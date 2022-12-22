Prep Boxes
BOYS
Union 55, Oliver Springs 41
OLIVER SPRINGS (41) – Barger 0, Jett 2, Gouge 2, Tuck 14, E. Jones 6, D. Jones 0, Wiliford 6, Wright 5, Lawson 0, Adkins 4, Day 2.
UNION (55) – B. Wharton 8, Bostic 7, Huff 6, R. Anderson 23, Reynolds 2, Bunch 4, C. Anderson 0, Cochran 5.
Oliver Springs 7 10 11 13—45
Union 15 15 10 15—55
3-point goals – OS 3 (Tuck 2, Wright), U 3 (B. Wharton, R. Anderson, Cochran).
Twin Springs 56, Patrick Henry 49
PATRICK HENRY (49) – Addair 1, Jackson 2, Blevins 7, Ko. Gobble 2, Ka. Gobble 5, Cline 6, Hall 26.
TWIN SPRINGS (56) – Owens 9, Lane 26, Horne 8, Castle 6, Counts 7, Dingus 0, Kilgore 0, Hughes 0, Mullins 0, Cox 0, Calhoun 0, Salyer 0.
Patrick Henry 12 9 16 12—49
Twin Springs 12 11 15 18—56
3-point goals – PH 3 (Cline 2, Ka. Gobble), TS 6 (Lane 2, Counts 2, Dingus, Owens)
GIRLS
Whitefield Academy 54, Union 40
UNION (40) – Lamb 5, Blagg 0, Hall 0, McKinney 4, Lopez 0, Slagle 24, Rutherford 0, Hughes 0, Bailey 5, Henderson 2.
WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (54) – Poole 18, Smith 9, Gilliam 1, Neidhart 0, Ritter 1, Spicer 2, Ring 0, Thompson 23.
Union 11 9 10 10—40
Whitefield 3 9 27 20—54
3-point goals – U 1 (Bailey), WA 11 (Poole 4, Thompson 4, Smith 3).
Sacred Heart 43, Wise Central 36
SACRED HEART CATHOLIC (43) – Sfreddo 15, Wilkerson 5, Henry 0, Leahy 0 Curto 0, M. Hart 2, V. Hart 5, Robinson 6, Caponiti 5, Hooper 5.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (36) – E. Mullins 0, Youmessi 0, Jordan 12, Brickey 7, Tompkins 0, McAmis 13, Sturgill 0, Looney 4.
Sacred Heart 9 14 10 10—43
Wise Central 5 5 8 18—36
3-point goals – SH 2 (Sfreddo, V. Hart), Central 3 (Jordan 2, Brickey)
Mount Airy 45, Rural Retreat 31
RURAL RETREAT (31) – B. Moore 18, Fiscus 6, Bailey 4, L. Irvin 1, Crigger 2.
MOINT AIRY (45) – Candido 13, Marshall 3, Tate 6, Mayfield 12, Mills 3, Smith 6, Watson 2.
Rural Retreat 3 16 6 6—31
Mount Airy 15 8 10 10—45
3-point goals – RR, none. MA 2 (Candido, Mayfield)
Ensworth 59, Honaker 27
ENSWORTH (59) – Jamison 1 0-0 3, Williams 0 0-0 0, Cooper 5 0-0 12, Smith 0 1-2 1, Whitson 0 1-2 1, Surratt1 1-2 3, Cambridge 14 0-0 35, Bullock 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 1-2 1, Garza 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 4-8 59.
HONAKER (27) – Jessee 4 3-3 11, McNulty 2 3-4 7, Nolley 3 1-2 7, Miller 1 0-0 2, Ray 0 0-0 0, Stevens 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-9 27.
Ensworth 14 13 19 13-59
Honaker 5 4 10 8-27
3-point goals – E 11 (Cambridge 7, Cooper 2, Jamison, Garza), Honaker none. Fouled out – none.
Sullivan East 64, Twin Valley 47
TWIN VALLEY (47)
Davis 1, Gross 4, Lester 0, Moore 28, Deskins 0, Deel 0, Bales 8, Hawthorne 6.
SULLIVAN EAST (64)
L. Cox 0, McCarter 4, Hurley 8, Bradford 0, Asia Cairns11, Hicks 0, Jenna Hare 28, Ashbrook 3, Johnson 9, Woomer 1.
Twin Valley 15 6 14 12 — 47
Sullivan East 9 20 13 22 — 64
3-point goals: TV 2 (Bales 2); SE 8 (Hare 4, Hurley 2, Cairns, McCarter).
Independence 53, West Ridge 48
INDEPENDENCE (53)
H.Moss 15, Clark 0, Cabaniss-Ali 0, Todd 6, Kitchen 15, Love 3, Brimmer 2, Gorum 0, C.Moss 12.
WEST RIDGE (48)
Hood 10, Smith 0, Green 0, Reilly 7, Niebruegge 15, Jones 1, Fischer 0, Taylor 13, Bates 0.
Independence 9 16 13 15 — 53
West Ridge 19 15 8 6 — 48
3-point goals: IN 11 (H.Moss 4, C.Moss 4, Kitchen 2); WR 6 (Niebruegge 4, Jones, Taylor).
High Point Christian 65, Tennessee High 34
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN (65)
Taylor 3, Walker 2, VonReichbacher 11, Hairston 11, Utley 8, Torrence 12, Hayworth 2, Glenn 8, Krajisnik 5, Limbacher 0, Buckhart 0 Couillard 0.
TENNESSEE HIGH (34)
Flaherty 0, Kinch 4, Foote 0, Wilson 0, Wolfenbarger 7, Granger 3, West 4, Haga 0, Strouth 9, Tabor 6, Canter 2.
High Point Christian 12 26 12 12 — 65
Tennessee High 10 8 4 12—34
3-point goals: HP 9 (VonReichbauser 3, Utley 2, Glenn 2, Taylor 1, Hairston 1); TH 0.