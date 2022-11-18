Prep Football Predictions

Saturday
Region 2D
Gate City at Graham
Last meeting: Gate City 70, Graham 0 (Nov. 14, 2014 in Gate City)
Gate City forced four turnovers and limited rival Union to 199 total yards last week in a 21-14 win. That was the first playoff victory for GC in eight years. Mason Hickman is one of several young talents for the Blue Devils. The freshman hitter scored two touchdowns against Union and delivered his usual solid effort at linebacker. To counter the quick-strike offense of Graham, GC must generate long drives with running back Ethan Fleming. Quarterback Luke Bledsoe has thrown for 11 scores and is an effective runner…Since opening the season with a 29-25 defeat of rival Bluefield, Graham has blown away most opponents with a blend of speed, line play and aggressive defense. The G-Men average 38 points, and are deep at running back with junior Ty’Drez Clements, sophomore Jamel Floyd and 6-1 freshman Daniel Jennings. Clements continues to generate offers from a variety of colleges, with the University of Alabama at Birmingham recently entering the mix. Seniors Cody Dolin (6-3, 230), Connor Roberts (6-3, 235) and Braden Watkins are hitters, while senior Brayden Meadows (5-9, 210) brings a tough-man approach to the quarterback position. Graham has not only crafted three straight perfect regular season records but the future is bright considering Graham’s middle school team posted a perfect record this season…GC has won seven of the past eight games in this series, including that 70-0 romp in the opening round of the 2014 playoffs…Look for Clements to spin more highlight reel moments today with his quick burst and jump cuts.
Prediction: Graham 35, Gate City 14
Virginia High at Ridgeview
First meeting
Virginia High must somehow adjust to the loss of two-way standout Brody Jones. In last week’s 37-20 victory against Lee High, the 6-foot-3 senior quarterback was sidelined for the season after breaking his fibula on the second play from scrimmage. Five-foot-11 junior Dashaun Taylor took over at quarterback and passed for 111 yards as the Bearcats notched their first playoff win since a long 2013 trip to Gretna. The Bearcats still feature a mix of speed with senior receivers Patrick Poku (nine touchdowns) and Dante Worley (10 TDs) along with grit in versatile senior Conner Davidson (10 TDs) and 6-foot, 207-pound Alijah Burks. A powerful sophomore, Burks has accounted for eight scores and rushed for 128 yards on 22 carries last week…One year after advancing to the Region 2D title game, Ridgeview is drawing closer to a rematch with Graham. While playmakers Ryan O’Quinn, Cannon Hill and Brandon Beavers worked their usual magic in last week’s 35-0 defeat of Tazewell, the Wolfpack defense checked the prolific Tazewell offense to 154 total yards. Senior defensive lineman Walker Lester and senior linebacker Ian Hartsock are fun to watch…VHS will bust a few plays in this one, but Ridgeview has too much balance and physical strength.
Prediction: Ridgeview 31, Virginia High 14