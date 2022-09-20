Prep Golf Agate

Black Diamond District Tournament

At Willowbrook Country Club

Team Scores

Twin Valley 427, Grundy 453, Honaker 468, Council (incomplete)

Individual Results

Twin Valley – Chandler Cooper 100, Hayden Fuller 106, Kenny Thompson 109, Blake Cooper 112, Desirae Deel 123, Lucas Dotson 133

Grundy – Tiffany Deel 102, John Thornbury 117, Bryce Looney 117, Amber Dotson 117, Cole Rasnake 119, Brody Ford 121

Honaker – Preston Keen 106, Zoe Street 117, Jaydon Eaton 120, Garrett Shortt 123, Eric Ball 125, Cole Mabe 139

Council – Connor Elswick 136, Landon Street 139, Caleb Mullins 139

---

Hogoheegee District Tournament

At Wytheville Golf Club

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 344, Rural Retreat 352, Chilhowie 358, Lebanon 399, Holston (incomplete), Rural Retreat (incomplete)

Individual Results

Patrick Henry – Savannah Riley 82, Max Owens 82, Carter Lester 87, Keagan Hutton 93, Hamilton Addair 95, Braeden Nichols 99

Rural Retreat – Bryce Tibbs 76, Ben Musser 92, Logan Miller 92, Isaac Miller 92, Olivia Crigger 119, Talan Hammack 120

Chilhowie – Chase Coley 80, Will Barnes 82, Will Goodwin 98, Levi Teaters 98, Titus Martin 108, Brody Davidson 113

Lebanon – Hunter Musick 91, Paul Vencill 92, Seth Buchanan 102, Ian Keene 114, Jacob Camp-bell 115, Conner Hovis 122

Holston – Brycen Richardson 84, Colton Woodward 110, Molly Turner 127

Northwood – Walker Jones 87

Notes: Patrick Henry and Rural Retreat advance to the Region 1D tournament as teams. .. Coley (Chilhowie), Barnes (Chilhowie), Musick (Lebanon), Jones (Northwood) and Richardson (Hol-ston) qualified as individuals.

---

Mountain 7 District Tournament

At Cedar Hill Country Club

Team Scores

Lee High 311, Abingdon 312, Union 322, Gate City 336, Wise County Central 339, Ridgeview 359, John Battle 387

Individual Results

Lee High – Caleb Leonard 77, Jacob Leonard 77, Brycen Coomer 77, Walker Baker 80, Cameron Mosley 88, Connor Johnson 93

Abingdon – Mason Funk 73, Conner Brumitt 74, Jackson Cook 78, Colin McClintic 87, Yenesew Smith 89, Ben Puckett 93, Grace Addison (DNS, illness)

Union – Luke Slagle 72, Ethan Rich 81, Logan Hall 83, Carter Worley 86, Jacob Day 89, Alex Bar-nett 97

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 73, Colin Keller 79, Eli McMurray 83, Cam Henderson 101, Ian Stapleton 108, Marley Hensley 111

Wise County Central – Davis Miller 77, Robbie Wilson 80, Jacob Hughes 90, Aaron Lawson 92, Chance Boggs 97, Dalton Marshall 101

Ridgeview – Dalton Austin 82, Clayton Compton 84, Caden Owens 96, Cole Bise 97, Jordan Rose 105, Bryson Sutherland 132

John Battle – Will Crump 86, Tanner Hunigan 91, Connor Davidson 103, Benjamin Hardoby 114, Abigail Robinson 115

Notes: Lee High and Union advance to the Region 2D tournament, while Abingdon will compete in the Region 3D tourney. … Wolfe (Gate City), Miller (Central), Austin (Ridgeview), Keller (Gate City), Wilson (Central) and McMurray (Gate City) qualified for the Region 2D tournament. … All-Mountain 7 District Team: Grace Addison, Abingdon (player of the year), Mason Funk (Abingdon), Carter Wolfe (Gate City), Conner Brummitt (Abingdon), Caleb Leonard (Lee), Jacob Leonard (Lee), Brycen Coomer (Lee), Davis Miller (Wise County Central), Jackson Cook (Abing-don) and Colin Keller (Gate City).

---

Southwest District Match

At Fincastle

Team Scores

Marion 165, Tazewell 190, Graham 194, Virginia High 195, Richlands 214

Individual Results

Marion – G. Sheets 37, I. Roberson 40, T. Sayers 41, B. Blevins 47, C. Wilcox 58, E. Baggett 63

Tazewell – C. Brown 42, T. Smith 45, G. Cline 51, L. Price 52, E. Martin 54

Graham – M. Hinkle 37, A. Hamaty 51, H. Knowles 51, B. Terry 55, K. Sarver 57, S. Guampucaro 61

Virginia High – T. Stanley 44, B. Rader 47, N. Harper 49, M. Hawthorne 55, M. Campbell 60, E. Slagle 62

Richlands – C. Hurst 44, G. Clevinger 54, C. Ashby 58, V. Gates 58, J. Diperna 68, H. Brooks 68

Notes: Marion completed an unbeaten run through the Southwest District regular-season schedule. The SWD tournament is next Tuesday at Clear Creek Golf Course.