PREP CROOS COUNTRY

Tazewell Invitational
Lincolnshire Park
BOYS
Team Scores
Wolf Hills Home School 29, Tazewell 63, Marion 66, John Battle 69
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. John P. Kitching (WH), 18:26.50; 2. Henry Hunter (WH), 18:32.30; 3. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 18:44.40; 4. Bennett Hunter (WH), 18:48.70; 5. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 19:21.20; 6. Jacob White (Graham), 19:30.60; 7. Ambrose Tyson (Tazewell), 19:31.70; 8. Tyler Boone (Bland County), 19:38.20; 9. Zackary Poe (JB), 19:44.10; 10. Jeremay Salks (Marion), 19:44.20
GIRLS
Team Scores
John Battle 28, Tazewell 44, Marion 63
Individual Results (Top-10)
1. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 20:03.70; 2. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills Home School), 22:05.50; 3. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 23:42.70; 4. Jayden Sisk (JB), 24:06.60; 5. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 24:14.10; 6. Chessie Tindall (Bland County), 25:06.70; 7. Ruby Hoerter (Marion), 25:16.90; 8. Lauren Pearce (Graham), 25:22.90; 9. Macy Odum (JB), 25:24.10; 10. Caitlin Lambert (JB), 25:47.40.