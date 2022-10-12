 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Football Standings

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference (6A)

Conf.;Overall

Dobyns-Bennett;3-0;6-1

Science Hill;3-0;4-4

Jefferson County;2-1;5;4-2

West Ridge;1-2;3-4

Morristown East;0-3;2-5

William Blount;0-3;0-7

Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)

Daniel Boone;2-0;7-0

Morristown West;2-1;5-3

Tennessee High;1-1;4-3

David Crockett1-2;4-4

Cherokee0-2;0-7

Northeastern Conference (4A)

Greeneville;4-0;8-0

Elizabethton;2-1;3-4

Seymour;2-1;3-4

Grainger;2-2;4-4

Sullivan East;0-3;3-5

Volunteer;0-3;1-6

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Conf. Overall

Grundy;1-0;3-3

Hurley;0-0 ;4-2

Honaker;0-1;3-3

x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1

x-canceled season

Cumberland District

Rye Cove;3-0;6-1

J.I. Burton;2-0;3-3

Twin Springs;1-1;3-2

Thomas Walker;1-1;1-5

Eastside;0-2;0-7

Castlewood;0-3;1-5

Hogoheegee District

Patrick Henry;3-0;5-2

Lebanon;2-1;4-3

Holston;0-1;3-3

Northwood;1-1;3-3

Rural Retreat;0-1;3-2

Chilhowie;0-2;0-6

Mountain Empire District

Galax;2-0;4-2

George Wythe;2-0;4-3

Grayson County;1-0;6-0

Fort Chiswell;2-2;2-5

Auburn;0-2;0-5

Giles;0-3;2-4

y-Bland County;0-0;0-2

y-canceled season

Mountain 7 District

Ridgeview;3-0;6-0

Gate City;2-0;3-3

Abingdon;2-1;4-3

Wise Co. Central;1-2;3-3

Lee High;0-1;4-2

Union;0-2;4-3

John Battle;0-2;1-5

Southwest District

Graham;2-0;6-0

Tazewell;2-1;3-3

Marion;0-0;1-5

Virginia High;0-1;5-1

Richlands;0-2;1-6

