Prep Football Predictions

Saturday

Region 2D

Gate City forced four turnovers and limited rival Union to 199 total yards last week in a 21-14 win. That was the first playoff victory for GC in eight years. Mason Hickman is one of several young talents for the Blue Devils. The freshman hitter scored two touchdowns against Union and delivered his usual solid effort at linebacker. To counter the quick-strike offense of Graham, GC must generate long drives with running back Ethan Fleming. Quarterback Luke Bledsoe has thrown for 11 scores and is an effective runner…Since opening the season with a 29-25 defeat of rival Bluefield, Graham has blown away most opponents with a blend of speed, line play and aggressive defense. The G-Men average 38 points, and are deep at running back with junior Ty’Drez Clements, sophomore Jamel Floyd and 6-1 freshman Daniel Jennings. Clements continues to generate offers from a variety of colleges, with the University of Alabama at Birmingham recently entering the mix. Seniors Cody Dolin (6-3, 230), Connor Roberts (6-3, 235) and Braden Watkins are hitters, while senior Brayden Meadows (5-9, 210) brings a tough-man approach to the quarterback position. Graham has not only crafted three straight perfect regular season records but the future is bright considering Graham’s middle school team posted a perfect record this season…GC has won seven of the past eight games in this series, including that 70-0 romp in the opening round of the 2014 playoffs…Look for Clements to spin more highlight reel moments today with his quick burst and jump cuts.