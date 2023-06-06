BASEBALL
Patrick Henry 10, John Battle 3
Patrick County;203;500;0-10;11;0
John Battle;102;000;0-3;7;2
Swails, Penn (6) and Sawyers; Gobble, Hankins (4), Sills (7) and Sturgill. W--Swails. L--Gobble. HR--Callahan (PC) 4th, one on.
Auburn 7, Chilhowie 2
Chilhowie;000;020;0-2;4;3
Auburn;300;004;x-7;11;2
WP - Lavergne LP - Tuell
Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2
Abingdon;002;000;0—;2;4;2
LCA;000;003;x;—3;6;0
WP: Landon Owen. LP: Beckett Dotson.
Lebanon 16, Narrows 0
Narrows;000;00—0;0;3
Lebanon;505;6x—16;13;0
Owens, A. McGlothlin (3), M. McGlothlin (4) and Albert. Phillips and Crabtree. W – Phillips. L – Owens. HR – Breeding (L), 4th, one on; Crabtree (L), 4th, none on.
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 11, Grayson County 1
Grayson County;010;000-1;2;6
Rye Cove;060;023-11;13;2
Boyer and . Muncy, Hood (6) and Turner. W-Muncy; L-Boyer. HR-Hood.
James River 3, John Battle 2
John Battle;000;002;0—2;6;2
James River;000;100;2—3;7;1
Childress and Baldwin. Moran and Kincaid. W – Moran. L – Childress. HR – none.