Prep Cross Country

Region 2D
At Sugar Hollow Park (Bristol)
BOYS
Team Scores
Wise County Central 33, Union 35, Lee High 107, John Battle 114, Virginia High 117, Tazewell 124, Marion 147, Gate City 200
Individual Results (Top-15)
1. Dorian Almer (U), 17:03.2; 2. Chad Douglas (U), 17:12.6; 3. Tyler Kiser (Central), 17:29.8; 4. Patton Shortt (Central), 17:30; 5. Zackary Poe (JB), 17:48; 6. Luke Collie (Central), 17:48.3; 7. Jesse Greear (Central), 17:48.8; 8. Gamble Stevens (VHS), 17:51.8; 9. Ean Schenck (U), 17:53.1; 10. Ian Rhudy (T), 18:01.6; 11. Matthew Blanton (U), 18:02.7; 12. Brayden Wharton (U), 18:03.2; 13. Tanner Kiser (Central), 18:07.8; 14. Gage Coleman (VHS), 18:13.7; 15. Jacob White (Graham), 18:14.7.
Notes: Wise County Central, Union and Lee High advance to the state meet as teams. … Poe (John Battle), Stevens (Virginia High), Rhudy (Tazewell), Coleman (Virginia High) and White (Graham) advance to the state meet as individuals.
GIRLS
Team Scores
John Battle 40, Virginia High 44, Wise County Central 57, Union 87, Graham 130, Marion 141
Individual Results (Top-15)
1. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 17:40.7; 2. Lydia Slemp (Central), 19:34.5; 3. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 20:11.3; 4. Myra Kariuki (VHS), 20:24.0; 5. Lucy Tester (VHS), 21:20.1; 6. Ameera Youmessi (Central), 21:34.3; 7. Jayden Sisk (JB), 21:34.5; 8. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 21:48.7; 9. Savanna Parsons (Lee), 22:01.8; 10. Shaylen Cannon (VHS), 22:05.1; 11. Elizabeth Richardson (JB), 22:18.3; 12. Kari Street (JB), 22:2.4; 13. Sophia Stallard (Wise Central), 22:23.3; 14. Natali Laborda-Alvarez (Lee), 22:24.4; 15. Hannah Mullins (U), 22:32.0.
Notes: John Battle, Virginia High and Wise County Central advance to the state meet as teams. … Rhudy (Tazewell), Keene (Tazewell), Parsons (Lee), Laborda-Alvarez (Lee) and Mullins (Union) advance as individuals.
Region 1D
BOYS
at the Virginia-Kentucky Fairgrounds
Team Scores
Lebanon 28, Grundy 39, Castlewood 84, Honaker 109, J.I. Burton 112
Individual Results
1. Kaleb Elswick (G) 16:46.50, 2. Derek Mitchell (L) 16:46.60, 3. Alec Deckard (L) 17:02.50, 4. Adam Gibson (Castlewood) 17:15.60, 5. Keyston Hartford (G) 17:47.20, 6. Eli Taylor (L) 18:11.20, 7. Carter Dillon (L) 18:11.30, 8. Mason Lee (Chilhowie) 18:40.50, 9. Lucas Hubble (Chilhowie) 18:57.50, 10. Tyler Potter (G) 19:05.70, 11. Ethan McClanahan (G) 19:13.70, 12. Blake Chafin (L) 19:15.70, 13. Emmitt Breeding (L) 19:21.50, 14. Ethan King (L) 19:29.40, 15. Jacob Bush (Castlewood) 19:43.20
GIRLS
Team Scores
Grundy 44, Patrick Henry 62, Rye Cove 83, Hurley 88, J.I. Burton 93, Lebanon 97
Individual Results
1. Jessi Looney (G) 20:28.30, 2. Alexis Porter (G) 21:32.80, 3. Shelby Stanley (Eastside) 22:33.70, 4. Amaura Laudie (PH) 22:55.0; 5. Zoe Davenport (PH) 23:16.90, 6. Annabelle Fiscus (Rural Retreat) 23:31.30, 7. Ella Rasnake (Council) 23.34.50, 8. Tess Somervell (Chilhowie) 23.50.80, 9. Jozalyn Phillips (Castlewood) 24.10.30. 10. Jayda Hilton (Hurley) 24:20.80, 11. Katie Jones (L) 24:23.70, 12. Kaylen Fields (Burton) 24:31.80, 13. Heileigh Vencill (G) 25:04.50; 14. Annabelle Finney (PH) 25:05.20, 15. Morgyn Bledsoe (RC) 25:08.0
Region 1C
At Blacksburg High School
BOYS
Team Scores
Eastern Montgomery 42, George Wythe 44, Auburn 48, Galax 76, Highland 141
Individual Results (Top-15)
1. Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer), 17:15.5; 2. Andrew Tickle (A), 18:01.6; 3. Spencer Sisson (EM), 18:23.1; 4. Brett Buchanan (GW), 18:31.9; 5. Logan Wheelock (Parry McCluer), 18:51.1; 6. Caleb Sampson (EM), 19:00; 7. Tyler Boone (Bland County), 19:19.2; 8. Aiden Sensabaugh (Bath County), 19:25.8; 9. Ethan Rosenbaum (Auburn), 19:32.7; 10. Connor Martin (GW), 19:44.9; 11. Josh Cooper (Parry McCluer), 18:51.1; 12. Kary Romano (Bland County), 19:53.3; 13. Landon Shepherd (Narrows), 20:07.8; 14. Oscar Montgomery (GW), 20:11.1; 15. Eli Tomiak (GW), 20:13
GIRLS
Team Scores
George Wythe 32, Galax 62, Eastern Montgomery 63, Grayson County 65
Individual Results (Top-15)
1. Kasey Rosenbaum (Auburn), 21:26; 2. Camryn Hardin (GW), 21:36.2; 3. Sarah Hale (GC), 21:39.7; 4. Destyne Rutherford (GC), 21:51.7; 5. Kaleigh Temple (GW), 22:04.2; 6. Natalie White (Bath County), 22:12.4; 7. Kara Temple (GW), 22:20.4; 8. Aija McHone (EM), 22:31.2; 9. Valeria Castillo (EM), 22:32.9; 10. Olivia Wilbon (EM), 22:52.1; 11. Carrie Sage Dalton (GW), 23:00.7; 12. Dianna White (Galax), 23:10.9.; 13. Kyra Lee (Parry McCluer), 23:45.7; 14. Jasmine Desousa (Parry McCluer), 23:54.9; 15. Lauren Connelly (Auburn), 24:22.1