GALAX, Va. – In the not-too-distant past Graham and Galax met regularly as members of the Mountain Empire District. More recently, the G-Men have been in a league of their own.

Graham exploded for 35 points in a little less than nine minutes spanning the middle two quarters to put away the Maroon Tide 42-13 in a non-district game on Galax's home turf. The win was the 30th in the past 31 outings for the reigning VHSL Class 2 state champion G-Men (2-0), the lone loss coming in the 2021 state title game.

Still, a missed PAT by Galax (0-2) was the only thing separating the two teams midway through the second quarter as the G-Men's Blake Graham and Galax's Colton Coomes traded first-quarter touchdown receptions of 37 and 38 yards, respectively. But from the 6:06 mark of the second quarter through the first 2:38 of the third, Graham went nuts on the scoreboard to the tune of five straight touchdowns. Chris Edwards got the ball rolling on what would be a huge - and diverse - night for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior. Edwards had a rushing touchdown - a 30-yarder on a jet sweep - for a 14-6 Graham lead and then a receiving TD on a 66-yard catch and run three minutes later.

Daniel Jennings pushed across for short touchdown runs on either side of halftime before Edwards capped Graham's scoring frenzy with a defensive TD, a 68-yard pick-six less than three minutes into the second half.

Jennings led Graham's 224-yard rushing effort with 157 yards on 18 carries. Edwards ran five times for 59 yards, caught two passes for 60 yards and had two interceptions. Dalton Roberts completed 8-of-16 passes for 166 yards as the G-Men piled up 390 yards of offense.

Ty'Drez Clements, the star running back for Graham, missed the game with an injury.

Tedruhn Tucker broke Graham's scoring monopoly late in the game with a 17-yard run. The 3,000-yard career rusher carried 26 times for 114 yards for the Maroon Tide, which has reached three of the past four Class 1 title games.

Graham;7;21;14;0--49

Galax;6;0;0;7--13

First quarter

Gra-Graham 37 pass from Roberts (Nash kick) 9:14

Gx-Coomes 38 pass from Jones (kick failed) 5:46

Second quarter

Gra-Edwards 30 run (Nash kick) 6:06

Gra-Edwards 66 pass from Roberts (Nash kick) 3:07

Gra-Jennings 2 run (Nash kick) 2:03

Third quarter

Gra-Jennings 3 run (Nash kick) 9:22

Gra-Edwards 68 interception return (Nash kick) 9:06

Fourth quarter

Gx-Tucker 17 run (Vera kick) 2:44

;Gra;Gx

First downs;14;12

Rushes-yards;33-224;36-149

Passing yards;166;61

C-A-I;8-16-0;3-9-1

Return yards;137;60

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-0

Penalties-yards;11-90;3-25

Punts-avg.;1-44.0;3;37.7

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Graham, Jennings 18-157, Edwards 5-59, Roberts 5-5, Quick 1-4, Lilly 1-2, Pruett-Saunders 1-0, Dowell 1-(-1), team 1-(-2). Galax, Tucker 26-114, Lowe 6-20, Jones 3-19, team 1-(-4).

PASSING--Graham, Roberts 8-16-0-166. Galax, Jones 3-9-1-66.

RECEIVING--Graham, Edwards 2-60, Graham 2-46, Lilly 2-28, Hass 1-22, Hale 1-10. Galax, Coomes 1-38, Crouse 1-15, Ashworth 1-8.