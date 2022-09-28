Prep Football Standings

STANDINGS
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
Big East Conference (6A)
Conf.;Overall
Dobyns-Bennett;2-0;5-1
Jefferson County;2-0 ;4-1
Science Hill;2-0;3-3
West Ridge;0-2;2-3
Morristown East;0-2;1-4
William Blount;0-2;0-6
Mountain Lakes Conference (5A)
Daniel Boone;2-0;5-0
Tennessee High;1-0;3-2
Morristown West;1-1;4-2
Cherokee0-1;0-5
David Crockett0-2;2-4
People are also reading…
Northeastern Conference (4A)
Greeneville;3-0;6-0
Seymour;2-0;3-3
Elizabethton;1-1;1-4
Grainger;1-2;3-3
Sullivan East;0-2;2-4
Volunteer;0-2;1-4
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Black Diamond District
Conf. Overall
Grundy;1-0;2-2
Hurley;0-0 ;4-1
Honaker;0-1;2-2
x-Twin Valley 0-0 0-1
x-canceled season
Cumberland District
Rye Cove;2-0 5-0
J.I. Burton;1-0;2-2
Thomas Walker;1-1;1-4
Eastside;0-0;0-5
Twin Springs;0-1;2-2
Castlewood;0-2;1-4
Hogoheegee District
Northwood;1-0;2-2
Patrick Henry;1-0;3-2
Lebanon;1-1 3-2
Rural Retreat;0-0;3-1
Holston;0-0 2-1
Chilhowie;0-2;0-5
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe;2-0;4-1
Galax;1-0;3-2
Grayson County;0-0;4-0
Auburn;0-0;0-3
Fort Chiswell;1-1;1-4
Giles;0-3;2-3
y-Bland County;0-0;0-2
y-canceled season
Mountain 7 District
Ridgeview;2-0;4-0
Gate City;2-0;2-3
Abingdon;1-1;2-3
Union;0-1;3-2
Lee High;0-1;2-2
Wise County Central;0-1;2-2
John Battle;0-1;1-4
Southwest District
Graham;2-0;5-0
Tazewell;1-1;2-3
Marion;0-0;1-4
Virginia High;0-1;4-1
Richlands;0-1;1-4