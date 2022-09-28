Prep Football Predictions

This game was moved up from Friday to avoid as much of Hurricane Ian as possible. Sullivan East (2-4) continues to put up points, scoring 35 points last week against unbeaten Unicoi County, but the Patriots also allowed 56 points, including seven touchdowns by running back Nehemiah Edwards. Elizabethton (1-4) had lost four games combined over the previous four seasons, with the Cyclones in rebuilding mode against a difficult schedule. Elizabethton has lost to three teams with a combined mark of 17-0, along with Science Hill, which has lost three games to teams with a mark of 15-3. Sullivan East is 5-47 all-time against the Cyclones, losing the last 12 in a row. Sullivan East can put up points, but so can Elizabethton, which has scored 81 over the last three games after tallying just seven in three straight defeats.

Northwood’s fortunes have changed quickly as victories over Marion (6-0) and Chilhowie (15-13) gave the Panthers the Smyth County championship and their first winning streak since 2015. “It’s just been fun watching them come together and believing in themselves,” said Northwood coach Greg Prater. … Defense has been the calling card for Northwood. The Panthers (2-2) have allowed just nine touchdowns in four games. Three of those came via fumble return, punt return and interception return, so that’s just six TDs yielded with the starting defense on the field. … Blaine Joannou rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries for Northwood in last week’s win over Chilhowie. Denim Kirk, KJ Comer, Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, Sam Rhea, Clayton Rhea, Jake Barlow and Brandon Woodward have also had their moments for the Panthers. … This was a late addition to the schedule after Twin Valley and Bland County canceled the remainder of their schedules due to dwindling rosters. It won’t be the last matchup either as the teams plan to play each other in 2023 and 2024 too … Eastern Montgomery (1-3) hasn’t played since a 20-13 win over Auburn on Sept. 16. Those were the first 20 points of the season scored by the Mustangs. “I think we are just now starting to find our identity,” said EM coach Jordan Stewart. “We played some really good football teams early in the season that caused our team morale to be down, but I think we are starting to turn the corner and play as a unit and hopefully, start making some noise as we head into the back half of the season and get ready for the playoffs.” … Gage Akers, Grayson Caldwell, Xavier Brown and Matthew Betz lead a balanced rushing attack, defensive lineman Brandon Kingery has ruled up front at times with seven tackles for loss and freshman Chase Beirman has emerged as a quality cornerback. … Eastern Montgomery has already lost to two schools from the Hogoheegee District in Holston and Rural Retreat. “Northwood is a very physical football team that runs multiple offensive formations to get the advantage on the defense,” Stewart said. “It’s going to be a hard-fought physical game within the trenches.”