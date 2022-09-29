PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0
Amherst County 55, Mecklenburg County 13
Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7
Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0
Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6
Chatham 41, Nelson County 0
Churchland 42, Grafton 16
Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18
Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0
Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14
Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7
Grayson County 29, Covington 16
Gretna 32, William Campbell 28
Hopewell 46, Colonial Heights 0
Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14
K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6
Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42
Kempsville 49, Bayside 15
King's Fork High School 57, Grassfield 0
Lafayette 35, New Kent 0
Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6
Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21
Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0
Maury 27, Norcom 6
Midlothian 36, Cosby 0
Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23
Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0
Narrows 29, Holston 27
Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17
Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7
Powhatan 45, Monacan 0
Radford 58, Alleghany 21
Southampton 28, Sussex Central 8
Thomas Dale 55, Prince George 0
Varina 21, Hanover 12
Warwick 32, Kecoughtan 11
West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8
Western Branch 55, Great Bridge 8
Woodside 24, Menchville 0
PREP FOOTBALL
Chattanooga Christian 33, Boyd Buchanan 16
East Ridge 40, Sequoyah 0
Freedom Prep 56, Hillcrest 6
Knoxville Central 42, Cocke County 31
Knoxville Webb 21, Grace Christian 0
Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21
Silverdale Baptist Academy 35, Notre Dame 0