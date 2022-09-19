Prep Football Schedule (Aug. 22-24

Thursday, Sept. 22
FOOTBALL
Virginia High at Lebanon, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
FOOTBALL
Tennessee High at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Northwood at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry at John Battle, 7 p.m.
George Wythe at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Rye Cove at Castlewood, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Grundy, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Tug Valley (W.Va.) at Hurley, 7 p.m.
Union at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Marion at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Bluefield (W.Va.) at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Galax at Graham, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lee High, 7 p.m.
Claiborne County at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Cherokee at West Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan East at Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
FOOTBALL
Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.