agate

Prep Football Standings

  • 0

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference (6A)

Conf.;Overall

Dobyns-Bennett;4-0;7-1

Science Hill;4-0;5-4

Jefferson County;2-2;6-3

Morristown East;1-3;3-6

West Ridge;1-3;4-5

William Blount;0-4;0-9

Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)

Daniel Boone;3-0;8-0

Morristown West;3-1;6-4

Tennessee High;1-2;4-5

David Crockett1-3;4-5

Cherokee0-3;1-8

Northeastern Conference (4A)

Greeneville;5-0;10-0

Elizabethton;3-1;4-4

Grainger;3-2;6-4

Seymour;2-2;3-6

Sullivan East;0-4;3-6

Volunteer;0-4;1-8

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Conf.;Overall

Grundy;2-0;5-3

Honaker;1-1;6-3

Hurley;0-2 ;4-4

x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1

x-canceled season

Cumberland District

Rye Cove;3-0;6-1

J.I. Burton;3-0;4-4

Thomas Walker;3-1;3-5

Twin Springs;2-1;5-2

Castlewood;0-4;1-7

Eastside;0-4;0-9

Hogoheegee District

Patrick Henry;3-0;5-3

Lebanon;2-2;5-4

Holston;2-1;5-3

Rural Retreat;2-1;4-3

Northwood;1-3;3-5

Chilhowie;0-3;0-8

Mountain Empire District

Grayson County;3-0;8-0

George Wythe;3-0;5-3

Galax;2-1;4-3

Fort Chiswell;2-2;2-6

Giles;0-3;2-4

y-Auburn;0-2;0-5

y-Bland County;0-0;0-2

y-canceled season

Mountain 7 District

Ridgeview;5-0;8-0

Gate City;4-0;6-2

Abingdon;2-2;4-4

Union;2-2;5-3

Lee High;1-3;5-3

Wise County Central;1-4;3-5

John Battle;0-4;1-7

Southwest District

Graham;3-0;8-0

Tazewell;2-1;5-4

Richlands;1-2;2-6

Virginia High;0-2;6-2

Marion;0-2;1-7

