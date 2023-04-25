SOFTBALL
Rural Retreat 12, Northwood 2
Northwood 001 10 - 2 5 2
Rural Retreat 530 04 - 12 8 3
Doane and French. Mutter and Cox. W-Mutter; L-Doane. HR-none.
J.I. Burton 1, Twin Springs 0
Twin Springs 000 000 0 - 0 1 3
J.I. Burton 000 001 x - 1 2 2
Gillenwater and Taylor. Mooney and Durham. W-Mooney; L-Gillenwater. HR-none.
Lebanon 12, Holston 0
Lebanon 161 40—12 9 0
Holston 000 00—0 2 8
Rasnake and Hill, Cobler and Turner, Musser (3). W – Rasnake. L – Cobler. HR – none.
Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 2
Patrick Henry 000 130 3—7 10 0
Chilhowie 110 000 0—2 7 1
Wright and Widener. Dowell and Roland. W – Wright. HR – none.
Marion 16, Virginia High 6
Marion 250 225—16 15 2
Virginia High 210 030—6 4 5
Preston and Moss. Stacy, James (3) and Corvin. W – Preston. L – James. HR – Preston (M); Moss (M)
BASEBALL
Rural Retreat 17, Northwood 7
Northwood 104 20 - 7 4 3
Rural Retreat 822 23 - 17 10 3
Gonzalez, Barlow (1), Nutter (5) and Johnson. Shelton, Fontaine (1), Atkinson (3), Roberts (3) Pritchard (4) and Pritchard, Shelton (4). W-Fontaine; L-Gonzalez. HR-Justin Gilman (RR) 3rd, 1 on.
Chilhowie 16, Patrick Henry 0
Patrick Henry 000 00—0 1 5
Chilhowie 421 9x—16 15 0
Kausch, C. Brown (3), Addair (4) and Monahan, Kausch (3). Boothe and Bowman. W – Boothe. L – Kausch. HR – none.
Union 13, Honaker 2
Honaker 000 020—2 6 4
Union 101 01(10)—13 10 0
Horn, Hilton (5), Musick (6) and Johnson. Stidham and Chandler. W – Stidham. L – Horn. HR – none.
Lebanon 16, Holston 0
Lebanon 275 02—16 14 0
Holston 000 00—0 0 5
Barton and Crabtree. Richardson, Tweed (3) and Du. Bott. W – Barton. L – Richardson. HR – none.
Wise Central 9, Gate City 0
Wise Central 212 300 1—9 11 1
Gate City 000 000 0—0 2 0
Wilson and Church. Little, D. McMurray (6) and L. Bledsoe. W – Wilson. L – Little. HR – none.