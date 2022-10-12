Prep Football Standings

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;3-0;6-1
Science Hill;3-0;4-4
Jefferson County;2-1;5;4-2
West Ridge;1-2;3-4
Morristown East;0-3;2-5
William Blount;0-3;0-7
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;2-0;7-0
Morristown West;2-1;5-3
Tennessee High;1-1;4-3
David Crockett1-2;4-4
Cherokee0-2;0-7
Northeastern Conference (4A)
People are also reading…
Greeneville;4-0;8-0
Elizabethton;2-1;3-4
Seymour;2-1;3-4
Grainger;2-2;4-4
Sullivan East;0-3;3-5
Volunteer;0-3;1-6
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Grundy;1-0;3-3
Hurley;0-0 ;4-2
Honaker;0-1;3-3
x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Rye Cove;3-0;6-1
J.I. Burton;2-0;3-3
Twin Springs;1-1;3-2
Thomas Walker;1-1;1-5
Eastside;0-2;0-7
Castlewood;0-3;1-5
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry;3-0;5-2
Lebanon;2-1;4-3
Holston;0-1;3-3
Northwood;1-1;3-3
Rural Retreat;0-1;3-2
Chilhowie;0-2;0-6
Mountain Empire District
Galax;2-0;4-2
George Wythe;2-0;4-3
Grayson County;1-0;6-0
Fort Chiswell;2-2;2-5
Auburn;0-2;0-5
Giles;0-3;2-4
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview;3-0;6-0
Gate City;2-0;3-3
Abingdon;2-1;4-3
Wise Co. Central;1-2;3-3
Lee High;0-1;4-2
Union;0-2;4-3
John Battle;0-2;1-5
Southwest District
Graham;2-0;6-0
Tazewell;2-1;3-3
Marion;0-0;1-5
Virginia High;0-1;5-1
Richlands;0-2;1-6