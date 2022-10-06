Prep Football

Local Standings
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;3-0;6-1
Science Hill;3-0;4-3
Jefferson County;2-1 ;4-2
West Ridge;1-2;3-3
Morristown East;0-3;1-5
William Blount;0-3;0-7
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;2-0;6-0
Morristown West;2-1;5-2
Tennessee High;1-1;3-3
David Crockett1-2;3-4
Cherokee0-2;0-6
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville;4-0;7-0
Elizabethton;2-1;2-4
Seymour;2-1;3-4
Grainger;2-2;4-3
Sullivan East;0-3;2-5
Volunteer;0-3;1-5
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Grundy;1-0;2-3
Hurley;0-0 ;4-2
Honaker;0-1;3-2
x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Rye Cove;2-0 5-1
J.I. Burton;2-0;3-2
Thomas Walker;1-1;1-5
Twin Springs;0-1;2-2
Eastside;0-1;0-6
Castlewood;0-2;1-4
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry;2-0;4-2
Northwood;1-0;3-2
Lebanon;1-1;3-3
Holston;0-0;3-2
Rural Retreat;0-1;3-2
Chilhowie;0-2;0-6
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe;2-0;4-2
Galax;1-0;3-2
Fort Chiswell;2-1;2-4
Grayson County;0-0;5-0
Auburn;0-1;0-4
Giles;0-3;2-3
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview;2-0;5-0
Gate City;2-0;3-3
Abingdon;2-1;3-3
Union;0-1;4-2
Lee High;0-1;3-2
Wise County Central;0-2;2-3
John Battle;0-1;1-4
Southwest District
Graham;2-0;6-0
Tazewell;1-1;3-3
Marion;0-0;1-4
Virginia High;0-1;4-1
Richlands;0-1;1-5