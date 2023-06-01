BASEBALL
Lebanon 15, Chilhowie 3
Chilhowie;000;30-3;0;5
Lebanon;233;70-15;11;3
Booth, Crewey (3), Hill (4), Poe (4) and Bowman. Buchanan, Barton (5) and Crabtree. W-Buchanan. L-Booth. HR-Buchanan (L) 3rd two on.
John Battle 16, Marion 1
Marion;001;00-1;1;3
John Battle;004;(12)x-16;9;2
Osborne, M.Pugh (4), Bade (4) and Taylor, Stuart (4); Hankins, Lockhart (5) and Sturgill. W-Hankins. L-Osborne. HR-none.
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 5, Eastside 4
Eastside;000;011;2—4;4;0
Rye Cove;021;100;1—5;9;3
Hall, Sartin (3), Hall (5) and S. Stanley. Muncy and Turner. W – Muncy. L – Hall. HR – Banks (E), 5th, none on.