Prep Cross Country

Mountain Empire District Meet
At Blacksburg High School
BOYS
Team Scores
Auburn 35, George Wythe 41, Galax 46
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Andrew Tickle (Auburn), 18:13.6; 2. Brett Buchanan (GW) 18;52.3; 3. Tyler Boone (Bland), 19:26.9; 4. Ethan Rosenbaum (Auburn), 19:31.1; 5. Caleb Mitchell (Galax), 19:38.9; 6. Kary Romano (Bland), 20:26.5; 7. Connor Martin (GW), 20:28.5; 8. Noah Buckwlater (Auburn), 20:36.7; 9. Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County), 20:39.4; 10. Oscar Montgomery (GW), 20:40.4
GIRLS
Team Scores
George Wythe 24, Grayson County 50, Galax 50
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn), 22:17.7; 2. Destyne Rutherford (GC), 22:24.9; 3. Camryn Hardin (GW), 22:50.3; 4. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 23:09.6; 5. Carrie Sage Dalton (GW), 23:23.2; 6. Kara Temple (GW), 23:27.3; 7. Sara Hale (GC), 23:37.9; 8. Dianna White (Galax), 23:47.8; 9. Chessie Tindall (Bland), 24:02.8; 10. Nallely Rosales (Galax), 25:04.7