Prep Boxes

BOYS
George Wythe 98, Graham 34
GRAHAM (34) – Pruitt 11, Sexton 6, Dalton 3, Roberts 7, Edwards 7.
GEORGE WYTHE (99) – Delp 2, T. Rainey 12, Huff 17, B. Rainey 10, Kirtner 19, Goode 21, Campbell 12, Hale 0, Luttrell 0, Pulliam 2, Martin 3.
Graham 7 13 7 7—34
George Wythe 38 26 29 5—98
3-point goals – Graham 5 (Pruitt 2, Sexton, Dalton, Roberts), GW 16 (Huff 5, Goode 5, Kirtner 3, T. Rainey 2, Martin).
Grundy 64, Tazewell 56
GRUNDY (64) – Looney 24, Johnson 14, Conaway 13, Lester 7, I. Boyd 6.
TAZEWELL (56) – Ray 19, B. Patterson 6, Blankenship 19, Martin 2, Cline 2, W. Patterson 8.
Grundy 14 18 22 10—64
Tazewell 18 7 19 12—56
3-point goals – Grundy 2 (Johnson), Tazewell 10 (Blankenship 5, Ray 3, W. Patterson 2)
Galax 61, Northwood 60
NORTHWOOD (60) – Turley 21, Ayers 3, Maiden 2, S. Rhea 6, Johnson 3, Williams 2, Havens 2, Kirk 6, Doane 15.
GALAX (61) – Jemison 13, Gentry 3, Cox 10, Jones 1, Dillon 14, Lundy 9, Plugg 0, Meija 2, Noel 2, Stark 7.
Northwood 19 13 14 14—60
Galax 16 11 13 21—61
3-point goals – Northwood 10 (Turley 4, Doane 3, Ayers, S. Rhea, Johnson), Galax 4 (Dillon 2, Gentry, Lundy)
Honaker 61, Richlands 52
HONAKER (61) – Musick 20, Whitt 4, Barnhart 0, Bandy 8, Gill 0, Hart 5, Lowe 6, C. Boyd 18, M. Boyd 0.
RICHLANDS (52) – Ratliff 2, Blankenship 3, Reynolds 11, Boyd 4, Mullins 23, Newberry 0, Lewis 3, Adkins 3, Herndon 3.
Honaker 13 19 9 19—61
Richlands 7 16 16 13—52
3-point goals – Honaker 1 (C. Boyd), Richlands 8 (Mullins 3, Blankenship, Boyd, Lewis, Adkins, Herndon)
Hurley 60, Twin Valley 37
TWIN VALLEY (37) – C. Cooper 6, Lamb 1, Dotson 11, Fuller 4, I. Cooper 6, Thompson 5, Presley 4.
HURLEY (60) – Bailey 19, Hurley 2, Adkins 7, Gilbert 15, Mullins 4, Looney 10, Matney 3.
Twin Valley 5 11 11 11—37
Hurley 17 15 11 17—60
3-point goals – TV 1 (C. Cooper), Hurley 5 (Bailey 2, Gilbert, Looney, Matney). JV game – Hurley won.
GIRLS
Richlands 46, Honaker 39
RICHLANDS (46) – Lee 0, Queen 6, Humphrey 0, Reynolds 0, Trivette 16, Altizer 8, Arin Rife 10, Lamie 6.
HONAKER (39) – Jessee 14, Hart 0, McNulty 6, Nolley 9, Miller 6, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 4, Barton 0.
Richlands 13 14 11 8—46
Honaker 4 18 3 15—39
3-point goals – Richlands 2 (Queen, Lamie), Honaker 2 (Miller 2). JV game – Richlands won, 37-23.
George Wythe 51, Graham 34
GRAHAM (34) – Dales 7, Sarver 0, Hanley 7, Lester 5, Gray 3, Spaulding 2, Scarberry 10, Du 0, Spurgeon 0.
GEORGE WYTHE (51) – Luttrell 2, Cannoy 8, Berry 12, Scott 3, Faulkner 0, Leonard 0, Malavolti 10, Wolfe 7, Carter-Bennett 6, Repass 3.
Graham 10 7 6 11—34
George Wythe 16 8 19 8—51
3-point goals – Graham 2 (Lester, Scarberry), GW 6 (Cannoy 2, Malavolti 2, Wolfe, Berry).
Twin Valley 77, Hurley 27
TWIN VALLEY (77) – Davis 5, Gross 3, J. Vencill 9, Moore 19, H. Vencill 23, Bales 11, Hawthrone 7.
HURLEY (27) – Hilton 12, Jackson 7, Stacy 6, Blankenship 2
Twin Valley 22 23 17 15—77
Hurley 9 6 11 1—27
3-point goals – TV 14 (H. Vencill 7, J. Vencill 2, Bales 2, Davis, Gross, Moore), Hurley 4 (Hilton 4). JV game – TV won.