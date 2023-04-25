SOFTBALL

Rural Retreat 12, Northwood 2

Northwood 001 10 - 2 5 2

Rural Retreat 530 04 - 12 8 3

Doane and French. Mutter and Cox. W-Mutter; L-Doane. HR-none.

J.I. Burton 1, Twin Springs 0

Twin Springs 000 000 0 - 0 1 3

J.I. Burton 000 001 x - 1 2 2

Gillenwater and Taylor. Mooney and Durham. W-Mooney; L-Gillenwater. HR-none.

Lebanon 12, Holston 0

Lebanon 161 40—12 9 0

Holston 000 00—0 2 8

Rasnake and Hill, Cobler and Turner, Musser (3). W – Rasnake. L – Cobler. HR – none.

Patrick Henry 7, Chilhowie 2

Patrick Henry 000 130 3—7 10 0

Chilhowie 110 000 0—2 7 1

Wright and Widener. Dowell and Roland. W – Wright. HR – none.

Marion 16, Virginia High 6

Marion 250 225—16 15 2

Virginia High 210 030—6 4 5

Preston and Moss. Stacy, James (3) and Corvin. W – Preston. L – James. HR – Preston (M); Moss (M)

BASEBALL

Rural Retreat 17, Northwood 7

Northwood 104 20 - 7 4 3

Rural Retreat 822 23 - 17 10 3

Gonzalez, Barlow (1), Nutter (5) and Johnson. Shelton, Fontaine (1), Atkinson (3), Roberts (3) Pritchard (4) and Pritchard, Shelton (4). W-Fontaine; L-Gonzalez. HR-Justin Gilman (RR) 3rd, 1 on.

Chilhowie 16, Patrick Henry 0

Patrick Henry 000 00—0 1 5

Chilhowie 421 9x—16 15 0

Kausch, C. Brown (3), Addair (4) and Monahan, Kausch (3). Boothe and Bowman. W – Boothe. L – Kausch. HR – none.

Union 13, Honaker 2

Honaker 000 020—2 6 4

Union 101 01(10)—13 10 0

Horn, Hilton (5), Musick (6) and Johnson. Stidham and Chandler. W – Stidham. L – Horn. HR – none.

Lebanon 16, Holston 0

Lebanon 275 02—16 14 0

Holston 000 00—0 0 5

Barton and Crabtree. Richardson, Tweed (3) and Du. Bott. W – Barton. L – Richardson. HR – none.

Wise Central 9, Gate City 0

Wise Central 212 300 1—9 11 1

Gate City 000 000 0—0 2 0

Wilson and Church. Little, D. McMurray (6) and L. Bledsoe. W – Wilson. L – Little. HR – none.