agate

PREP FOOTBALL STANDINGS

  • 0

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference (6A)

Conf.;Overall

Dobyns-Bennett;2-0;5-0

Jefferson County;2-0;4-1

Science Hill;2-0;3-2

West Ridge;0-2;1-3

Morristown East;0-2;1-4

William Blount;0-2;0-5

Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)

Daniel Boone;2-0;5-0

Tennessee High;1-0;2-2

Morristown West;1-1;3-2

Cherokee;0-1;0-4

David Crockett;0-2;2-3

Northeastern Conference (4A)

Greeneville;3-0;5-0

Seymour;2-0;3-2

Elizabethton;1-1;1-3

Grainger;1-2;2-3

Sullivan East;0-2;2-3

Volunteer;0-2;0-4

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Conf.;Overall

Hurley;0-0;3-1

Honaker;0-0;2-1

Grundy;0-0;1-2

x-Twin Valley;0-0;0-1

x-canceled season

Cumberland District

Rye Cove;1-0;4-0

J.I. Burton;1-0;2-2

Thomas Walker;1-1;1-3

Eastside;0-0;0-4

Twin Springs;0-1;2-2

Castlewood;0-1;1-3

Hogoheegee District

Patrick Henry;1-0;2-2 

Lebanon;1-1;3-1

Holston;0-0;2-1

Rural Retreat;0-0;2-1 

Northwood;0-0;1-2

Chilhowie;0-1;0-4        

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe;2-0;3-1

Galax;1-0;3-1

Grayson County;0-0;3-0

Auburn;0-0;0-3

Giles;0-2;2-2

Fort Chiswell;0-1;0-4

y-Bland County;0-0;0-2

y-canceled season

Mountain 7 District

Ridgeview;1-0;3-0

Gate City;1-0;1-3

Abingdon;1-1;2-2

Union;0-0;3-1

Lee High;0-0;2-1

Wise County Central;0-1;2-2

John Battle;0-1;1-3

Southwest District

Graham;2-0;4-0

Tazewell;1-1;2-2

Marion;0-0;1-3

Virginia High;0-1;3-1

Richlands;0-1;1-3

 

