Prep Golf:

Region 1C
At Wytheville Golf Club
Team Scores
Galax 309, George Wythe 309, Eastern Montgomery 382, Covington 448
Individual Results
Galax – Talen Gentry 67, Grayden Laird 77, Carson Iroler 79, Adam Dillon 96, Jedd McGrady 86, Jayson Stuart 110
George Wythe – Benson Blevins 70, David Goode 71, Reece Vaught 81, Stephen Jackson 87, Payton Rigney 88, Jaelyn Taylor 117
Eastern Montgomery – Hunter Howard 78, Tyler Atkinson 92, Drew Smith 98, Cam Sutphin 114, Ashton Lafone 114, Gunner Lawson 124
Covington – Landon Arritt 101, Dylan Stull 104, Braydon Herald 113, Miguel Johnson 130, Isaiah Huble 132
Individual Qualifers
Walker Gillespie (Giles) 74, Drew Royal (Auburn) 80, Coltan Farrell (Giles) 84, Matt Altizer (Auburn) 85, Isaac Ingram (Bath County) 88, Justin Hylemon (Fort Chiswell) 89, William Ballard (Giles) 89, Jackson Leighton (Narrows) 104, Landon Torres (Narrows) 105, Carter Hooker (Bath County) 113
Notes: Galax and George Wythe advance as teams to the Oct. 11 VHSL Class 1 state tournament in Laurel Fork. … Howard (Eastern Montgomery), Gillespie (Giles) and Royal (Auburn) advance to the state tournament as individuals.