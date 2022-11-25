 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Football Schedule

  • 0

Region D Championship Games 

Saturday 

Region 1C

at Emory & Henry College

Grundy at Patrick Henry, 1 p.m.

Region 2D

Ridgeview at Graham, 1 p.m.

Region 3D

Christiansburg at Lord Botetourt, 1 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roberts a tower of power for G-Men

Roberts a tower of power for G-Men

It’s easy to spot Graham senior lineman Connor Roberts on the football field.

Just look for the animated guy with the long blonde hair and No. 56 jersey delivering big hits on offense and defense for the G-Men.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts