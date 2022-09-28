 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Football Standings

  • 0

STANDINGS

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big East Conference (6A)

Conf.;Overall

Dobyns-Bennett;2-0;5-1

Jefferson County;2-0 ;4-1

Science Hill;2-0;3-3

West Ridge;0-2;2-3

Morristown East;0-2;1-4

William Blount;0-2;0-6

Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)

Daniel Boone;2-0;5-0

Tennessee High;1-0;3-2

Morristown West;1-1;4-2

Cherokee0-1;0-5

David Crockett0-2;2-4

Northeastern Conference (4A)

Greeneville;3-0;6-0

Seymour;2-0;3-3

Elizabethton;1-1;1-4

Grainger;1-2;3-3

Sullivan East;0-2;2-4

Volunteer;0-2;1-4

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Conf. Overall

Grundy;1-0;2-2

Hurley;0-0 ;4-1

Honaker;0-1;2-2

x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1

x-canceled season

Cumberland District

Rye Cove;2-0 5-0

J.I. Burton;1-0;2-2

Thomas Walker;1-1;1-4

Eastside;0-0;0-5

Twin Springs;0-1;2-2

Castlewood;0-2;1-4

Hogoheegee District

Northwood;1-0;2-2

Patrick Henry;1-0;3-2

Lebanon;1-1 3-2

Rural Retreat;0-0;3-1

Holston;0-0 2-1

Chilhowie;0-2;0-5

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe;2-0;4-1

Galax;1-0;3-2

Grayson County;0-0;4-0

Auburn;0-0;0-3

Fort Chiswell;1-1;1-4

Giles;0-3;2-3

y-Bland County;0-0;0-2

y-canceled season

Mountain 7 District

Ridgeview;2-0;4-0

Gate City;2-0;2-3

Abingdon;1-1;2-3

Union;0-1;3-2

Lee High;0-1;2-2

Wise County Central;0-1;2-2

John Battle;0-1;1-4

Southwest District

Graham;2-0;5-0

Tazewell;1-1;2-3

Marion;0-0;1-4

Virginia High;0-1;4-1

Richlands;0-1;1-4

