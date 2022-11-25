Prep Football Schedule

Region D Championship Games
Saturday
Region 1C
at Emory & Henry College
Grundy at Patrick Henry, 1 p.m.
Region 2D
Ridgeview at Graham, 1 p.m.
Region 3D
Christiansburg at Lord Botetourt, 1 p.m.
