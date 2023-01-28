 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep Boxes

  • 0

GIRLS

West Ridge 51, Union 43

WEST RIDGE (51)

Alexis Hood 19, Smith 2, Green 0, Reilly 7, Niebruegge 5, Monno 0, Jones 0, Taylor 8, Lilly Bates 10. 

UNION (43)

Blagg 2, McKinney 4, Lopez 0, Abby Slagle 21, Rutherford, 0, Hughes 0, Brooke Bailey 16, Henderson 0. 

West Ridge  15  13  12  11  -  51 

Union  10  19  8  6  - 43

3-point goals: WR 1 (Hood); UN 4 (Bailey 4). 

BOYS

Tennessee High 87, Lee High 53

LEE HIGH (53) – C. Leonard 3 0-0 6, Pendergraft 4 3-3 12, Hammonds 5 2-2 14, Napier 0 0-0 0, J. Leonard 2 0-0 5, Early 4 2-2 11, Troutman 1 0-0 2, Scott 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 7-7 53.

TENNESSEE HIGH (87) – Brown 7 2-2 19, Sizemore 2 0-0 6, C. Musick 7 4-4 18, Fritts 3 0-0 6, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Floyd 0 0-0 0, Singleton 1 0-0 2, D. Musick 2 0-0 5, Dufore 8 5-6 21, Hutton 1 0-0 2, Gentry 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 12-14 87.

Lee High 18 11 13 11—53

Tennessee High 31 18 26 12—87

3-point goals – Lee 6 (Hammons 2, Pendergraft, J. Leonard, Early, Scott), THS 7 (Brown 3, Sizemore 2, Phillips, D. Musick). Total fouls – Lee 10, THS 8. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none. JV game – THS won, 70-28.

West Ridge 59, Union 57

WEST RIDGE (59) 

Avery Horne 22, Wade Witcher 14, Sherfey 0, Gill 2, Harris 5, Frazier 3, Leming 3, Tate 0, Dawson Arnold 10. 

UNION (57) 

Brayden Wharton 21, Bunch 2, Cam Bostic 13, Mitchell 0, Huff 7, Reyshawn Anderson 11, C.Anderson 0, Cochran 3. 

West Ridge  18  15  12  14 - 59 

Union  17  14  14  12  - 57

3-point goals: WR 8 (Horne 6, Leming, Harris); UN 8 (Wharton 3, R.Anderson 2, Bostic, Huff, Cochran). JV-WR 51-29. 

Giles 57, Hurley 49 

GILES (57) 

Pennington 5, Hansen 25, Simpkins 16, Farrell 2, Miller 6, No. 30 Wilcox 3. 

HURLEY (49) 

Bailey 3, Hurley 3, Adkins 16, Gilbert 15, Mullins 3, Looney 9.

Giles  11  12  13  13  8  - 57

Hurley  9  16  13  11  0  - 49

3-point goals: GL 4 (Timpkins 4); HR 4 (Looney 3, Mullins). JV-GL won. 

J.I. Burton 61, Cornerstone Christian 59

J.I. BURTON (61) – Williams 16, Co. Hart 0, Sturgill 4, Cl. Hart 12, Gilliam 16, Godsey 9, Tate 2, Keys 2.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN (59) – Smith 9, McPeak 7, I. Dillard 7, Denton 21, Ball 0, Bradley 15.

J.I. Burton 11 15 14 21—61

Cornerstone 17 13 12 17—59

3-point goals – JIB 7 (Williams 3, Cl. Hart 2, Godsey 2), Cornerstone 10 (Denton 5, Bradley 2, Smith, McPeak, I. Dillard)

Sullivan East 50, Gate City 46

SULLIVAN EAST (50) – Witcher 15, Lowe 5, Grubbs 0, Ringley 0, Donohue 0, Ridlehuber 0, Cross 2, Fisher 23, Laisure 5.

GATE CITY (46) – Barnett 0, Johnson 4, McMurray 11, McDonald 0, Henderson 5, Byrd 0, Mullins 0, Cassidy 7, Garrett 11, Morris 8.

Sullivan East 15 5 21 8—50

Gate City 12 8 11 15—46

3-point goals – SE 4 (Witcher 3, Lowe), GC 2 (McMurray, Henderson

