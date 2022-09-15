PREP FOOTBALL
STANDINGS
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf. Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;1-0;4-0
Jefferson County;1-0; 3-1
Science Hill;1-0;2-2
West Ridge;0-1;1-2
Morristown East;0-1;1-3
William Blount;0-1;0-4
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;1-0;4-0
Morristown West;1-0;3-1
Tennessee High;0-0;1-2
David Crockett;0-1;2-2
Cherokee;0-1;0-4
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville2-0;4-0
Seymour;1-0;2-2
Grainger1-1;2-2
Sullivan East;0-1;2-2
Elizabethton 0-1 0-3
Volunteer;0-1;0-3
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Honaker;0-0;1-0
Hurley;0-0;1-2
Grundy;0-0 0-2
x-Twin Valley 0-0;0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Thomas Walker;1-0;1-2
Rye Cove0-0;3-0
Twin Springs0-0;2-1
J.I. Burton;0-0;1-2
Eastside;0-0;0-3
Castlewood;0-1;1-2
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry;1-0;2-1
Holston;0-0;2-1
Rural Retreat;0-0;2-1
Northwood;0-0;1-2
Chilhowie;0-0;0-3
Lebanon;0-1;2-1
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe;2-0;2-1
Galax;1-0;3-0
Grayson County;0-0;3-0
Auburn;0-0;0-2
Fort Chiswell;0-1;0-3
Giles;0-2;1-2
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Gate City;1-0;1-2
Ridgeview;1-0;3-0
Abingdon;1-1;1-2
Union;0-0;3-0
Lee High;0-0;1-1
Wise County Central;0-1;2-1
John Battle;0-1;1-2
Southwest District
Graham;2-0;3-0
Tazewell;1-1;1-2
Marion;0-0;1-2
Virginia High;0-1;2-1
Richlands;0-1;1-2
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 326-2516