Prep football prediction

Region 1C

Parry McCluer at George Wythe

George Wythe (6-3) has run the gauntlet of a tough schedule entering the playoffs. The Maroons’ losses came to Radford, Graham and Grundy, playoff teams with a combined record of 24-5. … GW closed the regular season with quality wins over Galax and Grayson County to claim the Mountain Empire District championship. It was the first district tile for the Maroons since 2016 when they won the Hogoheegee District crown. … George Wythe eliminated Parry McCluer from the playoffs in 2016 and 2019, while the Blues knocked the Maroons out of the postseason in 2017. … George Wythe coach Brandon Harner feels seventh-seeded PM is better than its losing record indicates and the two teams have no common opponents. The Blues (4-6) have plenty of size with 6-foot-3, 225-pound running back John Snider a load to bring down. Evan Cook and Jackson Brockenbrough are also notable contributors for the bunch from Buena Vista.