Prep Football Schedule (Aug. 22-24

Thursday, Sept. 22

FOOTBALL

Virginia High at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

FOOTBALL

Tennessee High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Northwood at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Patrick Henry at John Battle, 7 p.m.

George Wythe at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Rye Cove at Castlewood, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley (W.Va.) at Hurley, 7 p.m.

Union at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Marion at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Bluefield (W.Va.) at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Galax at Graham, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Lee High, 7 p.m.

Claiborne County at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Cherokee at West Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

FOOTBALL

Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.

 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area. 

