Prep Football Standings

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;4-0;7-1
Science Hill;4-0;5-4
Jefferson County;2-2;6-3
Morristown East;1-3;3-6
West Ridge;1-3;4-5
William Blount;0-4;0-9
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;3-0;8-0
Morristown West;3-1;6-4
Tennessee High;1-2;4-5
David Crockett1-3;4-5
Cherokee0-3;1-8
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville;5-0;10-0
Elizabethton;3-1;4-4
Grainger;3-2;6-4
Seymour;2-2;3-6
Sullivan East;0-4;3-6
Volunteer;0-4;1-8
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Grundy;2-0;5-3
Honaker;1-1;6-3
Hurley;0-2 ;4-4
x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Rye Cove;3-0;6-1
J.I. Burton;3-0;4-4
Thomas Walker;3-1;3-5
Twin Springs;2-1;5-2
Castlewood;0-4;1-7
Eastside;0-4;0-9
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry;3-0;5-3
Lebanon;2-2;5-4
Holston;2-1;5-3
Rural Retreat;2-1;4-3
Northwood;1-3;3-5
Chilhowie;0-3;0-8
Mountain Empire District
Grayson County;3-0;8-0
George Wythe;3-0;5-3
Galax;2-1;4-3
Fort Chiswell;2-2;2-6
Giles;0-3;2-4
y-Auburn;0-2;0-5
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview;5-0;8-0
Gate City;4-0;6-2
Abingdon;2-2;4-4
Union;2-2;5-3
Lee High;1-3;5-3
Wise County Central;1-4;3-5
John Battle;0-4;1-7
Southwest District
Graham;3-0;8-0
Tazewell;2-1;5-4
Richlands;1-2;2-6
Virginia High;0-2;6-2
Marion;0-2;1-7