agate

Prep Football Standings

  • 0

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference (6A)

Conf.;Overall

Dobyns-Bennett;4-0;7-1

Science Hill;4-0;5-4

Jefferson County;2-2;5-3

Morristown East;1-3;3-5

West Ridge;1-3;3-5

William Blount;0-4;0-8

Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)

Daniel Boone;3-0;8-0

Morristown West;3-1;6-3

David Crockett1-2;4-4

Tennessee High;1-2;4-4

Cherokee;0-3;0-8

Northeastern Conference (4A)

Greeneville;5-0;9-0

Elizabethton;3-1;4-4

Grainger;3-2;5-4

Seymour;2-2;3-5

Sullivan East;0-4;3-6

Volunteer;0-4;1-7

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Conf. Overall

Grundy;1-0;4-3

Honaker;1-1;4-3

Hurley;0-1 ;4-3

x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1

x-canceled season

Cumberland District

Rye Cove;3-0;6-1

J.I. Burton;2-0;3-4

Twin Springs;2-1;4-2

Thomas Walker;1-1;2-5

Castlewood;0-3;1-6

Eastside;0-3;0-8

Hogoheegee District

Patrick Henry;3-0;5-2

Lebanon;2-1;5-3

Rural Retreat;1-1;4-2

Holston;1-1;4-3

Northwood;1-2;3-4

Chilhowie;0-3;0-7

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe;3-0;5-3

Grayson County;2-0;7-0

Galax;2-1;4-3

Fort Chiswell;2-2;2-5

Giles;0-4;2-5

y-Auburn;0-2;0-5

y-Bland County;0-0;0-2

y-canceled season

Mountain 7 District

Ridgeview;4-0;7-0

Gate City;3-0;4-3

Abingdon;2-1;4-3

Union;1-2;5-3

Wise County Central;1-3;3-4

Lee High;0-2;4-3

John Battle;0-3;1-6

Southwest District

Graham;3-0;7-0

Tazewell;2-1;3-4

Richlands;1-2;2-6

Marion;0-1;1-6

Virginia High;0-2;5-2

