 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Boxes

  • 0

BOYS

George Wythe 98, Graham 34

GRAHAM (34) – Pruitt 11, Sexton 6, Dalton 3, Roberts 7, Edwards 7.

GEORGE WYTHE (99) – Delp 2, T. Rainey 12, Huff 17, B. Rainey 10, Kirtner 19, Goode 21, Campbell 12, Hale 0, Luttrell 0, Pulliam 2, Martin 3.

Graham 7 13 7 7—34

George Wythe 38 26 29 5—98

3-point goals – Graham 5 (Pruitt 2, Sexton, Dalton, Roberts), GW 16 (Huff 5, Goode 5, Kirtner 3, T. Rainey 2, Martin).

Grundy 64, Tazewell 56

GRUNDY (64) – Looney 24, Johnson 14, Conaway 13, Lester 7, I. Boyd 6.

TAZEWELL (56) – Ray 19, B. Patterson 6, Blankenship 19, Martin 2, Cline 2, W. Patterson 8.

People are also reading…

Grundy 14 18 22 10—64

Tazewell 18 7 19 12—56

3-point goals – Grundy 2 (Johnson), Tazewell 10 (Blankenship 5, Ray 3, W. Patterson 2)

Galax 61, Northwood 60

NORTHWOOD (60) – Turley 21, Ayers 3, Maiden 2, S. Rhea 6, Johnson 3, Williams 2, Havens 2, Kirk 6, Doane 15.

GALAX (61) – Jemison 13, Gentry 3, Cox 10, Jones 1, Dillon 14, Lundy 9, Plugg 0, Meija 2, Noel 2, Stark 7.

Northwood 19 13 14 14—60

Galax 16 11 13 21—61

3-point goals – Northwood 10 (Turley 4, Doane 3, Ayers, S. Rhea, Johnson), Galax 4 (Dillon 2, Gentry, Lundy)

Honaker 61, Richlands 52

HONAKER (61) – Musick 20, Whitt 4, Barnhart 0, Bandy 8, Gill 0, Hart 5, Lowe 6, C. Boyd 18, M. Boyd 0.

RICHLANDS (52) – Ratliff 2, Blankenship 3, Reynolds 11, Boyd 4, Mullins 23, Newberry 0, Lewis 3, Adkins 3, Herndon 3.

Honaker 13 19 9 19—61

Richlands 7 16 16 13—52

3-point goals – Honaker 1 (C. Boyd), Richlands 8 (Mullins 3, Blankenship, Boyd, Lewis, Adkins, Herndon)

Hurley 60, Twin Valley 37

TWIN VALLEY (37) – C. Cooper 6, Lamb 1, Dotson 11, Fuller 4, I. Cooper 6, Thompson 5, Presley 4.

HURLEY (60) – Bailey 19, Hurley 2, Adkins 7, Gilbert 15, Mullins 4, Looney 10, Matney 3.

Twin Valley 5 11 11 11—37

Hurley 17 15 11 17—60

3-point goals – TV 1 (C. Cooper), Hurley 5 (Bailey 2, Gilbert, Looney, Matney). JV game – Hurley won.

GIRLS

Richlands 46, Honaker 39

RICHLANDS (46) – Lee 0, Queen 6, Humphrey 0, Reynolds 0, Trivette 16, Altizer 8, Arin Rife 10, Lamie 6.

HONAKER (39) – Jessee 14, Hart 0, McNulty 6, Nolley 9, Miller 6, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 4, Barton 0.

Richlands 13 14 11 8—46

Honaker 4 18 3 15—39

3-point goals – Richlands 2 (Queen, Lamie), Honaker 2 (Miller 2). JV game – Richlands won, 37-23.

George Wythe 51, Graham 34

GRAHAM (34) – Dales 7, Sarver 0, Hanley 7, Lester 5, Gray 3, Spaulding 2, Scarberry 10, Du 0, Spurgeon 0.

GEORGE WYTHE (51) – Luttrell 2, Cannoy 8, Berry 12, Scott 3, Faulkner 0, Leonard 0, Malavolti 10, Wolfe 7, Carter-Bennett 6, Repass 3.

Graham 10 7 6 11—34

George Wythe 16 8 19 8—51

3-point goals – Graham 2 (Lester, Scarberry), GW 6 (Cannoy 2, Malavolti 2, Wolfe, Berry).

Twin Valley 77, Hurley 27

TWIN VALLEY (77) – Davis 5, Gross 3, J. Vencill 9, Moore 19, H. Vencill 23, Bales 11, Hawthrone 7.

HURLEY (27) – Hilton 12, Jackson 7, Stacy 6, Blankenship 2

Twin Valley 22 23 17 15—77

Hurley 9 6 11 1—27

3-point goals – TV 14 (H. Vencill 7, J. Vencill 2, Bales 2, Davis, Gross, Moore), Hurley 4 (Hilton 4). JV game – TV won.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record.  The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts