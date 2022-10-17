Prep Football Schedule

THURSDAY
Lebanon at Holston, 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat at Northwood, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Graham, 7 p.m.
Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
West Ridge at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.
Marion at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Grundy at Hurley, 7 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Gap at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
