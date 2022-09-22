PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP PREDICTIONS

Northeast Tennessee

Non-Conference

Cherokee at West Ridge

Time: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: West Ridge 31, Cherokee 9 (Sept. 24, 2021, at Rogersville).

It is homecoming at West Ridge, and an opportunity to get back on the winning track. The Wolves (1-3) have lost three straight in convincing fashion, scoring just 21 points in those three games. Cherokee (0-4) is having its own issues, The Chiefs (0-4) have had just one home game and this is the third of four straight on the road. Cherokee has allowed nearly 50 points per game, including 70 against Daniel Boone. West Ridge, which is playing its second of four home games in a row, lost to the same Blazers 33-0. Both teams need a win. Expect homecoming to be a happy one for the Wolves.

Prediction: West Ridge 27, Cherokee 13.

Sullivan East at Unicoi County

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Unicoi County 35, Sullivan East 28 (Sept. 24, 2021, at Bluff City).

Sullivan East (2-3) is 22 points away from being unbeaten at this point, while Unicoi County (5-0) is undefeated and currently ranked 5th in the Tennessee 3A prep polls. Sullivan East led Seymour 14-7 late in the third quarter last week, but couldn’t hold off the Eagles. Unicoi County, which has scored at 35 points in all five games, won by 15 last week against Claiborne County, its closes margin of victory this season. Sullivan East has scored at 26 points in all five games so expect a shootout in this one. Unicoi County is 5-0 for the second straight season. The last time the Blue Devils reached 6-0 was in 1984.

Prediction: Unicoi County 36, Sullivan East 33.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Black Diamond District

Honaker at Grundy

Last meeting: Honaker 34, Grundy 28 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Honaker, Va.)

Whoever prevails in this much-anticipated contest will have the inside track to winning the Black Diamond District, which dwindled to three teams after Twin Valley suspended its season on Sept. 6 after the roster grew too depleted to safely continue. … Both teams have added replacements from Wythe County to take open spots on their schedules. Honaker hosts Fort Chiswell on Nov. 4 and Grundy welcomes George Wythe on Oct. 7. … As for tonight’s game, it should be a good one and features two of the best players in Region 1D in Honaker junior Aiden Lowe and Grundy senior Ian Scammell. … Honaker (2-1) has won two in a row. The offense has shown the ability to light up the scoreboard, but the defense has struggled at times. “We have been improving each week,” said Tigers coach Todd Tiller. “We still haven’t put together a complete game, but I like the direction that we are headed and the improvement we have made.” … Lowe (316 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards) and quarterback Peyton Musick (601 passing yards, 155 rushing yards) lead Honaker on offense. On the other side of the ball, Jax Horn has 29 tackles, while Parker Bandy and Avery Musick have each picked off two passes. … Scammell is the workhorse running back for Grundy (1-2), but he is far from a one-man show. Jacob Deel has shown improvement on the defensive line for the Golden Wave. “They are physical and well-coached,” Tiller said. “Old-school, smashmouth offense. If we don’t match their physicality, wrap up and gang tackle on defense, it will be a long night for us.” … This season marks Honaker’s final crack at a BDD title as the Tigers move to the Hogoheegee District in 2023. Grundy will have plenty of motivation as well to avenge last year’s loss to the Tigers.

Prediction: Grundy 33, Honaker 23

Cumberland District

Rye Cove at Castlewood

Last meeting: Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Clinchport, Va.)

Standing on a sunbaked field on the morning of Aug. 3 at Rye Cove’s media day, first-year Eagles head coach Gary Collier made a declaration: “We’re not going to go winless,” he said. “I truly believe that.” He was correct and as it turns out his upstart squad enters the fifth week of the season as the only unbeaten team still standing in Region 1D. … The Eagles (4-0) are off to their best start since 1989 and have already won as many games in 2022 as they did in the three previous seasons combined. … They have done it in dramatic fashion with two wins coming in the final moments, including last Friday’s 30-28 thrilling double-overtime triumph over Thomas Walker. The heroes have been many with quarterback Landon Lane being particularly efficient in the passing game. … Castlewood (1-3) has dropped three straight since a season-opening win at North Greene. The Blue Devils suffered a 62-6 loss to Grundy last week. … This will be the first road game of the season for Rye Cove as the entertaining Eagles try to keep the good vibes going.

Prediction: Rye Cove 20, Castlewood 19

Hogoheegee District

Northwood at Chilhowie

Last meeting: Chilhowie 7, Northwood 0 (Oct. 18, 2021 in Saltville, Va.)

This contest is known as the Apple Bowl since it coincides with Chilhowie’s annual Apple Festival. It’s ripe to be an entertaining game and is tough to pick as the seeds of this rivalry were planted long ago. … Northwood (1-2) stunned Marion for a 6-0 overtime win on Sept. 9 and the Panthers have played well on defense. Denim Kirk, K.J. Comer, Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, Blaine Joannou, Austin Graber and Jake Barlow have been among the leaders for the crew from Saltville. Dalton Gates, Will Brown and Jackson Nutter are freshmen who have contributed in a big way for the Panthers. … Northwood has added a game to its schedule as the Panthers host Eastern Montgomery next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. … Chilhowie (0-4) is off to its worst start in 32 years and the Warriors haven’t begun a season with five straight defeats since 1978. The young team battled Lebanon to a scoreless deadlock at halftime last week before faltering in a 35-7 setback. “We have been in all four of our losses coming out of halftime,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We have to find a way to sustain the effort we get in the first half for an entire game.” … Ezra Taylor had seven tackles and two forced fumbles in that loss to Lebanon. Taylor leads the team with 26 ½ stops, while Conner Castle has collected three sacks. … Northwood can claim the Smyth County championship with a win, while Chilhowie can avoid some dubious history with a triumph. A bushel of drama, indeed.

Prediction: Chilhowie 13, Northwood 12

Mountain 7 District

Ridgeview at Lee High

Last meeting: Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7 (Sept 24, 2021 at Rose Ridge)

Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn has been impressive, completing 69 percent of his throws for 597 yards and seven scores. Brandon Beavers has 14 receptions for 296 yards and five touchdowns, while Cannon Hill and Koda Counts have combined for 18 catches…Grayson Huff is the headliner for Lee. He’s accounted for 435 yards rushing with four scores. Brynnen Pendergraft has thrown for 500 yards with seven scores and no interceptions…O’Quinn and his experienced cast of receivers make the difference here.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Lee High 7

Union at Gate City

Last meeting: Union 54, Gate City 13 (Sept. 24, 2021 at Big Stone Gap)

Union is coming off a 17-8 home loss to Graham. While the Bears have yet to establish a consistent passing game, the rushing attack has been productive. Peyton Honeycutt accounted for 73 yards on 13 carries last week…Gate City has posted back-to-back wins over Abingdon and Marion behind the tandem of quarterback Luke Bledsoe and running back Ethan Fleming…The Union linemen are just too strong for Gate City.

Prediction: Union 35, Gate City 12

Non-District

Bluefield (W.Va.) at Richlands

Last meeting: Bluefield 52, Richlands 38 (Sept. 27, 2019)

Bluefield is 0-4, but the Beavers have scored at least 25 points in three of those losses. Playmakers for Bluefield include quarterback Caleb Fuller along with receivers Sencere Fields and RJ Hairston…Richlands has a cast of large linemen, but the Blue Tornado has not scored a touchdown in 14 quarters… Bluefield has too much speed for Richlands.

Prediction: Bluefield 28, Richlands 0

Claiborne County at Thomas Walker

Last meeting: Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne 6 (Sept. 24, 2021 in New Tazewell, Tenn.)

Thomas Walker (1-3) has been through the emotional ringer the past two weeks. The Pioneers gutted out a 16-13 comeback win over Castlewood on Sept. 9 and seven days later dropped a 30-28 double-overtime decision to Rye Cove. “We are getting better each week and I am happy with the effort our kids are playing with right now,” said first-year TW coach Tanner Hall. “Last week was a tough one to not go our way, but we need to keep putting ourselves in a position to win at the end of games.” … Dylan McCurry (63 carries, 348 yards, five touchdowns), Xander Spears (58 carries, 307 yards, three TDs) and Darin Gulley (373 passing yards, two TDs; 18 carries, 215 yards) are the offensive stat leaders for Thomas Walker. … Claiborne County is also 1-3 and the Bulldogs have dropped three in a row after a season-opening win over Union County. “We have not played up to our potential for a full game yet,” said Claiborne coach Nathan Medlin. “We have really hurt ourselves with turnovers this season, and I think that if we can get those cleaned up, we will have the opportunity to be in great position in the upcoming games.” … Josh Bolton (63 carries, 523 yards), Cole Jones (30 carries, 302 yards) and Jaris Bunch (24 tackles) are among Claiborne’s catalysts. “Claiborne is an old-school team that gets after it,” Hall said. “They play super aggressive on defense and try to load the box down. We will have to be ready to make big plays at the skill positions this week”

Prediction: Thomas Walker 24, Claiborne County 20

Galax at Graham

Last meeting: Graham 28, Galax 0 (Sept 24, 2021 at Galax)

Graham running back Ty’Drez Clements continues to be one of the top offensive weapons in far Southwest Virginia. The junior delivered 146 yards on 22 carries in last week’s victory against Union. Quarterback Brayden Meadows has been steady…Tedruhn Tucker is the player to watch for Galax. He rushed for 204 yards and four scores in a 42-7 win against Carroll County. After opening the season with three victories, Galax fell 28-7 last week to Radford…The Graham defense is physical and fast.

Prediction: Graham 28, Galax 7

George Wythe at Rural Retreat

Last meeting: George Wythe 41, Rural Retreat 6 (Oct. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, Va.)

Folks have called this matchup the Wythe County Super Bowl, but it has lost much of its luster due to George Wythe’s recent dominance. … Rural Retreat hasn’t beaten the Maroons since 2006. GW eliminated the Indians from the playoffs in 2012 and 2014. … GW (3-1) is averaging 35.3 points per game and the Maroons have won three straight. … Rural Retreat (2-1) was routed 40-0 by Grayson County on Sept. 9 and then got an unexpected bye week when Bland County folded its program. “We did not play well against Grayson,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “Some of it was them being a good team and some of it was us not doing what we were coached to do.” … It doesn’t get any easier tonight for the Indians. “GW is very talented,” Hughes said. “Their offensive line is really and No. 6 [Ben Jollay] and No. 10 [Leyton Fowler] are physical running backs.”

Prediction: George Wythe 30, Rural Retreat 18

Holston at Eastside

Last meeting: Holston 21, Eastside 12 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

Holston was humbled on Sept. 9 with a 19-6 loss to John Battle that snapped the Cavaliers’ 17-game regular-season win streak. A week off to regroup was important. “We did not play well in our last outing,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “Too many mistakes and too many penalties. We must clean those things up in order to win games.” … Tight end Dillon Bott (seven catches, 133 yards), quarterback Noah Tweed (256 passing yards, 111 rushing yards) and running back Merrick Kestner (56 carries, 250 yards) are among the leaders for the Cavs. … Eastside is 0-4, but Akers says don’t let the Spartans’ mark full you. “Eastside has lost to four quality football teams,” Akers said. “Their skill guys are very impressive. Their backs run hard and they throw the ball well. [Eli] McCoy is very good at wide receiver. He might be one of the best players in the area. Defensively, they give you multiple looks that cause issues.” … Luke Trent had a breakout game for Eastside in last week’s loss to Honaker as he gained 186 all-purpose yards on six touches. He has solidified the running game alongside Evan Mullins for the crew from Coeburn. … Both these teams need a win in a big way: Holston to bounce back and Eastside to get on the board.

Prediction: Holston 28, Eastside 20

Marion at Grayson County

Last meeting: Grayson County 15, Marion 9 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Marion)

Grayson County has opened with three straight victories, including a 40-0 win against Hogoheegee District contender Rural Retreat two weeks ago. Watch for the connection between quarterback Austin Dowell and receiver Keyshawn Phipps… After opening the season with a 29-0 win against Smyth County rival Chilhowie, Marion has dropped three straight. Quarterback Reid Osborne and running back Brody Taylor are the offensive leaders for Marion.

Prediction: Grayson County 28, Marion 7

Patrick Henry at John Battle

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 53, John Battle 6 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Emory, Va.)

Patrick Henry (2-2) of the Class 1 Hogoheegee District faces its third straight Class 2 opponent and the gauntlet hasn’t been kind to the Rebels in lopsided losses to Virginia High (35-8) and Lee High (41-20). ... PH has dealt with some injury issues, but J-Kwon McFail and Camron Goodspeed have been bright spots for the offense. McFail (23 carries, 137 yards) and Goodspeed (14 carries, 131 yards) led the way against Lee High. … Battle is just 1-3, but the Trojans have gotten better. Leaders for the dudes from Exit 7 include Broadie Bailey (21 catches, 351 yards, four touchdowns), Izaya Selz (11 catches, 165 yards, two TDs), Brayden Emerson (54 tackles), Ethan Dillard (42 tackles) and Braedyn Bailey (41 tackles). … You can resume calling this clash the “Burke Bowl.” Tim Burke was the head coach at John Battle in 2000 and 2001 and has returned to PH as an assistant after taking a hiatus from coaching last fall. ... Will PH get back on the right track or will Battle surpass its win total from a season ago?

Prediction: Patrick Henry 24, John Battle 21

Tennessee High at Abingdon

Last meeting: Abingdon 34, Tennessee High 14 (Sept. 24, 2021 at Bristol, Tennessee)

Following a district loss against Gate City, Abingdon bounced back strong last week. The Falcons allowed just 94 total yards en route to a 21-0 win over Richlands. First-year tailback Ector Taylor topped the 100-yard rushing mark. Lucas Brooks is a big target at receiver for AHS. … Tennessee High flashed some power and speed in last week’s 34-10 win against David Crockett. The Vikings rushed for 324 yards behind running backs Turner Elliott, Josh Green and Owen Brown. … Look for a ground-and-pound theme between two talented lines in this homecoming matchup.

Prediction: Tennessee High 21, Abingdon 14

Tug Valley (W.Va.) at Hurley

Last meeting: Tug Valley 43, Hurley 8 (Sept. 24, 2021 in Naugatuck, W.Va.)

Hurley (3-1) has won three straight since a season-opening setback to Rye Cove and the Rebels will get a stern test against a tough opponent this evening. “Tug Valley is what every coach wants from his team during the season,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “They have an aggressive defense and they are very disciplined. The offensive line is very good and they keep constant pressure on you with no huddle. They are ranked in the top-ten in Single-A by several newspapers in West Virginia. We will have to play mistake-free football. I think Tug Valley is the best team we will play this year on our schedule.” … The Tug Valley Panthers are 4-0 and already have wins over teams from Ohio and Kentucky. They will try to beat a VHSL opponent tonight at “The Cliff.” … Third-year Tug Valley boss Hady Ford is an interesting fellow. He played on Matewan’s 1993 WVSSAC Class A state championship team and at various points in his life has been a certified mechanic, welder, teacher, electrician, miner and heavy equipment operator. Dude’s a pretty good football coach too. … Hurley’s Landon Bailey (340 rushing yards), Alex Duty (282 rushing yards), Payton Hurley (264 rushing yards) and Kevin Looney (seven touchdowns) will have to continue to play at a high level for the Rebels this evening.

Prediction: Tug Valley 33, Hurley 16