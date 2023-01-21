Prep Boxes

BOYS
Virginia Invitational
Thomas Walker 50, Rural Retreat 48
RURAL RETREAT (48) – Smelser 1 1-3 3, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Crockett 5 0-0 10, Hight 8 0-0 18, Musser 0 1-2 1, Gilman 1 0-0 2, Worley 2 2-3 7, C. Carico 2 0-0 5, I. Carico 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 4-8 48.
THOMAS WALKER (50) – Kimberlin 6 3-4 16, Lowe 0 0-0 0, A. Grabeel 0 1-2 1, Hollandsworth 3 0-0 7, Norris 1 0-0 2, Will 0 0-0 0, C. Grabeel 6 0-0 16, Epperly 1 3-4 5, Collins 1 1-1 3. Totals 18 8-11 50.
Rural Retreat 8 11 11 18—48
Thomas Walker 10 10 10 20—50
3-point goals – RR 4 (Hight 2, Worley, C. Carico), TW 6 (C. Grabeel 4, Kimberlin, Hollandsworth). Total fouls – RR 13, TW 14. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Virginia High 52, Strasburg 39
STRASBURG (39) – Coates 3 2-4 8, Roller 0 0-0 0, Holiday 2 0-0 4, Conrad 8 1-3 18, Davis 1 0-0 2, Carter 2 1-2 5, Sanchez 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-9 39.
VIRGINIA HIGH (52) – Mozell 4 4-4 13, Worley 7 6-8 22, Owens 2 0-0 6, Lang 0 0-0 0, Woolen 0 0-0 0, Cheers 0 0-0 0, Perry 0 0-0 0, Green 0 0-0 0, Martin 3 0-0 6, Smith 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 10-12 52.
Strasburg 12 8 7 12—39
Virginia High 11 15 8 18—52
3-point goals – Strasburg 1 (Conrad), VHS 6 (Owen 2, Worley 2, Mozell, Carpenter). Total fouls – Strasburg 13, VHS 11. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
GBB 53, National Blue Ridge 47
GBB NATIONAL (53) – Whitaker 0 3-4 3, Alston 1 0-0 3, Bell 1 0-0 2, Jal. Nichols 7 4-5 19, Bostic 1 0-0 3, Jaj. Nichols 1 0-0 3, Otyaluk 7 2-3 20. Totals 18 10-16 53.
BLUE RIDGE (47) – Martin 5 3-3 14, Brewer 3 3-4 11, Aguolu 2 0-0 4, Robinson 1 1-2 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Horan 1 0-0 2, Nabli Brau White 2 0-0 4, Simango 3 0-0 6, Stewart 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 7-9 47.
GBB National 7 15 17 14-53
Blue Ridge 18 13 5 11-47
3-point goals – GBB 7 (Otyaluk 4, Jaj. Nichols, Jal. Nichols, Alston), BR 4 (Brewer 2, Martin, Robinson). Fouled out – Robinson.
Moravian 73, Rock School 67
ROCK SCHOOL (67) - D. Jones 7 5-5 19, Okehie 1 0-0 3, Sterck 3 0-0 8, Wright 4 0-0 12, Schuch 1 0-0 3, RJ Jones 9 1-2 22. Totals 25 6-7 67.
MORAVIAN (73) - I. Ellis 1 0-0 2, Marsh 9 5-6 25, Purnell 4 0-2 9, Worland 1 0-0 3, Tilley 3 0-0 9, Quinn 9 0-1 25. Totals 26 6-9 73.
Rock School 21 11 20 15-67
Moravian 14 25 19 15-73
3-point goals – Rock 11 (Wright 4, RJ Jones 3, Sterck 2, Okehie, Schuch), Moravian 15 (Quinn 8, Tilley 3, Marsh 2, Purnell, Worland). Fouled out – none.
Oak Hill 97, Tri-Cities 40
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (40) - Looney 6 4-14 16, Dixon 3 1-2 7, Britton 3 0-0 8, McMullen 2 0-0 6, Mumble 1 0-0 3, Holmes 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-6 40.
OAK HILL ACADEMY (97) - Russo-Nance 2 0-0 4, Holloway 3 0-0 7, Magwood 6 0-1 15, Robinson 5 0-0 12, Whitmore 1 2-2 4, Book 6 2-2 15 McDonald 4 0-0 8, Wynard 3 0-0 6, Mitchell 2 0-0 6, Schmitd-Ullli 1 0-0 22, Jones 0 0-2 0, Vinson 5 3-4 15, Salone 1 0-2 3. Totals 39 6-13 97.
Tri-Cities Christian 0 15 8 17-40
Oak Hill 23 29 21 24-97
3-point goals –TCC 5 (Britton 2, McMullen 2, Mumbla), OHA 13 (Vinson 3, Magwood 3, Mitchell 2, Robinson 2, Holloway, Book). Fouled out-none.
***
Chilhowie 67, Ridgeview 59
RIDGEVIEW (59)
Counts 2, Owens 11, Honaker 2, Justice 3, Smith 0, Robinette 20, Hill 17, O'Quinn 4.
CHILHOWIE (67)
Booth 3, Hall 23, Nash 13, Sturgill 4, Bartuski 8, Goodwin 2, Thomas 14.
Ridgeview 15 12 11 21 - 59
Chilhowie 15 18 18 16 - 67
3-point goals: RV 5 (Owens 2, Robinette 2, O'Quinn); CH 8 (Hall 4, Nash 3, Booth). JV-CH 48-18.
West Ridge 54, Gate City 53
WEST RIDGE (54)
Horne 12, Witcher 13, Sherfey 6, Harris 8, Frazier 0, Leming 3, Tate 0, Arnold 12.
GATE CITY (53)
Barnett 0, McMurray 22, Byrd 0, Mullins 6 , Cassidy 6 , Garrett 11, McDonald 0, Morris 8.
WEST RIDGE (54)
West Ridge 10 13 14 17 - 54
Gate City 14 17 11 11 - 53
3-point goals: WR 9 (Horne 4, Sherfey 2, Witcher, Harris, Leming); GC 7 (McMurray 4, Mullins 2, Garrett).
John Battle 59, J.I. Burton 38
JOHN BATTLE (59) – Bailey 2 2-4 6, Meade 4 0-0 11, Ratliff 3 0-0 6, Gibson 4 0-0 10, Gobble 5 0-1 12, Barr 1 0-0 2, Emerson 1 0-0 2, Blackburn 1 0-0 2, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Danser 2 0-0 6, Owens 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-5 59.
J.I. BURTON (38) – Williams 1 0-0 3, Hart 2 0-0 6, Gilliam 3 3-4 9, Godsey 2 3-6 7, Keys 0 0-2 0, D. Sturgill 0 0-0 0, Hart 3 2-3 8, Tate 1 1-2 3, Lane 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1 0-0 2, I. Sturgill 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-17 38.
John Battle 21 12 13 13—59
J.I. Burton 9 4 11 14—38
3-point goals – John Battle 9 (Meade 3, Danser 2, Gibson 2, Gobble 2), J.I. Burton 3 (Hart 2, Williams). Total fouls – John Battle 17, J.I. Burton 10. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Tennessee High 62, Abingdon 59
ABINGDON (59) – Honaker 2, Turman 5, Ketron 2, Osborne 10, Ramsey 28, Rogers 3, Pomrenke 0, Lambert 0, Dotson 9.
TENNESSEE HIGH (62) – Brown 18, Sizemore 0, Musick 29, Fritts 3, Phillips 0, Phipps 1, Dufore 11, Gentry 0.
Abingdon 15 13 12 19—59
Tennessee High 14 8 18 22—62
3-point goals – Abingdon 7 (Dotson 3, Turman, Osborne, Ramsey, Rogers), THS 8 (Musick 5, Brown, Fritts, Dufore).
GIRLS
Tennessee High 68, Abingdon 44
ABINGDON (44)
Smith 0, Green 11, Baker 9, O'Quinn 8, Waters 8, Jennings 0, Ball 0, Fullen 0, Buddington 8.
TENNESSEE HIGH (68)
Carter 0, Flaherty 0, Cross 21, Kinch 10, Foote 5, Wilson 10, Wolfenbarger 0, Granger 0, West 17, Haga 0, Strouth 1, Tabor 4, Canter 0.
Abingdon 12 8 10 14 - 44
Tennessee High 12 11 26 19 - 68
3-point goals: AB 2 (Baker, Waters); TH 12 (West 5, Cross 3, Wilson 2, Kinch, Foote).
Richlands 54, Hurley 5
RICHLANDS (54) – Trivette 15, Lee 2, Humphrey 0, Queen 11, Reynolds 10, Altizer 2, A. Rife 3, Lamie 11.
HURLEY (5) – Compton 0, Hilton 0, Coleman 0, Hagerman 1, Blankenship 0, Stacy 4, Lester 0.
Richlands 20 14 9 11—54
Hurley 0 3 0 2—5
3-point goals – Richlands 9 (Lamie 3, Queen 3, Reynolds 2, Trivette). Hurley, none.