Prep Football Standings

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;4-0;7-1
Science Hill;4-0;5-4
Jefferson County;2-2;5-3
Morristown East;1-3;3-5
West Ridge;1-3;3-5
William Blount;0-4;0-8
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;3-0;8-0
Morristown West;3-1;6-3
David Crockett1-2;4-4
Tennessee High;1-2;4-4
Cherokee;0-3;0-8
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville;5-0;9-0
Elizabethton;3-1;4-4
Grainger;3-2;5-4
Seymour;2-2;3-5
Sullivan East;0-4;3-6
Volunteer;0-4;1-7
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Grundy;1-0;4-3
Honaker;1-1;4-3
Hurley;0-1 ;4-3
x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Rye Cove;3-0;6-1
J.I. Burton;2-0;3-4
Twin Springs;2-1;4-2
Thomas Walker;1-1;2-5
Castlewood;0-3;1-6
Eastside;0-3;0-8
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry;3-0;5-2
Lebanon;2-1;5-3
Rural Retreat;1-1;4-2
Holston;1-1;4-3
Northwood;1-2;3-4
Chilhowie;0-3;0-7
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe;3-0;5-3
Grayson County;2-0;7-0
Galax;2-1;4-3
Fort Chiswell;2-2;2-5
Giles;0-4;2-5
y-Auburn;0-2;0-5
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview;4-0;7-0
Gate City;3-0;4-3
Abingdon;2-1;4-3
Union;1-2;5-3
Wise County Central;1-3;3-4
Lee High;0-2;4-3
John Battle;0-3;1-6
Southwest District
Graham;3-0;7-0
Tazewell;2-1;3-4
Richlands;1-2;2-6
Marion;0-1;1-6
Virginia High;0-2;5-2