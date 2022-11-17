Prep Football Predictions

FRIDAY

Region 1C

Narrows at George Wythe

Last meeting: George Wythe 56, Narrows 28 (Nov. 22, 2019 in Narrows, Va.)

This game will feature the Mountain Empire District champion George Wythe Maroons against the Pioneer District titlist Narrows Green Wave. … George Wythe (7-3) is battle-tested and five teams the Maroons played in the regular season (Radford, Graham, Grundy, Galax, Grayson County) are still alive in the playoffs. … GW played physical and dominated the line of scrimmage last Thursday in a 41-22 first-round win over Parry McCluer. Narrows advanced by notching a 34-18 victory over Covington. … Leyton Fowler has been the leader of George Wythe’s defense with 133 solo tackles, 27 of which have occurred behind the line of scrimmage. His stat line also includes four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. Colton Green, Tandom Smith, Laden Houston, Ben Jollay and Luke Jollay are cornerstones for the Maroons as well. … The lone loss for Narrows (9-1) was a 16-14 loss to Giles on Sept. 16. That’s a Giles team that George Wythe whipped, 35-7, on Sept. 9. … Narrows quarterback Aidan McGlothlin (113-of-169, 1,694 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, four interceptions) is the catalyst for the Green Wave. Wide receiver Kolier Pruitt (50 catches, 791 yards, 13 total TDs), pass-catcher Carson Crigger (44 receptions, 738 yards, 15 total TDs), running back Sam Albert (104 carries, 612 yards, 10 TDs), defensive back Reed Perdue, defensive lineman Chase Smith, defensive lineman Josh Middleton, defensive end Matt McGlothlin and defensive end Mason McCroskey also make the Green Wave go. “Narrows is very athletic and fast,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “They have three receivers that are very impressive and their QB does a great job distributing the football.” … The winner plays either Galax or Grayson County in next week’s regional finals.

Prediction: George Wythe 33, Narrows 19

Region 1D

Patrick Henry vs. Holston

At Emory & Henry College

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 30, Holston 17 (Oct. 7, 2022 in Damascus, Va.)

This will be the fifth matchup in the last three seasons between these clubs and second encounter in 42 days. … Patrick Henry (8-3) overcame an early 10-0 deficit to beat the Cavaliers in the first meeting of 2022. Cam Goodspeed, J-Kwon McFail, Ben Belcher and Bobby Cline scored touchdowns. … McFail (1,943 rushing yards, 28 total touchdowns) and Goodspeed (1,200 rushing yards, 17 total TDs) have formed a potent one-two punch toting the pigskin for the Rebels. Meanwhile, Cline (100 tackles) and Tyler Barrett (70 tackles) lead the defense. … Holston (8-3) has won five straight games by double figures since that loss to PH and the Cavaliers are averaging 29.1 points per game on the season. Sophomore Noah Tweed has 974 rushing yards and 795 passing yards, Merrick Kestner has gained 596 yards on the ground and Dillon Bott has five touchdown catches. … Defensively, Dustin Bott leads Holston with 78 tackles, Landon Sanders has 10 pass break-ups and Tristan Hess has 10 sacks. … Both head coaches have continued the success of their respective programs. Seth Padgett is 22-9 in three seasons after taking over for Mark Palmer at PH, while Akers is 21-4 in his two years since replacing Derrick Patterson as the leader of the Cavaliers. … Patrick Henry has an all-time record of 7-0 in playoff games at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium. The Rebels will try to keep that perfect record intact this evening.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 30, Holston 17

Lebanon at Grundy

Last meeting: Grundy 36, Lebanon 26 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Grundy, Va.)

Grundy got it done in the mud and the muck last Friday night in a 38-20 first-round win over Honaker, while Lebanon prevailed 51-49 in a back-and-forth battle with Twin Springs on Saturday afternoon. … Lebanon (7-4) was one of five seventh-seeded teams to win VHSL first-round games. Goochland (Region 3B), Staunton River (Region 3D), Glen Allen (Region 5C) and Colonial Forge (Region 6D) were the others. … Lebanon freshman quarterback Mike Reece has completed 139 of his 232 pass attempts for more than 2,300 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Zach Hertig has more than 1,200 yards of total offense and averages 31.3 yards on punt returns for the Pioneers. “Lebanon is an impressive squad and well-coached with on the ball assignments,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “Reece is a very cool kid at quarterback. He gives his receivers good opportunities to make catches in tight space.” … Senior Ian Scammell has once again been the tone-setter for Grundy. He has rushed for 1,714 yards, made 25 solo tackles and also handles the punting duties. Ethan Roberts is another versatile standout key to the Golden Wave’s balanced attack. … Black Diamond District champion Grundy (6-4) lost three games to Class 2 opponents and the other defeat was to fellow Region 1D semifinalist Patrick Henry in the season-opener. … The Golden Wave would be the unofficial Russell County champions with a win tonight since Grundy already has wins over Castlewood and Honaker. … The Wave always seem to play better at home and that could make a difference tonight.

Prediction: Grundy 34, Lebanon 24

Editor's Note: Region 2D predictions will run in Saturday's edition.