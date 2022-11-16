Prep Girls Hoops: Grundy's Madison Looney transfers to Wise Central

The defending VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state champions will be bolstered by the addition of one of last year’s top Class 1 players.

Junior post player Madison Looney enrolled at Wise County Central on Monday after previously starring for the Grundy Golden Wave.

Looney averaged 17.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals during the 2021-22 season in helping Grundy advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1998.

The 6-footer had 20 double-doubles in 27 games and was credited with 31 rebounds in one particular game last winter.

“She had a successful season at Grundy last year,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We are looking forward to having her.”

Looney placed 43rd in Saturday’s VHSL Class 1 state cross country meet in Salem for Grundy.

She’ll join a Central hoops team that went 26-5 en route to the program’s sixth state championship last season.

Sophomore guard Emmah McAmis (the 2021-22 Bristol Herald Courier player of the year) and Abbie Jordan are returning starters for the Warriors. McAmis is a NCAA Division I prospect and will likely form a potent inside-outside game with Looney.

Central competes in the Candace Rakes Memorial Jamboree on Nov. 23 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center on the campus of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The Warriors open the season on Nov. 29 against Lebanon in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.

“The first few days have been great,” Looney said. “All the girls have been so welcoming and patient with me as I’m new to the team. I’ve seen a few of the girls at the same tournaments as me over the summer during travel ball, but have never played with them before, so I’m excited to learn and grow with this team.”