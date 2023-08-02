Prep Football Schedules
Northeast Tennessee
Friday, Aug. 18
Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut
Elizabethton at Science Hill
Greeneville at Tennessee High
Sullivan East at Johnson County
West Ridge at Volunteer
**
Southwest Virginia
Thursday, Aug. 24
Honaker vs. Lebanon
**
Friday, Aug. 25
Northeast Tennessee
People are also reading…
Greeneville at Dobyns-Bennett
Science Hill at Anderson County
Tennessee High at Sullivan East
West Ridge at Daniel Boone
Southwest Virginia
Carroll County at Grundy
Cumberland Gap (TN) at Thomas Walker
Eastern Montgomery at Holston
Fort Chiswell at Rural Retreat
Gate City at Richlands
George Wythe at Radford
Graham at Bluefield
Hancock County (TN) at Rye Cove
Hurley at Sherman (WV)
J.I. Burton at Ridgeview
Jenkins (WV) at Twin Valley
John Battle at Abingdon
Marion at Chilhowie
North Greene (TN) at Castlewood
Patrick Henry at Virginia High
Twin Springs at Northwood
Union at Lee High
Wise County Central at Eastside
OFF: Tazewell