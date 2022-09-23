 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION

  • 0

Tazewell at Riverheads, 1 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverheads 56, Tazewell 19 (Sept. 25, 2021 in Tazewell)

Riverheads has won six straight Class 1 state championships, but the Gladiators are coming off a 35-21 loss to Class 3 power Lord Botetourt. Two weeks ago, Riverheads tied Phoebus for the state record at 52 consecutive wins…The Gladiators rushed for 478 yards in this game last year. First-year head coach Ray Norcross relies on college prospect Cayden Cook-Cash at running back and linebacker. Norcross previously served as defensive coordinator under longtime head coach Robert Casto….Tazewell hopes to get starting quarterback Carter Creasy back in the lineup today following an injury. The Bulldogs (2-2) rely on Cassius Harris (seven touchdowns) in a variety of roles on offense. Tazewell averages 24 points, with losses to Graham and Colonial Heights….The Gladiators will have extra motivation after their headline-grabbing loss.

People are also reading…

Prediction: Riverheads 35, Tazewell 14

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Sixteen high school football games will be played in the Bristol Herald Courier circulation area on Friday night. Check out the predictions for those games from local scribes. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTION

The high school football schedule for this week begins tonight when Virginia High travels to face Lebanon in non-district action. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts