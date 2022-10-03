Region 2D
Clear Creek Golf Club (Par-70)
Team Scores
Marion 322, Lee High 326, Union 326, Graham 394
Individual Results
Marion – Tyler Sayers 72, Grayson Sheets 79, Parker Wolfe 84, Reid Osborne 87, Ethan Baggett 101, Isaac Roberson 104
Lee High – Jacob Leonard 76, Brycen Coomer 80, Caleb Leonard 82, Walker Baker 88, Conner Johnson 98, Cameron Mosley 102
Union – Luke Slagle 75, Ethan Rich 78, Logan Hall 85, Carter Worley 88, Alexa Barnett 89, Jacob Day 91
Graham – McCartney Hinkle 68, Alana Hammaty 99, Sam Giamporcaso 112, Harrison Knowles 115, Bruce Terry 126, Keith Sarver 139
Individual Qualifiers
Tyler Stanley (Virginia High) 75, Carter Wolfe (Gate City) 76, Robbie Wilson (Wise County Central) 81, Davis Miller (Wise County Central) 82, Cooper Hurst (Richlands) 84, Chase Brown (Tazewell) 91, Eli McMurray (Gate City) 94, Nate Harper (Virginia High) 95, Dalton Austin (Ridgeview) 99, Brady Rader (Virginia High) 101, Colin Keller (Gate City) 102, Trevor Smith (Tazewell) 106
Individual Leaderboard (Top-5)
1. Hinkle (Graham) 68, 2. Sayers (Marion) 72, 3. (tie) Stanley (Virginia High) & Slagle (Union) 75, 5. (tie) J. Leonard (Lee High) & Wolfe (Gate City) 76.
Notes: Marion and Lee advance to next week’s VHSL Class 2 state tournament as teams. Lee beat Union on the first hole of a playoff … Hinkle (Graham), Stanley (Virginia High) and Slagle (Union) qualify for the state tourney as individuals.