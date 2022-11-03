Prep football predictions

Northeast Tennessee

TSSAA 5A Playoffs

Tennessee High at Knox Central

Last meeting: Knox Central 46, Tennessee High 7 (Nov. 5, 2021, in Knoxville).

Knox Central (6-4) has certainly been tested this season. Two of the Bobcats’ four losses have come to 5A No. 1 Knox West and 4A No. 1 Greeneville. The ‘Cats started 1-3 and then won five straight before last week’s loss to West. Tennessee High (5-5) snapped a two-game losing skid last week against Cherokee without starting quarterback Jimmy Phipps. Josh Green ran for two scores and returned a kick for one more for the Vikings. These clubs met four times from 1931-1946, once in the 1972 playoffs during the Vikings state championship and national championship run and this is the fourth time since 2017. Knox Central advanced to the 5A quarterfinals last season, only to lose to eventual state champion Knox West. Tennessee High’s last playoff win was a 24-17 decision at South Doyle in 2018. Knox Central is led by quarterback Frank Johnson IV, who is averaging 160 yards rushing and has scored 20 touchdowns. Tennessee High will look to keep the ball away from the Knox Central offense, but look for the Bobcats’ speed advantage to be the difference. Tonight’s winner will face either Daniel Boone (10-0) and Knox Halls (2-8) next Friday.

Prediction: Knox Central 27, Tennessee High 13.

Cumberland District

Thomas Walker at J.I. Burton

Last meeting: J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Ewing, Va.)

J.I. Burton prevented Thomas Walker from clinching a playoff berth last season with a victory in the final game of the regular season and the Pioneers can return the favor this year. … Burton (4-5) is currently ninth on the VHSL Region 1D playoff power point rating scale and the Raiders will need a victory and some help to reach the postseason. … Burton suffered a 20-6 loss to Rye Cove last week. “I want to see our character after a tough loss,” said J.I. Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “I want to see our hard work paying off.” … J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton has rushed for 858 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, while Trey Keys has totaled 14 TDs. Injuries to Miguel Madrigal (shoulder), Drew Culbertson (shoulder) and Landon Reed (ACL tear) have hampered the Raiders. … Thomas Walker (3-6) has never beaten Burton on the gridiron and will try to make some history this evening. “Thomas Walker is a hard-working bunch,” Caudill said. “Coach [Tanner] Hall will have them ready to play. The [Xander] Spears kid runs hard and is hard to tackle.”

Prediction: J.I. Burton 30, Thomas Walker 17

Eastside at Castlewood

Last meeting: Eastside 53, Castlewood 18 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Coeburn, Va.)

In a season of struggles, one of these clubs will close the season with a much-needed victory and some positivity heading into the winter. … Eastside (0-9) is having the worst season in program history, while Castlewood (1-8) has lost eight in a row after opening the season with a win over North Greene. … Castlewood quarterback Brayden Houchins established a single-game school record for passing yards last week in a loss to Roanoke Catholic, notching 335 yards through the air. Brad Steffey and Cayden Dishman were his top targets. “I hope our kids continue to play hard and limit our turnovers,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “We have improved in all aspects of the game. Our wins and losses do not show it, but we have gotten better.” … Payton Adkins has stepped up and played well at quarterback for Eastside. Wide receiver Eli McCoy, running back Luke Trent and defensive stalwarts Gabe Raymond and Evan Mullins are the Spartans’ cornerstones. … Both teams have been bitten by the injury bug and porous defense. Castlewood is allowing 41.9 points per game, while opponents are scoring at a 43.1 point-per-game clip against Eastside. … This could be an offensive showcase with the rivalry aspect thrown in. “This is the only game all year anyone in the community has spoken to me about,” Edwards said. “We expect [Eastside coach Mike] Rhodes to come out with a stellar gameplan. He and his staff do a great job. Don’t let the record fool you, they are a great team with just missing on a few bad breaks. If we do not come prepared we will be in for a long night.”

Prediction: Eastside 41, Castlewood 40

Twin Springs at Rye Cove

Last meeting: Twin Springs 34, Rye Cove 24 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Nickelsville, Va.)

This is one of the marquee games on tonight’s docket in Southwest Virginia. … A Rye Cove win would give the Eagles their first outright Cumberland District championship since 2005, while a Twin Springs triumph would cause the league title to be split three ways between Rye Cove, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton (if the Raiders beat Thomas Walker). … Rye Cove (7-1) has been the feel-good story in Southwest Virginia as first-year head coach Gary Collier has turned around a program that was at rock-bottom. The Eagles have already secured their first playoff berth since 2011 and have a shot at the top seed in Region 1D if things shake out right. … Twin Springs (6-2) has won four straight games by double digits. The Titans have gotten more physical as the season’s progressed with running back Ryan Horne rushing for 1,540 yards and James Craig anchoring the defense. … Quarterback Landon Lane has played well for Rye Cove. “Rye Cove has a lot of confidence right now, so they will be ready,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “Coach Collier will have his guys ready. They are a disciplined team that does their stuff the right way.” … Rye Cove holds a 31-21 edge in the all-time series according to Bluefield historian Rick Baker’s online database, but this is shaping up to be one of the most memorable meetings. The teams scrimmaged in the preseason with Twin Springs coming out on top 12-6. … Four-hundred seats for spectators have been added as additional bleachers were brought in. … If there’s a 50/50 raffle, somebody will probably take home a major wad of cash as well. “I want to see my kids compete for four quarters and just enjoy the atmosphere,” Warner said.

Prediction: Twin Springs 26, Rye Cove 25

Hogoheegee District

Northwood vs. Patrick Henry

at Emory & Henry College

Last meeting: Patrick Henry 28, Northwood 21 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Saltville, Va.)

Patrick Henry slipped from first to third in the latest VHSL Region 1D playoff power point ratings, so the Rebels will certainly be crunching the numbers after tonight’s results. … The Rebels must take care of business as well against Northwood. … PH (6-3) is averaging 36.3 points per game, while giving up 28.7. Running back J-Kwon McFail has been a workhorse on offense all season. … Northwood (3-6) has lost four straight games by double digits after a three-game winning streak in September. Caleb “C.B.” Johnson plays hard for the Panthers and will surely try to make some things happen on both sides of the ball in his final high school game. … Northwood gave PH all it could handle last season in Saltville, so you can bet the Rebels will not be overlooking their district rivals tonight on the turf at Fred Selfe Stadium.

Prediction: Patrick Henry 40, Northwood 16

Chilhowie at Holston

Last meeting: Holston 16, Chilhowie 3 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Chilhowie, Va.)

You have to hand it to Holston coach Chris Akers and his club. The Cavaliers were 3-3 and searching for an identity in early-October, but have reeled off three straight impressive victories by double digits over Northwood, Lebanon and Rural Retreat. … Sophomore quarterback Noah Tweed is enjoying a breakout season for Holston and in last week’s 20-10 triumph over Rural Retreat, threw for 105 yards, rushed for 104 more and also picked off a pass from his spot in the defensive secondary. “Holston is a solid team with a good defense and I’m very impressed with their QB as a runner,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. … Akers has won 19 of his 23 games as Holston’s gridiron boss. … Chilhowie (0-9) is having the worst season in program history as the youthful Warriors have endured hard knocks all season long against a rigorous schedule. “I want our players to finish the year strong and play their best game,” Robinson said. … Junior Ezra Taylor has been Chilhowie’s most consistent performer and has amassed a team-high 74 tackles. … Holston will look to continue its hot streak with the playoffs looming.

Prediction: Holston 35, Chilhowie 8

Rural Retreat at Lebanon

Last meeting: Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Rural Retreat, Va.)

Call this a playoff play-in game. … The winner all but assures itself of a postseason spot, while the loser likely packs up the equipment until the summer. … Lebanon (5-4) currently sits in eighth and Rural Retreat (4-4) is 10th in the most recent VHSL playoff power point ratings. … Lebanon hasn’t played since a 38-27 loss to Holston on Oct. 20, the same Cavaliers squad that posted a 20-10 win over Rural Retreat last week. … The favorite in the Hogoheegee District preseason coaches poll, Rural Retreat dropped two games by six points or less and those heartbreakers to George Wythe and Patrick Henry have put them in a precarious position. “I would like to see us play like we are capable in all three phases of the game,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “Outside of two games, our defense has carried us and given us a chance to win every game we have played.” … Gatlin Hight is the go-to guy for Rural Retreat as he’s rushed for 818 yards. … Freshman quarterback Mike Reece and the playmakers around him make Lebanon a tough opponent. “The QB is very precise and throws the ball on the money,” Hughes said. “ He also has good receivers that can go get it and solid running backs. A very talented football team. “ … Lebanon has had plenty of time to prepare and will be playing at home, so that might give them a slight edge by the prognosticators … This should be a good one.

Prediction: Lebanon 24, Rural Retreat 20

Mountain 7 District

Lee High at Abingdon

Last meeting: Abingdon 48, Lee High 21 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Ben Hur)

In this matchup last season, Abingdon built a 48-0 halftime lead and accumulated 320 total yards. AHS managed just 105 total yards last week at Union route in its first shutout loss since 2019. The youth of the AHS playmakers has been an issue the past two weeks…Lee High averages 34 points behind sophomore quarterback Brynnen Pendergaft (1,1740 yards passing, 19 TD passes), junior running back Grayson Huff (1,125 yards rushing) and senior receiver Brayden Hammonds.

Prediction: Lee High 21, Abingdon 7

Union at John Battle

Last meeting: Union 53, John Battle 6 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Big Stone Gap)

John Battle stopped a 14-game losing skid with a 19-6 victory at Holston in week three. The Trojans have dropped every game since then by an average margin of 48-12. Junior quarterback Noah Sills has passed for 12 scores, while freshman running back Drake Houser ran for 122 yards last week against Lee High…Union has averaged 32 points and 273 yards rushing the past two games in wins over Wise Central and Abingdon. The Bears feature a talented group of underclassmen.

Prediction: Union 42, John Battle 7

Ridgeview at Gate City

Last meeting: Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Rose Ridge)

The Mountain 7 title will be decided tonight in this showdown at Legion Field…Gate City has crafted a landmark season behind the work of senior running back Ethan Fleming, junior quarterback Luke Bledsoe and freshman linebacker Mason Hickman…Ridgeview is coming of a 44-24 loss to Bluefield. The Wolfpack is outscoring foes by an average margin of 32-15. Only two teams (Bluefield and Grundy) have scored at least 20 points against Ridgeview. One of the hidden heroes is Conner Smith, who has connected on over 30 extra points…Gate City managed just 184 total yards against Ridgeview last season in a loss that knocked the Blue Devils out of the playoffs. The versatility of Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn makes the difference here.

Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Gate City 21

Southwest District

Richlands at Virginia High

Last meeting: Richlands 35, Virginia High 20 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Nov. 5, 2021 in Richlands)

Richlands (2-7) appears headed to its third straight losing record, but Dylan Brown (13 touchdowns) has been a bright spot. The durable and versatile senior has rushed for over 430 yards the past three games while working at quarterback…Virginia High averages 37 points and has scored at least 35 points in six games. Offense has come from a variety of sources. Senior receiver Patrick Poku (seven touchdown receptions) has emerged as one of the punters and kickers in the area over the second half of the season, with 20 extra point conversions...Richlands rushed for 318 yards against VHS last season, with Brown and Sage Webb (Pennsylvania) both topping the 100-yard mark. The Bearcats led 20-13 after three quarters.

Prediction: Virginia High 28, Richlands 21

Graham at Marion

Last meeting: Graham 49, Marion 14 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Bluefield)

Marion rushed for 219 yards en route to a season-opening 29-0 win over Smyth County rival Chilhowie. The Scarlet Hurricanes have not won since but trailed only 14-7 to Virginia High after three quarters last week…Graham has won 30 straight regular season contests and can clinch its third straight straight unbeaten regular season with a victory tonight. Junior running back Ty’Drez Clements, who accounted for 230 yards and three scores last week, continues to draw attention from a variety of major colleges. Former Graham standout Zach Blevins is a freshman linebacker at Emory & Henry…Graham led Marion 35-0 after the first quarter last season.

Prediction: Graham 42, Marion 6

Non-District

Fort Chiswell at Honaker

Last meeting: Fort Chiswell 20, Honaker 14 (Sept. 3, 1971 in Honaker, Va.)

This game wasn’t originally on the schedule, but was added after Bland County and Twin Valley folded their programs. … Honaker head coach Todd Tiller was the gridiron boss at Fort Chiswell from 2015-2017 and compiled a 16-18 record with two playoff appearances. … Honaker (6-3) has won three straight in making a playoff push. The losses for the Tigers have been to Lebanon, Virginia High and Grundy. … Honaker has clinched its first winning season since 2015 and the Tigers are averaging 35.9 points per game, while giving up 32.7 … Tiller’s team should put some more points on the board against Fort Chiswell. The Pioneers (2-7) have been outscored 272-129 this year and have lost three straight.

Prediction: Honaker 33, Fort Chiswell 22

Grundy at Wise County Central

Last meeting: Wise Central 42, Grundy 0 (Nov. 5, 2021 in Grundy)

After opening the season with a 3-3 record, Wise Central has allowed an average of 28 points and 188 yards rushing en route to three straight losses. Senior Braeden Church is a two-way talent at quarterback and safety. Senior Ricky Onate has supplied 31 extra points and four field goals…Grundy has generated 51 points per game in three consecutive wins. The only losses for the Golden Wave came against Patrick Henry, Ridgeview and Tazewell…In this matchup last season, Grundy compiled 403 yards on the ground while holding Grundy to 56 total yards.

Prediction: Grundy 28, Wise County Central 14