PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION

Virginia High at Lebanon

Last meeting: Virginia High 35, Lebanon 0 (Oct. 26, 2021 in Bristol, Va.)

Virginia High (3-1) has reeled off three straight wins since a season-opening setback to Tazewell. The Bearcats are averaging 36.5 points and 302.8 yards of total offense per game. … Lebanon (3-1) has piled up the points too as the Pioneers are putting up 30 points per game and freshman quarterback Mike Reece has thrown six touchdown passes. … VHS senior quarterback Brody Jones leads a balanced attack for the Bearcats. Jones completed 13-of-20 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s 35-0 win over the Pioneers. That’s the last time VHS blanked an opponent. … This is the second of four games this season against Class 1 opponents for the Class 2 Bearcats. … Virginia High’s high-scoring offense should shine once again at Harry Stuart Field.

Prediction: Virginia High 44, Lebanon 29

