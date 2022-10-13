Prep Football Predictions

NORTHEAST TENNESSEE

Big 5 Conference

West Ridge at Morristown East

Last meeting: West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0 (Oct. 15, 2021, in Blountville)

West Ridge (3-4, 1-2) could wrap up a playoff berth with a win over the Hurricanes. The Wolves, who lost its home finale last week to David Crockett, have three wins over opponents with a combined one win. Morristown East (2-5, 0-2) has two wins against foes with a combined three wins. The Hurricanes have allowed 24 or more points in six games. The Wolves lost a 16-13 fourth quarter lead against David Crockett last week and still had a chance at the Pioneers’ 8-yard line on the game’s final play, but couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. Cale Bryant has been the primary scorer for the Wolves this season and that will prove the same in this one.

Prediction: West Ridge 23, Morristown East 13.

Mountain Lakes Conference

Daniel Boone at Tennessee High

Last meeting: Daniel Boone 24, Tennessee 7 (Oct. 15, 2021, in Gray)

Daniel Boone (7-0, 2-0) is ranked 5th in the Tennessee 5A prep football polls heading into this one. This is the Trailblazers best start since going 6-0 to open the 2006 season. Tennessee High (4-3, 1-1), which is 26-13 all-time against the Trailblazers, have had success running the football in recent weeks and will try to do the same against a Jeremy Jenkins-led defense that has allowed just 35 points all season, with 14 of those coming last week against Science Hill. The Blazers have won with 70 points and defeated Elizabethton with seven points. Tennessee High has scored at least 34 points in all four of its wins. They scored 13 points in three losses. Daniel Boone can wrap up at least a share of the Mountain Lakes Conference title with a win.

Prediction: Daniel Boone 28, Tennessee High 13.

Black Diamond District

Honaker at Hurley

Last meeting: Honaker 59, Hurley 16 (Oct. 19, 2021 in Honaker, Va.)

This is a must-win game for both teams in terms of their playoff hopes. It is the Black Diamond District opener for Hurley. … Despite a fire that caused extensive damage at Hurley High School on Oct. 4, this game will still be held at The Cliff. … Landon Bailey (40 carries, 496 yards, seven touchdowns; 12-of-20 passing, 182 yards, three TDs), Alex Duty (75 carries, 541 yards, five touchdowns), Payton Hurley, Eddie Hurley, Caden Mullins and Kevin Looney (eight touchdowns) have been among the leaders for the 4-2 Rebels. “We have improved week to week and that is all that you can ask for from your guys,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “I’m excited to see how we finish these final three games.” … Honaker (3-3) has allowed at least 19 points in every game this season. The Tigers can score points too, but the defensive unit must get stops on a more consistent basis. “Coach [Todd] Tiller has done a really good job with his team this year,” Justus said. “Honaker, as always, has found another round of big cornfed boys up front. The skill guys for Honaker are really good. [Peyton] Musick, [Parker] Bandy and [Aidan] Lowe are about as good as you can find in Southwest Virginia.” … This is also a historic night for Honaker as it will be the final BDD football game for the Tigers as they shift to the Hogoheegee District next season under the latest round of VHSL realignment. The epitaph will show the Tigers were a member of the league from 1988-2022 and they will look to finish on a triumphant note.

Prediction: Honaker 38, Hurley 29

Cumberland District

Twin Springs at Eastside

Last meeting: Twin Springs 36, Eastside 13 (Nov. 13, 2021 in Nickelsville, Va.)

Running back Ryan Horne of Twin Springs (3-2) has already bulled his way to 993 yards and 12 touchdowns in just five games and reached the end zone five times last week in a win over Castlewood as he rang up 364 yards. … Linebacker James Craig (37 solo tackles) and quarterback Abel Dingus (436 passing yards, six TDs) have also been leaders for head coach Keith Warner’s club. He lauds the job his linemen have done, while Julian Pascual and Austin Glymp have stepped up in a big way…. Eastside (0-7) has allowed at least 31 points in every game this season and is one of just two winless teams remaining in far Southwest Virginia (Chilhowie is the other). Yet, Warner is not overlooking the crew from Coeburn. “Anytime you face a Mike Rhodes’ coached team, you know they are going to be well-prepared,” Warner said. “He is one of the best coaches in the area and he will have his team prepared. We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage on offense and adjust to their multiple offensive sets.” … Payton Adkins, Luke Trent, Eli McCoy, Colton Yates and Reagan Wood have provided glimpses of hope for the struggling Spartans. … Twin Springs topped Eastside twice last season, including in the first round of the Region 1D playoffs. … A long season will get longer for the Spartans tonight.

Prediction: Twin Springs 39, Eastside 15

Hogoheegee District

Chilhowie at Rural Retreat

Last meeting: Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)

Rural Retreat (2-3) hasn’t played since a 48-42 overtime loss to Patrick Henry on Oct. 3. Gatlin Hight of the Indians had 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns in that gut-wrenching setback and is one of the top Class 1 running backs in the Commonwealth. “Rural Retreat is very talented at the skill positions,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “Gatlin Hight will be tough to contain. We must prevent big plays from their offense and find a way to consistently move and control the football to have a chance against them.” … Chilhowie (0-6) has lost 10 straight games dating back to last season. The youthful Warriors have experienced some growing pains and the rest of the schedule is full of top teams. “It has been a learning process for a lot of our players,” Robinson said. “We find out something new every week. Though we have been unable to win a game yet, I have seen improvement over the last two months.” … Junior linebacker Ezra Taylor has performed well for Chilhowie, while seniors Caleb Delp and Kevin Crewey have emerged as leaders.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 40, Chilhowie 14

Holston at Northwood

Last meeting: Holston 44, Northwood 0 (Oct. 14, 2021 in Damascus, Va.)

Two-time defending Region 1D champion Holston (3-3) will have to finish strong to return to the playoffs. … The Cavaliers built a 10-0 lead before dropping a 30-17 decision to Patrick Henry last week. That came on the heels of disheartening 29-27 loss to Narrows. “Holston is a team that will get after you on both sides of the ball and they are well coached also,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater. … Northwood (3-3) had its three-game winning streak snapped last week with a 42-0 loss to Lebanon. … Northwood endured season-ending injuries to Eli Williams and Jake Barlow, but Dalton Gates and Preston Reynolds have stepped up in their absence.

Prediction: Holston 26, Northwood 12

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe at Galax

Last meeting: Galax 35, George Wythe 17 (Nov. 19, 2021 in Galax, Va.)

Will this be the year that George Wythe reverses the curse? …The Maroons (4-2) have lost their last 10 games to the Galax Maroon Tide and their season came to an end with playoff losses to Galax the previous four seasons. … George Wythe has battled injury issues lately and yielded 427 rushing yards in last week’s 42-28 loss at Grundy. … Five-time defending Region 1C champion Galax (4-2) is still chugging along, but it hasn’t always been easy for the Maroon Tide. The team’s two losses are to Class 2 schools Graham and Radford. … Galax has had to rally in the second half in three of its victories and overcame a 13-0 deficit in a 21-13 win over Fort Chiswell last week. Galax has outscored the opposition a combined 105-35 in the second half this season and that points to superior strength and conditioning for head coach Shane Allen’s squad. … Tedruhn Tucker (1,169 yards, 11 touchdowns) is the top rusher behind a rugged and experienced offensive line featuring Jeremiah Blevins, Isaac Bartlett, Riley Jo Vaught, Ryan Hanks and Holden Haynes. Vaught and Austin Ashworth spearhead the defense. … If history is any indication, this will be the first of two meetings this season between these archrivals.

Prediction: Galax 24, George Wythe 20

Mountain 7 District

Gate City at Lee High

Last meeting: Gate City 28, Lee 14 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Ben Hur)

Current William and Mary receiver Carson Jenkins rushed for 303 yards and three scores for Gate City in this matchup last year. Despite the loss, Lee High earned the final Region 2D playoff berth over the Blue Devils…Gate City is currently 4-2 after posting a 4-6 record in 2021. The Blue Devils, who close the regular season Nov. 4 with an enticing home game against Ridgeview, have averaged 28 points en route to four straight wins…It will be interesting to see if powerful Lee High running back Grayson Huff (11 TDs) can find room against the GC defense. He has collected 358 yards and six scores the past two weeks.

Prediction: Gate City 28, Lee 14

John Battle at Ridgeview

Last meeting: Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Bristol)

In last week’s game against high-scoring Wise Central, John Battle crafted a 14-14 tie at the 8:16 mark of the second quarter. Battle quarterback Noah Sills continues to develop. He threw for 234 yards and two scores last week, and has 10 TD connections on the season. Junior receiver Broadie Bailey leads the Trojans with six touchdowns…Ridgeview has reeled off six straight wins behind a balanced offense. The closest call was last week’s 20-11 victory against Union, where the Wolfpack rushed for 195 yards and passed for 88.

Prediction: Ridgeview 42, John Battle 14

Wise County Central at Union

Last meeting: Wise Central 31, Union 7 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Big Stone Gap)

Wise Central rushed for 187 yards and took advantage of two Union fumbles en route to winning this game last year. Alec Gent (816 yards) of Wise Central averages 7.9 yards per carry and has scored 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Braeden Church has rushed for 424 yards and thrown for 451. Ricky Onate has converted three field goal and 23 extra points…Union has lost three of its past four games against Graham, Gate City and Ridgeview. The Bears feature a mix of veterans with talented underclassmen.

Prediction: Union 22, Wise County 21,

Southwest District

Marion at Richlands

Last meeting: Richlands 49, Marion 14 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Marion)

Richlands entered last week’s showdown against rival Tazewell averaging just six points. But the Blue Tornado displayed a new dimension in last week’s 56-37 setback against rival Tazewell. Richlands rushed for 210 yards and passed for 219, as Dylan Brown amassed 368 total yards with five scores...Richlands allowed 404 yards passing last week against Tazewell. Look for Marion quarterback Reid Osborne to test the Richlands secondary with targets such as Ricky Carroll and Parker Wolfe. First-year Marion head coach Jack Ginn was a standout football player at Richlands…Richlands built a 42-0 halftime lead against Marion last season.

Prediction: Richlands 28, Marion 7

Non-District

Castlewood at Lebanon

Last meeting: Lebanon 13, Castlewood 3 (Oct. 16, 2021 in Castlewood, Va.)

Lebanon (3-3) has kind of flown under the radar this fall, but don’t sleep on the Pioneers as they are a squad teams probably don’t want to face come Region 1D playoff time. … Freshman quarterback Mike Reece is getting better each week and has an array of capable receivers to throw to. Tight end Jacob Crabtree is one such guy. …Thai Tatum and Robert Stevenson are leaders on defense for the Pioneers. … Castlewood (1-5) has lost five straight since a season-opening win over North Greene. The Blue Devils are allowing 36 points per game. “We are struggling with consistency,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “Too many bad plays and not enough good ones.” … Jimmy Shouse and Cayden Dishman have combined to snag nine interceptions for Castlewood. Freshman long snapper Eli Long has been a steady performer on special teams. …Lebanon should have no trouble clinching the Russell County championship.

Prediction: Lebanon 48, Castlewood 14

Grundy at J.I. Burton

Last meeting: Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 33 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Grundy, Va.)

This is one of the marquee matchups on the docket tonight. Grundy (3-3) leads the Black Diamond District, while J.I. Burton (3-3) is the favorite in the Cumberland District. The Golden Wave and Raiders have both been tested by a rigorous non-district schedule. … Grundy is averaging 36.7 points per game with a balanced rushing attack featuring the likes of Ian Scammell, Wyatt Bush and Isaiah Boyd. … All three of J.I. Burton’s losses have been to Class 2 schools. The Raiders are averaging 30.4 points per game with quarterback Noa Godsey (43-of-73 passing, 508 yards, four touchdowns; 39 carries, 211 yards), Trey Keys (71 carries, 679 yards, 13 TDs) and Brayden Dutton (53 carries, 441 yards, six TDs; 25 receptions, 253 yards, two TDs) leading the way. … Two-way linemen Carter Stidham, Bryson Keys, Dauntae Keys, Isaiah Sturgill, Morgan Potter and defensive lineman Mike Carver lead a unit that is much improved from last season. … The big guys up front on both these teams should brace themselves for a physical 48-minute battle tonight.

Prediction: Grundy 28, J.I. Burton 20

Phelps (Ky.) at Thomas Walker

Last meeting: First meeting

This was a late addition to the schedule and came about when Twin Valley suspended its season due to low participation after just one game. … Thomas Walker (1-5) suffered a 40-0 loss to Union in its last game on Sept. 30. The Pioneers held the ball for the entire first quarter in that contest, but couldn’t produce any points and the Bears dominated the rest of the way. … Xander Spears (115 carries, 587 yards, six touchdowns) and Dylan McCurry (68 carries, 499 yards, five TDs) have formed a nice one-two punch to lead TW’s rushing attack. Middle linebacker Noah Cavin and outside linebacker Riley McCurry lead the defense. Cornerback James Hatfield and nose tackle Andrew Bigge have performed admirably as well. … Phelps (0-7) has played pitifully and the Hornets have been outscored 344-52.

Prediction: Thomas Walker 42, Phelps 8

Tazewell at Bluefield

Last meeting: Bluefield 57, Tazewell 14 (Oct. 15, 2021 in Tazewell)

Six players scored for Bluefield in this game last season, while Tazewell was held to 10 yards rushing…Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy continues to generate huge numbers. The sophomore set a school record last week against Richlands with 408 yards passing with 25 completions…Veteran Bluefield coach Freddie Simon relies on 6-foot-3 senior quarterback Caleb Fuller. Other players to watch for the Beavers (2-6) include running back Gerard Wade.

Prediction: Bluefield 35, Tazewell 21