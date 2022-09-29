PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Mountain Lakes Conference

Tennessee High at Morristown West

Last meeting: Tennessee High 24, Morristown West 21 (Oct. 1, 2021, at Bristol).

This will be the fifth of six road games to start the season for the Vikings (3-2), who have won two straight, scoring 34 points each against David Crockett and Abingdon. They also had 35 against Pulaski County. Morristown West (4-2) started with a 3-0 record, fell to a pair of undefeated teams in Greeneville and Daniel Boone, and got back on the winning track last week against Cocke County. The Vikings are 4-9 all-time in this series, but have won three of the last five. Tennessee High is still in line for an MLC title, but can’t afford a loss with the unbeaten Trailblazers lurking in two weeks…The Trojans were among the clubs getting votes in the most recent Tennessee 5A prep poll. Jimmy Phipps has been a playmaker for the Vikings, with his arm and legs, while the defense has allowed just 24 points in the last two games. Tennessee High will play its next three games at the Stone Castle. This will be a close one.

Prediction: Morristown West 27, Tennessee High 20.

Big 5 Conference

William Blount at West Ridge

Last meeting: West Ridge 28, William Blount 21 (Oct. 1, 2021, at Maryville).

West Ridge snapped a three-game losing skid with a win over winless Cherokee, and now face another team looking or its first win of the season. There is a three-way tie at the top of the Big 5 Conference, but a fourth team will also qualify for the postseason so this is crucial game for the Wolves (2-3). William Blount (0-6), which suffered a huge loss prior to the season when quarterback Matthew Clemmer transferred across town to Maryville, has scored seven or fewer points in four games, and the closest margin of victory has been 18 points. This is the third of four straight home games for the Wolves, who should be able to put up points against the Governors, who have surrendered at least 35 points in all six losses. It will be a fun night at the Ridge.

Prediction: West Ridge 38, William Blount 13.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Cumberland District

J.I. Burton at Eastside

Last meeting: Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Norton, Va.)

It might be a little premature to state the J.I. Burton Raiders are back, but it is safe to say the traditional small-school powerhouse is rounding back into form after an abysmal 2021 season. “We are a much-improved team from last year,” said Raiders coach Jacob Caudill. “Our culture has changed and it has changed our identity. We are a fast team with some good linemen that lead the way.” … J.I. Burton trounced Twin Springs, 51-16, on Sept. 16 and then enjoyed a bye week. … Trey Keys (49 carries, 434 yards, eight touchdowns) and Brayden Dutton (38 carries, 302 yards, four TDs; 12 catches, 108 yards, one touchdown) have been prominent playmakers. Two-way lineman Morgan Potter, defensive tackle Mike Carver and quarterback Noa Godsey have also performed well. … Eastside (0-5) is allowing 43.8 points per game in what is a rebuilding year. Running back Luke Trent and outside linebacker Nick Ward have been standouts for the Spartans. Evan Mullins and Eli McCoy have performed well too. “Eastside will always give Burton their best game,” Caudill said. “There is a little bit of rivalry between John I. Burton and Eastside, so we expect nothing less than everything they have on Friday night. Coach [Mike] Rhodes is a good football coach and will have his guys ready to play.”

Prediction: J.I. Burton 36, Eastside 13

Hogoheegee District

Rural Retreat at Patrick Henry

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 27, Rural Retreat 0 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Rural Retreat, Va.)

These teams were picked at the top of the Hogoheegee District preseason coaches poll and tonight’s game will go a long way in determining the league race and a high seed in the VHSL Region 1D playoffs likely goes to the winner. … Patrick Henry (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak last week by dominating the second half in a 54-20 win over rival John Battle. … The rainy conditions forecasted should favor the Rebels, who have thrown just three passes over the course of their last two games. … Rural Retreat (2-2) has suffered back-to-back losses and failed to capitalize on some missed opportunities last week in a 16-14 loss to rival George Wythe. “Our identity definitely comes from our defense,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “We are still searching for that kind of consistency on offense.” … J-Kwon McFail rushed for 167 yards and Connor Kausch forced two fumbles in PH’s win over Rural Retreat last season. Both of those dudes are back for the Rebels and McFail enters tonight with 811 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. “They have a good football team,” Hughes said. “No. 2 [McFail] and No. 8 [Camron Goodspeed] are really good with the ball in their hands.”

Prediction: Patrick Henry 24, Rural Retreat 21

Mountain 7 District

Abingdon at Wise County Central

Last meeting: Abingdon 28, Wise County Central 21 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Abingdon)

Abingdon is coming off a nightmarish 34-14 homecoming loss to Tennessee High. The Falcons were hurt by nine penalties, three interceptions, two blocked punts and one fumble. Eight different players have scored at least one touchdown for the youthful AHS squad…Wise Central is coming off back-to-back losses against Ridgeview and Virginia High. The Warriors are averaging 34 points, as running back Alec Gent and quarterback Braeden Church have combined for 11 touchdowns.

Prediction: Wise Country Central 28, Abingdon 14

Non-District

Betsy Layne (Ky.) at Hurley

Last meeting: Hurley 27, Betsy Layne 19 (Oct. 8, 2004 in Hurley, Va.)

Hurley (4-1) has won four straight since a season-opening loss to Rye Cove. The Rebels collected a quality 20-13 win over Tug Valley (West Virginia) last Friday. … Offensive linemen Logan Hopkins, Johnny Prater, Landon Adkins, Josh Ashby, Kolton Charles, Caden Mullins and Canaan Shaffer really shined in that win over Tug Valley. The Rebels finished with 375 rushing yards thanks in large part to that group’s blocking. … Alex Duty has a broken finger, but is expected to play for Hurley. He scored three touchdowns last week against Tug Valley. … Betsy Layne (3-2) won eight games and reached the KHSAA Class 1A playoffs a season ago. Reese Music already has 947 rushing yards for the Bobcats.”Betsy Layne is an explosive team offensively with good skill guys all over the field,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “The [Brady] Robinson kid, who is QB, can run and pass really well. The Betsy linemen look huge on film and they get after it on defense.” … Hurley is 4-0 all-time against Betsy Layne, but the Rebels will have to play very well to keep that perfect mark.

Prediction: Betsy Layne 20, Hurley 18

Chilhowie at Honaker

Last meeting: Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)

Both of these teams need a win in a bad way. … Honaker (2-2) is trying to bounce back from last week’s 62-21 loss at rival Grundy, while Chilhowie (0-5) has lost its last nine games. … The Warriors have been in every game they’ve played this season, but the young team has yet to seal the deal. Senior lineman Caleb Delp has been consistent for Chilhowie, while junior linebacker Daniel Hutton played well for the Warriors in last week’s loss to Northwood. … The big-play trio of Aiden Lowe (47 carries, 387 yards; 14 catches, 157 yards), Parker Bandy (11 catches, 215 yards) and quarterback Peyton Musick (718 passing yards, six touchdowns) are the players to watch for Honaker. Two-way lineman Max Boyd and sophomore defensive lineman Aiden Gilbert have also played well. Inconsistency has been a problem. The Tigers are averaging 30.8 points per game, but giving up 35.3. “Honaker is very talented at the skill positions,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We still have to contain their Musick and Lowe in order to have any chance against them.”

Prediction: Honaker 33, Chilhowie 30

George Wythe at Graham

Last meeting: Graham 24, George Wythe 0 (Oct. 30, 1987 in Bluefield, W.Va.)

Two coaching legends patrolled the sidelines in the last matchup between these successful programs. Jim Dotson was in charge for George Wythe, while Glynn Carlock guided Graham…George Wythe (4-1) is coming off a 16-14 win against Wythe County rival Rural Retreat. GW rushed for 229 yards, as Tandom Smith accounted for 146…Graham (5-0) has outscored its foes by an average margin of 32-11. Running backs Ty’Drez Clements and Chris Edwards have posted big numbers for the G-Men while the defense has been solid as usual.

Prediction: Graham 28, George Wythe 14

Lebanon at Gate City

Last meeting: Gate City 30, Lebanon 21 (Oct 1, 2021 in Lebanon)

Lebanon has been slowed by injuries, with potent running back Zach Hertig sidelined for the second straight season. Luke Taylor stepped in at running back last week and scored the lone TD for the Pioneers. Freshman quarterback Mike Reece is fun to watch…Gate City has been one of the biggest surprises in far Southwest Virginia. After allowing 89 points in losses to Richlands and Radford, the Blue Devils have averaged 27 points en route to three straight wins. Quarterback Luke Bledsoe has thrown for seven scores, with three different players catching at least two touchdowns.

Prediction: Gate City 35, Lebanon 13

Richlands at Ridgeview

Last meeting: Ridgeview 29, Richlands 28 (Nov. 12, 2021 in Richlands)

Ridgeview defeated Richlands twice last season, including the dramatic one-point win in first round of the Region 2D playoffs. The suspense continued until the final play when Ryan O’Quinn connected with Brandon Beavers on a 6-yard scoring pass to cap an 80-yard drive that lasted just 65 seconds. O’Quinn has been effective with his arm and legs as the Wolfpack have averaged 38 points in four straight wins…Richlands has endured serious struggles on offense en route to four straight losses. Running back Dylan Brown has been a bright spot with his four touchdowns. He carried the ball 34 times for 147 yards last week against Bluefield.

Prediction: Ridgeview 35, Richlands 0

Rye Cove at Lee High

Last meeting: Lee High 32, Rye Cove 0

For the first time since 1989, Rye Cove has a 5-0 record. New coach and former Emory & Henry quarterback Gary Collier has brought excitement to the close-knit community of Clinchport with the help of players like quarterback Landon Lane and receiver Luke Jessee…Lee High averaged 36 points in wins over Eastside and Patrick Henry, but the Generals have losses against Mountain 7 District rivals Union and Ridgeview. Grayson Huff has over 500 yards rushing for Lee, while Brynnen Pendergraft has thrown for 579 yards with seven scores…The depth of Lee makes the difference.

Prediction: Lee High 31, Rye Cove 14

Tazewell at Grundy

Last meeting: Tazewell 47, Grundy 14 (Oct. 1, 2021 in Tazewell, Va.)

Grundy (2-2) has scored 62 points in each of its last two games and has rushed for a combined 874 yards in lopsided wins over Castlewood and Honaker. … Tazewell (2-3) has lost to 2021 Class 2 runner-up Graham, Class 3 Colonial Heights and six-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Riverheads. … The Bulldogs have also had to battle the injury bug and have used three different starting quarterbacks. Sophomore signal-caller Carter Creasy returned last week and he has completed 64 percent of his passes this season. … University of Richmond commit Cassius Harris (also known as Catchius Harris) has 22 receptions for 593 yards. He has 167 catches for his career. Kaizon Taylor leads the Tazewell defense with 36 ½ tackles, while freshman Jashon Taylor and junior Braylon Asbury have performed well at the defensive tackle spots. … Creasy threw for 358 yards and six touchdowns (three of them to Logan McDonald) last season as Tazewell thumped Grundy. Some might expect a similiar outcome in 2022. However, the potential for soggy field conditions makes a prediction in Grundy’s favor more reasonable and the Golden Wave always play better at Nelson Memorial Field it seems.

Prediction: Grundy 25, Tazewell 20

Thomas Walker at Union

Last meeting: Union 40, Thomas Walker 29 (Oct 1, 2021 in Ewing)

Former Union quarterback and assistant coach Tanner Hall is the first-year head coach at Thomas Walker. The 26-year-old relies on versatile players such as Noah Cavin, Trey Miller, Xander Spears, Dylan McCurry and Riley McCurry. TW (1-4) has dropped two straight close games…Union averaged 46 points en route to three straight wins to open the season, but the Bears have stalled in back-to-back losses to Graham and Gate City. Union led GC 16-0 midway through the third quarter last week before falling 23-16. Quarterback Reyshawn Anderson has eight touchdowns for Union and he will score more tonight

Prediction: Union 35, Thomas Walker 7