Prep Boxes

BOYS
George Wythe 78, Northwood 40
NORTHWOOD (40) – Turley 2 0-0 4, Aires 0 0-0 0, Maiden 0 2-2 2, Debord 0 0-0 0, Rhea 3 2-4 8, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-1 2, Havens 1 0-0 2, Dyess 0-2 0, Doane 6 2-2 16, Kirk 1 1-2 3, Surber 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-13 40.
GEORGE WYTHE (78) – Delp 3 0-0 6, T. Rainey 2 0-0 4, Huff 4 1-1 11, Kirtner 7 2-2 18, Goode 6 0-0 14, Campbell 6 0-0 13, Hale 4 0-0 8, Pulliam 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 1-4 3. Totals 34 4-7 78.
Northwood 9 14 9 8—40
G. Wythe 31 18 18 11—78
3-point goals – Northwood 2 (Doane 2, Johnson 1), George Wythe 5 (Huff 2, Kirtner 2, Goode 1). Total fouls – Northwood 8, George Wythe 11. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 56, George Wythe 24
RIDGEVIEW (56) – Strouth 4 6-10 14, Rasnick 1 0-0 2, Perry 1 0-0 2, Sutherland 0 0-0 0, Stanley 0 0-0 0, hill 3 2-3 8, Grant 3 1-2 10, Mullins 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Sykes 4 1-2 9, Abshire 3 0-0 9. Totals 20 10-17 56.
GEORGE WYTHE (24) – Luttrell 2 1-4 7, Cannoy 0 1-2 1, Berry 0 0-2 0, Scott 0 2-4 2, Tate 0 1-4 1, Faulkner 0 2-8 2, Leonard 0 0-0 0, Malavolti 2 2-2 7, Wolfe 1 2-2 4, Carter-Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 11-28 24.
Ridgeview 10 14 21 11—56
G. Wythe 9 4 5 6—24
3-point goals – Ridgeview 6 (Grant 3, Abshire 3), George Wythe 3 (Luttrell 2, Malavolti 1). Total fouls – Ridgeview 21, George Wythe 13. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none
Virginia High 49, Patrick Henry 22
PATRICK HENRY (22) - Addair 1 1-3 3, Maiden 6 4-8 17, Riley 0 0-1 0, Cook 0 0-0 0, Wright 1 0-0 2, Barr 0 0-0.
VIRGINIA HIGH (49) – Wilson 11, Wright 17, Martin 0, Hutton 8, Page 4, Carpenter 7, Cobb 2, McCloud 0, M. Kariuki 0, T. Kariuki 0.
Patrick Henry 6 3 4 9-22
Virginia High 14 13 15 7-49
3-point goals – PH 1 (Maiden), VHS 9 (Wright 5, Hutton 2, Carpenter, Wilson). Fouled out – none.
J.I. Burton 45, Twin Valley 35
J.I. BURTON (45) – R. Sensabaugh 9, T. Phipps 3, A. Phipps 4, Williams 17, Hollinger 7, Absher 2, Fields 0, M. Sensabaugh 2.
TWIN VALLEY (35) – Davis 7, Lester 2, Moore 16, Deskins 3, Hawthorne 4, Gross 3, Deel 0.
J.I. Burton 7 12 13 13—45
Twin Valley 9 5 10 11—35
3-point goals – JIB 3 (Williams 3), TV 3 (Davis, Deskins, Gross)
Union 59, Rye Cove 19
RYE COVE (19) – Goins 3, Harless 6, Love 6, Gibson 0, G. Turner 4, Holland 0, Hood 0, J. Turner 0, Mosley 0, Darnell 0.
UNION (59) – Lamb 5, Blagg 17, McKinney 0, Slagle 21, Bailey 9, Lopez 3, Henderson 2, Rutherford 0, Hughes 2.
Rye Cove 3 4 6 6—19
Union18 18 15 8—59
3-point goals – RC 2 (Goins, Harless), U 4 (Blagg, Slagle, Bailey, Lopez).
LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
John Battle 50, Honaker 48
HONAKER (48) – P. Musick 2, Whitt 0, Barnhart 0, Bandy 7, Hilton 7, Gill 2, Hart 11, C. Boyd 15, A. Musick 0, M. Boyd 4.
JOHN BATTLE (50) – Bailey 5, Meade 6, Emerson 0, Blackburn 0, Reynolds 0, Ratliff 15, Denson 2, Gibson 7, Owens 0, Gobble 17.
Honaker 6 9 13 16 4—48
John Battle 12 9 7 16 6—50
3-point goals – Honaker 6 (Hart 3, C. Boyd 2, Hilton), John Battle none.
GIRLS
Honaker 63, John Battle 33
HONAKER (63) – Jessee 10, Hart 5, McNulty 14, Nolley 12, Miller 2, Ray 5, Lowe 0, Stevens 11, Farmer 4, Barton 0.
JOHN BATTLE (33) - Mckee 0, Ralston 7, Wallace 2, Kelley 4, Bishop 10, Smith 6, Odum 4, Little 0, Shutters 0.
Honaker 18 16 14 15—63
John Battle 10 5 12 6—33
3-point goals – Honaker 5 (Nolley 2, Stevens 3), John Battle 2 (Ralston 1, Bishop 1). Total fouls – Honaker 11, John Battle 16. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Mountain Mission 77, Richlands 59
MOUNTAIN MISSION (77) – Abenezer 0, Mikiyas 9, Kaab 12, Alexi 5, Cliff 16, Imani 4, Abel 20, Laud 8, Maginpa 3.
RICHLANDS (59) – Cole 2, Ratliff 12, Blankenship 0, Reynolds 13, Boyd 2, Mullins 27, Lewis 0, Wall 3.
Mountain Mission 21 19 22 15—77
Richlands 10 10 16 23—59
3-point goals – MM 9 (Mikiyas 3 Abel 3, Kaab 2, Maginpa), Richlands 3 (Ratliff, Reynolds, Mullins)