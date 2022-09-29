 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

  • 0

Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Amelia County 39, Randolph-Henry 0

Amherst County 55, Mecklenburg County 13

Bassett 41, Magna Vista 7

Bruton 49, Charles City County High School 0

Buckingham County 38, Franklin 6

Chatham 41, Nelson County 0

Churchland 42, Grafton 16

Deep Creek 56, Lakeland 18

Dinwiddie 42, Matoaca 0

Floyd County 23, Carroll County 14

Frank Cox 49, Tallwood 7

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

People are also reading…

Gretna 32, William Campbell 28

Hopewell 46, Colonial Heights 0

Jefferson Forest 21, Halifax County 14

K&Q Central 61, John Marshall 6

Kellam 58, Princess Anne 42

Kempsville 49, Bayside 15

King's Fork High School 57, Grassfield 0

Lafayette 35, New Kent 0

Lake Taylor 50, Booker T. Washington 6

Madison County 28, Parry McCluer 21

Martinsville 14, GW-Danville 0

Maury 27, Norcom 6

Midlothian 36, Cosby 0

Millbrook 48, Fauquier 23

Nandua 35, Snow Hill, Md. 0

Narrows 29, Holston 27

Oscar Smith 19, Indian River 17

Poquoson 20, Smithfield 7

Powhatan 45, Monacan 0

Radford 58, Alleghany 21

Southampton 28, Sussex Central 8

Thomas Dale 55, Prince George 0

Varina 21, Hanover 12

Warwick 32, Kecoughtan 11

West Point 20, Colonial Beach 8

Western Branch 55, Great Bridge 8

Woodside 24, Menchville 0

PREP FOOTBALL

Chattanooga Christian 33, Boyd Buchanan 16

East Ridge 40, Sequoyah 0

Freedom Prep 56, Hillcrest 6

Knoxville Central 42, Cocke County 31

Knoxville Webb 21, Grace Christian 0

Science Hill 35, Morristown East 21

Silverdale Baptist Academy 35, Notre Dame 0

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Sixteen high school football games will be played in the Bristol Herald Courier circulation area on Friday night. Check out the predictions for those games from local scribes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts