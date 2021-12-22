PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sullivan East boys win tournament; Ridgeview boys stay unbeaten; Amber Kimberlin hits eight 3s for Marion; Lee's Hammonds, Rye Cove's Lamb each score 30

Masun Tate cooked up a 24-point performance as Sullivan East High School’s boys basketball team took a 79-65 win over West Greene to win the second annual Big H BBQ Tournament hosted by Cherokee.
Dylan Bartley added 21 points for the Patriots, who won their three games in the event by 29, 21 and 14 points. Corbin Dickenson added 12 points for the boys from Bluff City.
Calhoun City (Miss.) 60,
J.I. Burton 50
J.I. Burton fell to 0-5 with a setback to Calhoun City in a losers bracket game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Lonnie Lindsey’s 13 points and Noa Godsey’s 12 points led the way for the Raiders, who never recovered after falling behind 18-8 after one quarter.
Ridgeview 62,
Letcher County Central 57
Cannon Hill scored 17 points as Ridgeview recorded a first-round win in the Battle of the Border Tournament at Lee High and remained undefeated.
Austin Mullins and Chantz Robinette added 14 points apiece for the Wolfpack (4-0), who took control of the game in the second quarter.
Letcher County Central (2-5) received a game-high 21 points from Kaden Adams.
Ridgeview plays J. Frank White Academy today at 6 p.m. in a semifinal game. JFWA advanced with a 67-57 win over Thomas Walker.
Castlewood 60, Twin Valley 47
The duo of Caden Dishman (23 points) and Brad McCoy (20 points) carried the scoring load as the Castlewood Blue Devils triumphed over Twin Valley.
Castlewood bolted to a 16-5 lead after one quarter.
Lane Stiltner (14 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Ethan Snead (10 points) were the tops corers for TV.
Oliver Springs 69, Eastside 61
Eli McCoy had a monster game with 23 points, 17 rebounds and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as the Eastside Spartans lost to a team from Tennessee in a losers bracket game of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Cole Mullins added 20 points and four rebounds for Eastside.
Marion 68, Chilhowie 65
Bradley Thomas scored 18 points and Logan Langston and Grant Williams added 14 apiece to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes past the Warriors.
Wade Martin led Chilhowie (3-3) with 28 points. Zac Hall had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Lucas Blevins finished with 14 points.
Marion outscored Chilhowie 21-12 at the free throw line.
Richlands 70, Grundy 47
On the strength of 13 3-pointers and a balanced attack that saw 11 different players score, Richlands rolled to a non-district win over Grundy.
Sam Varney (15 points), Bryson Brown (13 points) and Colton Mullins (10 points) all scored in double digits. Varney hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter alone.
Grundy was led by Jonah Looney’s 23-point, 14-rebound performance, while Thomas Gilbert added 13 points.
Lee High 71, KACHEA 50
Brayden Hammonds scored 30 points as Lee High opened the Battle of the Border Tournament it is hosting by collecting a win.
Caleb Leonard added 12 points for the Generals, who play Hancock County today at 8 p.m. in a semifinal showdown.
GIRLS
Eastside 72,
Martin County (Ky.) 62
Azzy Hammons had 22 points to lead four Eastside scorers in double digits as the Spartans defeated Martin County in the semifinals of the Green Bracket at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic.
Carter Powers (16 points), Taylor Clay (14 points) and Lexie Love (12 points) also played well as Eastside (5-3) earned a spot in today’s 1 p.m. title game against Middle Tennessee Christian.
Previously unbeaten Martin County (9-1) was led by Jaaliyah Warren’s 21 points.
Sullivan East 62, Gate City 55
The duo of Jenna Hare (19 points) and Riley Nelson (16 points) led the for Sullivan East as the Patriots improved to 12-4.
East led 14-6 after one quarter, 32-19 at halftime and held off a game-ending 21-9 run by Gate City.
Lexi Ervin (15 points), Braylin Steele (12 points) and Addie Gibson (12 points) scored in double digits for GC.
Twin Valley 48, Castlewood 9
Haylee Moore continued her stellar play with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals as the Twin Valley Panthers cruised past Castlewood.
Kamryn Vance added 10 points and eight steals for the Panthers, who are now 6-2 on the season.
Richlands 61, Grundy 59
Jaylyn Altizer scored 23 points to lead the way for Richlands as the Blue Tornado outlasted the Grundy Golden Wave for an overtime win.
Erica Lamie (14 points, seven rebounds) and Addy Lane Queen (10 points, seven rebounds) also played well as Richlands improved to 4-5.
George Wythe 47, Galax 31
McKenzie State scored 18 points as George Wythe earned a Mountain Empire District win.
The Maroons (3-3, 2-0) seized control by ripping off a 19-8 run to close the first half.
Hailey Patel added 10 points in the win.
Fort Chiswell 58, Northwood 16
Freshman Blair Jackson had 14 points and five steals as Fort Chiswell notched a win over Northwood in the first round of the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament.
Cammi DeBusk led Northwood with five points.
Rye Cove 51, Holston 38
Kaylee Lamb torched the nets to the tune of 30 points as Rye Cove recorded a win over Holston and avenged an earlier defeat to the Cavaliers.
Naquila Harless added 13 points for the Eagles.
Kennedy Morgan led Holston with 16 points.
Marion 65, Chilhowie 43
Amber Kimberlin hit eight 3-pointers to account for her 24 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes cruised past Smyth County rival Chilhowie.