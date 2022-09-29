Prep Cross Country results

Randy Smith Classic
At Sugar Hollow Park
GIRLS
Team Scores
Abingdon 29, North Buncombe 50, Volunteer 100,George Wythe 129, Grundy 154, Tennessee High 156, John Battle 183, Virginia High 226, Sullivan East 264, Union 294,Rural Retreat 303, West Ridge 316, Providence Academy 330, Rye Cove 358, Marion 380, Richlands 392
Individual Results
1. Makaleigh Jessee (AHS) 18:14.2; 2. Violet Walls (Jefferson Christian) 18:47.1; 3. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:13.7; 4. Josie Jackson (AHS) 19:20.4; 5. Amanda Ferrante (AHS) 20:03.9; 6. Avery Mays (NB) 20:06.4; 7. Abigail Rhudy (Taze) 20:09.8; 8. Jacie Begley (Vol) 20:16.0; 9. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills) 20:20.0; 10. Jessie Looney (Grundy) 20:21.8; 11. Katie Johnson (NB) 20:22.4; 12. Cecelia Johnson (AHS) 20:25.1; 13. Eden Barnwell (NB) 20:43.9; 14. Alexsis Porter (Grundy) 20:45.8; 15. Aleah Dorn (AHS) 21:05.5
People are also reading…
BOYS
Team Scores
Abingdon 33, Union 138, Lebanon 153, Volunteer 161, North Buncombe 181, Sullivan East 196, Tennessee High 197, Jefferson Christian Academy 207,Wolf Hills Home School 228, Providence Academy 288, Grundy 342, Tazewell 404, Carroll County 405, Auburn 434, Virginia High 451, Marion 473, John Battle 481, Princeton 501, Oak Hill Academy 506, Unicoi County 515, West Ridge 541, George Wythe 544, Lee High 560, Eastern Montgomery 566, Gate City 600, Rural Retreat 805, Rye Cove 810
Individual Results
1. Rives Boltwood (AHS) 16:03.9; 2. Derek Mitchell (Leb) 16:14.5; 3. Gregory Poisson (AHS) 16:22.2; 4. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy) 16:30.2; 5. Bramley Childress (AHS) 16:31.2; 6. Adam Gibson (Castle) 16:35.0; 7. Alec Deckard (Leb) 16:46.3; 8. Roman Borghettii-Metz (Vol) 16:53.3; 9. Jack Bundy (AHS) 17:08.1; 10. Dorian Almer (Union) 17:16.9; 11. Charlie Wilson (Vol) 17:18.0; 12. James Stalnaker (JCA) 17:24.0; 13. Keyston Hartford (Grundy) 17:24.5; 14. Chad Douglas (Union) 17:24.7; 15. Eli Taylor (Leb) 17:25.1
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544