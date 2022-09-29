 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Cross Country results

  • 0

Randy Smith Classic

At Sugar Hollow Park

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 29, North Buncombe 50, Volunteer 100,George Wythe 129, Grundy 154, Tennessee High 156, John Battle 183, Virginia High 226, Sullivan East 264, Union 294,Rural Retreat 303, West Ridge 316, Providence Academy 330, Rye Cove 358, Marion 380, Richlands 392

Individual Results

1. Makaleigh Jessee (AHS) 18:14.2; 2. Violet Walls (Jefferson Christian) 18:47.1; 3. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:13.7; 4. Josie Jackson (AHS) 19:20.4; 5. Amanda Ferrante (AHS) 20:03.9; 6. Avery Mays (NB) 20:06.4; 7. Abigail Rhudy (Taze) 20:09.8; 8. Jacie Begley (Vol) 20:16.0; 9. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills) 20:20.0; 10. Jessie Looney (Grundy) 20:21.8; 11. Katie Johnson (NB) 20:22.4; 12. Cecelia Johnson (AHS) 20:25.1; 13. Eden Barnwell (NB) 20:43.9; 14. Alexsis Porter (Grundy) 20:45.8; 15. Aleah Dorn (AHS) 21:05.5

People are also reading…

BOYS

Team Scores

Abingdon 33, Union 138, Lebanon 153, Volunteer 161, North Buncombe 181, Sullivan East 196, Tennessee High 197, Jefferson Christian Academy 207,Wolf Hills Home School 228, Providence Academy 288, Grundy 342, Tazewell 404, Carroll County 405, Auburn 434, Virginia High 451, Marion 473, John Battle 481, Princeton 501, Oak Hill Academy 506, Unicoi County 515, West Ridge 541, George Wythe 544, Lee High 560, Eastern Montgomery 566, Gate City 600, Rural Retreat 805, Rye Cove 810

Individual Results

1. Rives Boltwood (AHS) 16:03.9; 2. Derek Mitchell (Leb) 16:14.5; 3. Gregory Poisson (AHS) 16:22.2; 4. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:30.2; 5. Bramley Childress (AHS) 16:31.2; 6. Adam Gibson (Castle) 16:35.0; 7. Alec Deckard (Leb) 16:46.3; 8. Roman Borghettii-Metz (Vol) 16:53.3; 9. Jack Bundy (AHS) 17:08.1; 10. Dorian Almer (Union) 17:16.9; 11. Charlie Wilson (Vol) 17:18.0; 12. James Stalnaker (JCA) 17:24.0; 13. Keyston Hartford (Grundy) 17:24.5; 14. Chad Douglas (Union) 17:24.7; 15. Eli Taylor (Leb) 17:25.1

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New hotel approved for The Falls

New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

PREP ROUNDUP: Northwood powers past Mustangs

The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central

Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung plays in Japan

Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts