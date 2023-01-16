Prep Boxes

BOYS
Rye Cove 73, Twin Valley 20
TWIN VALLEY (20) – C. Cooper 6, Daley 0, Lamb 0, Blackburn 0, B. Cooper 0, Dotson 0, Fuller 6, I. Cooper 2, Thompson 0m, Lester 0, Presley 6.
RYE COVE (73) – Barnette 0, McElyea 0, Osborne 7, Chavez 4, Darnell 4, Rollins 0, L. Jessee 12, Darnell 8, J. Jessee 10, Roach-Hodge 16, Bowen 12
Twin Valley 2 13 0 5—20
Rye Cove 31 15 10 17—73
3-point goals – TV 2 (C. Cooper), RC 11 (Roach-Hodge 4, L. Jessee 2, J. Jessee 2, Bowen 2, Osborne)
Grundy 62, River View (W.Va.) 53
RIVER VIEW (53) – Cooper 12, Becker 0, Picklesimer 18, Proffitt 12, Justice 2, Lester 5, Hatfield 2, Graham 2.
GRUNDY (62) – Looney 12, Johnson 15, Conaway 16, Lester 4, Boyd 5, Estep 0, Combs 0.
River View 15 10 14 14—53
Grundy 14 18 16 14—62
3-point goals – RV 6 (Cooper 2, Proffitt 2, Picklesimer, Lester), Grundy 1 (Johnson)
Lebanon 88, Castlewood 38
LEBANON (88) – Hertig 0, Musick 11, Breeding 10, Wess 2, Parker 9, Vencill 6, Lambert 16, Keene 19, Tatum 2, Reece 10, Patrick 3.
CASTLEWOOD (38) – Sanders 10, King 7, A. Glovier 3, Dishman 15, Phillips 0, Harvey 2, Dotson 1.
Lebanon 32 25 22 9—88
Castlewood 1 16 16 5—38
3-point goals – Lebanon 10 (Keene 5, Breeding 2, Musick, Parker, Reece), Castlewood 5 (Sanders 2, King, A. Glovier, Dishman). JV game – Lebanon won.
Thomas Walker 57, Cumberland Gap 49
CUMBERLAND GAP (49) – H. Godwin 0, Yonts 7, Osborne 2, Jones 0, Massengill 0, Powell 11, Brown 6, P. Godwin 0, Powers 13, Byrd 2, Surber 0, Ellison 4, Seals 0, Goins 0, Douglas 4.
THOMAS WALKER (57) – Kimberlin 11, Lowe 0, A. Grabeel 7, Hollandsworth 6, Will 6, C. Grabeel 14, McCurry 2, Epperly 11, Collins 0.
Cumberland Gap 9 15 8 17—49
Thomas Walker 11 18 15 13—57
3-point goals – CG 4 (Yonts 2, Ellison, Douglas), TW 4 (C. Grabeel 3, Hollandsworth)
GIRLS
Council 69, Wise Christian 17
WISE COUNTY CHRISTIAN (17) – Yates 0, Newberry 3, Ketron 6, Stratus 2, Collins 4, Triplett 0, Nauss 0, Williams 2, Buchanan 0.
COUNCIL (69) – Rasnake 19, Johnson 1, I. Stevens 20, M. Stevens 0, O. Street 7, M. Street 8, Keen 14.
Wise Christian 2 10 5 0—17
Council 26 19 12 12—69
3-point goals – WCC, none. Council 3 (O. Street 2, I. Stevens)
Lebanon 45, Castlewood 22
LEBANON (45) – Varney 27, Brooks 5, Sykes 4, Hess 8, Keys 1, Campbell 2.
CASTLEWOOD (22) – Phillips 2, Summers 10, Amos 3, Hall 3, Varney 4.
Lebanon 13 15 2 15—45
Castlewood 5 5 9 3—22
3-point goals – Lebanon 5 (Varney 3, Hess 2), Castlewood 2 (Amos, Hall).