 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Football Schedule

  • 0

THURSDAY

Lebanon at Holston, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at Northwood, 7 p.m.

Pulaski County at Graham, 7 p.m.

Sullivan East at Volunteer, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

West Ridge at Tennessee High, 7 p.m.

Marion at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Grundy at Hurley, 7 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Cumberland Gap at Twin Springs, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts