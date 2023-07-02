All-Hogoheegee District
FIRST TEAM
Forwards – Carter Dillon, Lebanon, jr.; Grayson Olson, Lebanon, sr.; Reid Umberger, Rural Retreat, sr.; Juan Hernandez, Lebanon, sr.
Midfielders – Ethan King, Lebanon, sr.; Eli Taylor, Lebanon, jr.; Griffin Hall, Holston, sr.; Harper Collie, Holston, sr.
Defense – Emmitt Breeding, Lebanon, jr.; Colton Barton, Lebanon, sr; Hayden Ferguson, Lebanon, sr.; Joey Olender, Rural Retreat, sr.
At-Large – Landon Hess, Lebanon, soph.; Noah Cousins, Holston, soph.; Cameron Boothe, Patrick Henry, sr.
Goalkeeper – Gaven Gibson, Lebanon, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Ben Hahn, Patrick Henry, jr.; Talan Hammack, Rural Retreat, soph.; Connor Finley, Holston, sr.; Alex Synan, Lebanon, sr.
Midfielders – Nathan Musick, Lebanon, sr.; Eli Bobbitt, Rural Retreat, sr.; Seciley Quina, Holston, soph.; Katie Dick, Patrick Henry, jr.
Defense – Hunter King, Lebanon, soph.; Raelin Bowman, Holston, sr.; Micah Hamman, Rural Retreat, jr.; Trevor Jackson, Patrick Henry, sr.
At-Large – Jay Jay Johnson, Lebanon, sr.; Ashton Keith, Holston, sr.; Braeden Lee, Holston, soph.
Goalkeeper – Hayden Sinclair, Holston, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION
Holston – Silas Desrosiers, Kherington Minton; Lebanon – Thomas Meade, Brody Wess; Patrick Henry – Grace Cottrill, Gavin Burke; Rural Retreat – Makayla Anderson, Jake Howard
Player of the Year: Ethan King, Lebanon
Coach of the Year: Jason Wilson, Lebanon