 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Cross Country

  • 0

Mountain Empire District Meet

At Blacksburg High School

BOYS

Team Scores

Auburn 35, George Wythe 41, Galax 46

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Andrew Tickle (Auburn), 18:13.6; 2. Brett Buchanan (GW) 18;52.3; 3. Tyler Boone (Bland), 19:26.9; 4. Ethan Rosenbaum (Auburn), 19:31.1; 5. Caleb Mitchell (Galax), 19:38.9; 6. Kary Romano (Bland), 20:26.5; 7. Connor Martin (GW), 20:28.5; 8. Noah Buckwlater (Auburn), 20:36.7; 9. Sergio Rodriguez (Grayson County), 20:39.4; 10. Oscar Montgomery (GW), 20:40.4

GIRLS

Team Scores

People are also reading…

George Wythe 24, Grayson County 50, Galax 50

Individual Results (Top-10)

1. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn), 22:17.7; 2. Destyne Rutherford (GC), 22:24.9; 3. Camryn Hardin (GW), 22:50.3; 4. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 23:09.6; 5. Carrie Sage Dalton (GW), 23:23.2; 6. Kara Temple (GW), 23:27.3; 7. Sara Hale (GC), 23:37.9; 8. Dianna White (Galax), 23:47.8; 9. Chessie Tindall (Bland), 24:02.8; 10. Nallely Rosales (Galax), 25:04.7

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Pressure doesn't faze Ridgeview's O'Quinn

Ridgeview High School sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn attracted statewide attention last season for his success as a passer.

The Ridgeview players marvel at O’Quinn for another reason.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts