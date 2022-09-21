PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;2-0;5-0
Jefferson County;2-0;4-1
Science Hill;2-0;3-2
West Ridge;0-2;1-3
Morristown East;0-2;1-4
William Blount;0-2;0-5
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;2-0;5-0
Tennessee High;1-0;2-2
Morristown West;1-1;3-2
Cherokee;0-1;0-4
David Crockett;0-2;2-3
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville;3-0;5-0
Seymour;2-0;3-2
Elizabethton;1-1;1-3
Grainger;1-2;2-3
Sullivan East;0-2;2-3
Volunteer;0-2;0-4
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf.;Overall
Hurley;0-0;3-1
Honaker;0-0;2-1
Grundy;0-0;1-2
x-Twin Valley;0-0;0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Rye Cove;1-0;4-0
J.I. Burton;1-0;2-2
Thomas Walker;1-1;1-3
Eastside;0-0;0-4
Twin Springs;0-1;2-2
Castlewood;0-1;1-3
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry;1-0;2-2
Lebanon;1-1;3-1
Holston;0-0;2-1
Rural Retreat;0-0;2-1
Northwood;0-0;1-2
Chilhowie;0-1;0-4
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe;2-0;3-1
Galax;1-0;3-1
Grayson County;0-0;3-0
Auburn;0-0;0-3
Giles;0-2;2-2
Fort Chiswell;0-1;0-4
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview;1-0;3-0
Gate City;1-0;1-3
Abingdon;1-1;2-2
Union;0-0;3-1
Lee High;0-0;2-1
Wise County Central;0-1;2-2
John Battle;0-1;1-3
Southwest District
Graham;2-0;4-0
Tazewell;1-1;2-2
Marion;0-0;1-3
Virginia High;0-1;3-1
Richlands;0-1;1-3