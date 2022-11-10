Prep Football Predictions

FRIDAY

Region 1D

Honaker at Grundy

Last meeting: Grundy 62, Honaker 21 (Sept. 23, 2022 in Grundy, Va.)

The only Friday night lights burning in far Southwest Virginia this evening will be those at Nelson Memorial Field as this is the lone game on the docket. … Grundy (5-4) piled up 518 rushing yards and got three touchdowns apiece from Ian Scammell and Logan Lester in its hammering of Honaker earlier this season en route to the Black Diamond District title. … Grundy relies on a rugged rushing attack. Ian Scammell is the workhorse and one of many players on the field with playoff experience. “We are heavy with seniors on the offensive line and defensive line and they must play their best to give us a shot,” said Golden Wave coach Craig Plymal. …. Three of Grundy’s losses were to Class 2 playoff teams Ridgeview, Tazewell and Wise County Central. The other defeat came at the hands of Patrick Henry, Region 1D’s top seed. … Honaker (7-3) is much improved since that loss to Grundy and has reeled off four consecutive victories. “I feel we have been peaking throughout the last few weeks and playing our best ball,” said Honaker coach Todd Tiller. “Offensively I feel like we have a great group of weapons and versatility being able to run or throw.” … Aidan Lowe (1,287 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns; 34 catches, 420 yards, 11 touchdowns) is one of the most versatile players in Region 1D and scored eight touchdowns in a 52-49 win over Patrick Henry on Oct. 21. Peyton Musick (1,770 passing yards, 23 TDs; 332 rushing yards, three TDs) and Parker Bandy (36 catches, 702 yards, eight TDs) are also big-play machines for the Tigers. “Honaker is back to full strength and healthy with multiple weapons,” Plymal said. “Putting 52 on the scoreboard against a quality PH team is proof.” … The expected heavy and persistent rainfall in the forecast will likely hinder Honaker’s passing attack, while the Golden Wave should be able to still execute its ground-and-pound offensive attack. Will there be a bunch of turnovers in the mud and the muck?

Prediction: Grundy 20, Honaker 8

SATURDAY

Region 1D

Holston at Rye Cove

Last meeting: Rye Cove 72, Holston 62 (Aug. 29, 2014 in Clinchport, Va.)

Two-time defending VHSL Region 1D champion Holston is used to being on the big stage, while Rye Cove is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and the Eagles are aiming for their first postseason triumph in 20 years. … Holston (7-3) lost four all-state players off last year’s team and experienced some early-season struggles. However, the Cavaliers have recorded four straight wins by double digits. … Sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed has burst on the scene for the Cavaliers. He has 798 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, 701 passing yards and six TDs, while intercepting four passes and recovering a fumble from his spot in the defensive secondary. Dustin Bott (68 tackles), Dillon Bott (53 tackles), Merrick Kestner (33 tackles), Gabe Foster (32 tackles) and Lance Thomas (31 tackles) are defensive leaders. “I am pleased with this group,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “We have exceeded many people’s expectations.”… No team in Southwest Virginia has exceeded expectations more than Rye Cove (7-2), which earned a share of the Cumberland District title after winning eight games in the 10 previous seasons combined. “The season has gone very well,” said first-year Rye Cove coach Gary Collier. “We have been competitive in every game. Take a few mistakes away and a few injuries away and we could’ve been 10-0.” … Like Holston, a sophomore quarterback has been a sparkplug for Rye Cove. Landon Lane has rushed for 486 yards and 12 touchdowns, while passing for 759 yards and eight scores. Trey Osborne, Jackson Barnette and Jon Howell are senior leaders for the Eagles. “Rye Cove is a well-coached, balanced team,” Akers said. “They are doing things the right way and it shows on film. They have tough linemen and good skill players. They show multiple formations, so we will be forced to line up correctly.” … One prediction is certain: The teams won’t combine for 134 points like they did the last time they played.

Prediction: Holston 24, Rye Cove 16

Lebanon at Twin Springs

Last meeting: Lebanon 19, Twin Springs 14 (Nov. 7, 1975 in Nickelsville, Va.)

These teams are both coming off big wins to close out the regular season and will look to sustain that momentum in the playoffs and not have a letdown. … Twin Springs (7-2) ran its winning streak to five games and earned a share of the Cumberland District championship with a 28-12 win over archrival Rye Cove as senior Ryan Horne rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns. “Our kids know last week was just another game,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “We prepare each week with one game at a time. We start a new season this week, so our kids will be mentally prepared for Lebanon.” … Lebanon (6-4) secured a playoff berth with a 34-24 win over Rural Retreat as freshman quarterback Mike Reece threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores. “Coach [Darrell] Taylor has done a great job there,” Warner said. “His team will be well-prepared and ready to play. They have a good quarterback and they can throw the ball very well. They also have some speed that we will have to account for.”… Horne has rushed for 1,885 yards, 28 touchdowns and has not fumbled. James Craig leads Twin Springs with 98 ½ tackles. “This season has been a success,” Warner said. “No one gave my guys a chance to be in the spot we are in. We have continued to get better each week and it has paid off over the course of our season. I’m proud as heck how our kids continue to battle.” … Lebanon is in the playoffs for the first time in six years and the Pioneers hasn’t won a playoff game since claiming the 2009 Region D, Division 2 title. … Lebanon is 7-0 all-time against the Titans, but the teams haven’t played since 1975 when Ricky Smith, David Garrett and Randy Addison helped the Pioneers prevail over Twin Springs in a close contest. This one might come down to the wire as well.

Prediction: Lebanon 21, Twin Springs 20

Patrick Henry vs. Hurley

At Emory & Henry College

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 40, Hurley 20 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Hurley, Va.)

The Patrick Henry Rebels (7-3) tangle with the Hurley Rebels (5-4) and there is some familiarity. J-Kwon McFail’s 25-yard touchdown run gave Patrick Henry a 6-0 win over Hurley in a Jamboree hosted by PH back on Aug. 12. … McFail (1,785 yards) and Camron Goodspeed (1,049 yards) lead the rushing attack, while Bobby Cline (88 tackles) and Tyler Barrett (58 tackles, 14 for loss) anchor the defense. Despite a late-season loss to Honaker, the Rebels still secured the No. 1 seed for the Region 1D playoffs. … “Patrick Henry is a very good team,” said Hurley coach John Paul Justus. “Coach [Seth] Padgett runs a good program. PH has very disciplined kids and very athletic kids. Patrick Henry’s linemen will lace up those cleats tight and just run downhill at you all night with J-Kwon McFail. Defensively, they are very aggressive and fundamentally sound.” … Hurley is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after improving by three games in the win column. The Rebels have just three seniors on their roster in Logan Hopkins, Alex Duty and Caden Mullins. Duty leads the team with 883 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Landon Bailey (651 rushing yards, 255 passing yards), Payton Hurley (484 rushing yards) and Kevin Looney (461 rushing yards) have flourished in Hurley’s Wing-T offense. “Hurley is a big, physical team that plays very good on both sides of the football,” Padgett said. … Quality wins over an 8-2 Montcalm squad and a 6-4 Tug Valley team were vital in the Rebels earning the eighth and final spot on the VHSL Region 1D playoff power point rating scale.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 26, Hurley 8

Region 2D

Lee High vs Virginia High

At Emory & Henry College

Last meeting: Virginia High 46, Lee High 7 (Nov. 4, 2016 in Bristol)

The storyline here involves two of the most productive quarterbacks in far Southwest Virginia with Brynnen Pendergraft of Lee and Virginia High’s Brody Jones…Just a sophomore, Pendergraft has passed for over 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns the past two seasons. With running back Grayson Huff keeping defenses honest, the Generals earned their first winning record since 2016 and second straight playoff berth…VHS has posted a 16-5 overall record under head coach Derrick Patterson. The Bearcats ended last year with a 62-27 playoff loss at Union after leading 21-7 midway through the first half. Jones is effective as a runner and passer, so look for the ball to stay in his hands today.

Prediction: Virginia High 35, Lee High 21

Union at Gate City

Last meeting: Gate City 23, Union 16 (Sept. 23, 2022 in Gate City)

In the regular season matchup, Union built a 16-0 advantage at the 6:35 mark of the third quarter before Gate City rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter…The wildcard to this rematch is Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson. A speedy and creative junior, Anderson has scored over 15 touchdowns. The Bears have averaged 39 points en route to three straight wins…Gate City must shake off last week’s 41-0 loss to Ridgeview in the Mountain 7 District title game. Can Union stop GC running back Ethan Fleming?

Prediction: Gate City 21, Union 20

Tazewell at Ridgeview

First meeting

This matchup figures to be a treat for fans who appreciate offensive fireworks…The star for Tazewell is quarterback Carter Creasy. Despite missing two games, the 6-2 sophomore has thrown for 1,980 yards and 19 scores. Senior Cassius Harris has contributed 485 yards rushing along with 66 receptions for 933 yards and 18 total touchdowns. During his record-setting run with the Bulldogs, Harris has caught 211 passes for 2,935 yards. Other players to watch are 6-3 junior Kaizon Taylor (626 total yards, 17 tackles for loss), 6-3 sophomore Logan McDonald (492 yards receiving) and junior Brock Alley with 61 tackles...The ringmaster for Ridgeview is quarterback Ryan O’Quinn. Following up on his remarkable freshman season, the 6-2 sophomore has generated an array of impressive stats. Sophomore linebacker Branson Honaker and senior lineman Elijah Rasnick are stoppers on defense.

Prediction: Ridgeview 31, Tazewell 21

Region 3D

Abingdon at Christiansburg

Last meeting: Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13 (Sept. 1, 2022 in Christiansburg)

Christiansburg (7-3) averages 25 points game and is coming off wins against Cave Spring (24-14) and Pulaski County (34-31). The Blue Demons feature versatile quarterback Tanner Evans and running back Curtis Altizer...Abingdon sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker has run for 598 yards and passed for 648. Other standouts include 6-foot sophomore Alex Hawkins (529 yards rushing), 6-4 junior Lucas Brooks (270 yards receiving) and 285-pound senior Dasean Lucas. Hawkins also leads the team in tackles with 67…In the meeting early this season, AHS was held to 132 total yards while Christiansburg rushed for 174.

Prediction: Christiansburg 21, Abingdon 14