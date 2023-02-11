BOYS
Lebanon 53, Chilhowie 35
LEBANON (53) – Musick 1 2-2 4, Wess 3 0-0 6, Parker 3 4-5 10, Vencill 0 0-0 0, Keene 3 1-2 8, Lambert 6 2-2 15, Tatum 0 0-0 0, Reece 4 1-2 10. Totals 20 10-13 53.
CHILHOWIE (35) – Kilbourne 0 0-0 0, Booth 2 0-0 4, Hall 2 4-4 8, Nash 2 1-1 6, Sturgill 3 0-0 7, Bartuski 2 0-0 4, Goodwin 1 3-4 6, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-9 35.
Lebanon 16 9 16 12—53
Chilhowie 9 8 12 6—35
3-point goals – Lebanon 3 (Keene, Lambert, Reece), Chilhowie 3 (Nash, Sturgill, Goodwin). Total fouls – Lebanon 11, Chilhowie 7. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
George Wythe 70, Auburn 58
AUBURN (58) – Warren 6, Duncan 6, Wilson 6, Royal 7, Millirons 9, Hale 4, Marrs 0, Gordon 12, Gill 10.
GEORGE WYTHE (70) – Delp 0, T. Rainey 7, Huff 9, B. Rainey 8, Kirtner 15, Goode 14, Campbell 11, Pulliam 5, Martin 1.
Auburn 15 10 11 22—58
George Wythe 12 18 16 24—70
3-point goals – Auburn 3 (Warren 2, Royal), GW 6 (Kirtner 3, Goode 2, T. Rainey).
GIRLS
Gate City 56, Wise Central 39
GATE CITY (56) – Gibson 5, J. Carrico 11, Davidson 0, M. Bays 17, Steele 4, Ervin 15, Baker 4, Lane 0.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (39) – E. Mullins 2, Youmessi 0, Jordan 7, Brickey 6, Tompkins 0, McAmis 21, Sturgill 1, Looney 2.
Gate City 16 7 15 18—56
Wise Central 6 13 8 12—39
3-point goals – GC 3 (Ervin 2, Gibson), Central, none.
Sullivan East 43, North Greene 42
NORTH GREENE (42)
M. Buchanan 1, Gaby 7, G. Buchanan 6, Sonya Wagner 12, Head 2, Haley Bailey 10, Miller 4.
SULLIVAN EAST (43)
Cox 0, McCarter 3, Hurley 7, Cairns 8, Hicks 2, Jenna Hare 19, Holly 0, Ashbrook 0, Johnson 4, Woomer 0.
North Greene 12 15 10 5 -- 42
Sullivan East 20 0 14 9 -- 43
3-Point Goals -- NG 5 (G. Buchanan 2, Wagner 2, Gaby); SE 5 (Hare 2, Cairns, Hurley, McCarter).
Honaker 37, Twin Valley 25
TWIN VALLEY (25) – Davis 0 0-0 0, Lester 0 0-2 0, Moore 3 3-4 9, H. Vencill 1 0-0 2, Hawthorne 4 0-3 8, Gross 0 0-0 0, J. Vencill 2 1-1 6, Deskins 0 0-0 0, Bales 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-10 25.
HONAKER (37) – Jessee 0 0-0 0, McNulty 2 3-6 7, Nolley 6 1-2 15, Miller 3 0-0 7, Stevens 1 0-0 3, Hart 1 1-2 3, Ray 0 2-2 2, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Farmer 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-12 37.
Twin Valley 5 0 10 10—25
Honaker 17 3 11 6—37
3-point goals – Twin Valley 1 (J. Vencill), Honaker 4 (Nolley 2, Miller, Stevens). Total fouls – Twin Valley 12, Honaker 12. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Council 41, Hurley 19
HURLEY (19) – Coleman 1, Hagerman 8, Jackson 7, Blankenship 2, Stacy 0, Lester 1, Estep 0.
COUNCIL (41) – Rasnake 23, I. Ratliff 5, M. Ratliff 0, Johnson 5, I. Stevens 1, M. Stevens 0, Street 0, Runyon 0, Keen 7.
Hurley 6 4 0 9—19
Council 4 12 10 15—41
3-point goals –Hurley 1 (Hagerman), Council 3 (Rasnake),