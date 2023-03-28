BASEBALL
Auburn 14, George Wythe 0
Auburn 820 40 - 14 10 2
George Wythe 000 00 - 0 1 4
Lavergne, Gibbons (5) and Altizer. L.Jollay, A.Repass (1) and O.Repass. W-Lavergne; L-Jollay. HR-none.
Marion 11, Northwood 0
Marion 137 000 - 11 10 0
Northwood 000 000 - 0 2 0
Pitching stats: incomplete. HR-Roberts (MR) 1st, 0 on.
Thomas Walker 2, Harlan Co. 1
Harlan County 000 001 0—1 4 2
Thomas Walker 002 000 x—2 3 2
Cooper and Kelly. C. Grabeel and Cheek. W – C. Grabeel. L – Cooper. HR – none.
Holston 13, Twin Springs 3
Holston 202 09—13 6 2
Twin Springs 300 00—3 4 6
Richardson and Du. Bott. Hall, Farmer (5), Hughes (5) and Ross. W – Richardson. L – Hall. HR – Daugherty (TS)
Lebanon 4, Richlands 2
Richlands 002 000 0—2 2 1
Lebanon 001 120 x—4 5 0
Hale, D. Brown (6) and Earls. Barton, Buchanan (7) and Crabtree, Delp (6). W – Barton. L – Hale. S – Buchanan. HR – none.
Eastside 16, Patrick Henry 6
Patrick Henry 041 100—6 7 3
Eastside 234 601—16 13 4
McCoy, Perry (4) and Ward. Brown, Cannon (4) and Kausch. W – McCoy. L – Brown. HR – McCoy (E), 1st, one on.
John Battle 14, Lee High 4
Lee High 210 010—4 2 7
John Battle 102 506—14 8 3
C. Leonard, J. Leonard (4), Hobbs (6) and Mullins. Sills, Lockhart (3) and Sturgill. W – Lockhart. L – C. Leonard. HR – Gobble (JB)
SOFTBALL
Marion 18, Northwood 0
Marion 209 16 - 18 14 0
Northwood 000 00 - 0 1 6
Taylor Preston and Moss. Doane, Carter (6) and French. W-Preston; L-Doane. HR-Jaylin Ferland (MR) 4th, 0 on.