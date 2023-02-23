GIRLS
J.I. Burton 43, Honaker 40
J.I. BURTON (43) – R. Sensabaugh 3 2-6 8, T. Phipps 3 9-10 12, A. Phipps 0 1-4 4, Absher 0 0-0 0, Fields 0 0-0 0, Williams 3 0-0 7, Hollinger 3 6-7 12, M. Sensabaugh 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 18-27 43.
HONAKER (40) – Jessee 1 3-6 5, Hart 1 0-0 2, McNulty 6 1-1 13, Nolley 1 1-3 3, Miller 5 0-4 14, Stevens 1 0-3 3. Totals 15 5-17 40.
J.I. Burton 7 8 9 12 7—43
Honaker 6 9 4 17 4—40
3-point goals – JIB 1 (Williams), Honaker 5 (Miller 4, Stevens). Total fouls – JIB 19, Honaker 15. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Eastside 58, Twin Valley 44
TWIN VALLEY (44) – Davis 1 0-0 2, Lester 3 2-2 8, J. Vencill 2 0-0 5, Moore 6 3-5 18, H. Vencill 2 0-0 4, Bales 0 0-0 0, Hawthorne 3 1-3 7. Totals 17 6-10 44.
EASTSIDE (58) – Stanley 1 0-0 2, Carter 0 0-0 0, Clay 10 9-14 29, Rasnick 0 1-2 1, McCoy 4 0-0 8, Hammons 4 6-9 16, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-25 58.
Twin Valley 9 22 6 7—44
Eastside 9 13 14 22—58
3-point goals – TV 4 (Moore 3, J. Vencill), Eastside 2 (Hammons 2). Total fouls – TV 14, Eastside 11. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Gate City 48, Ridgeview 27
RIDGEVIEW (27) – Strouth 8, Perry 1, Sutherland 0, Hill 8, Grant 4, Wright 2, Sykes 1, Abshire 3.
GATE CITY (48) – Gibson 10, J.Carrico 9, Davidson 4, Bays 6, Steele 8, Ervin 11, Baker 0.
Ridgeview 8 4 8 7-27
Gate City 12 8 11 17-48
3-point goals – Ridgeview 1 (Abshire), GC 2 (Ervin). Total fouls – Ridgeview 15, GC 16. Fouled out - none.
Wise Central 54, Richlands 51
WISE CENTRAL (54) – Mullins 1 0-0 2, Jordan 4 0-0 12, Brickey 2 2-3 8, McAmis 8 7-7 24, Sturgill 0 0-0 0, Looney 4 0-4 8. Totals 19 9-14 54.
RICHLANDS (51) – Trivette 12 3-8 27, Queen 1 2-2 5, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Altizer 4 0-0 9, Rife 2 0-0 4, Lamie 2 0-0 6. Totals 24 5-10 51.
Wise Central 22 18 4 10-54
Richlands 15 13 10 13-51
3-point goals – Central 7 (Jordan 4, Brickey 2, McAmis), Richlands 4 (Lamie 2, Queen, Altizer). Total fouls – Central 11, Richlands 11. Fouled out – Trivette.
Tri-Cities Christian 60, J. Frank White Academy 25
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (60) - McCready 8, Bosken 7, Sanders 1, Greene 18, Dixon 12, Young 0, Barb 5, Pierce 3, Williams 6.
J.FRANK WHITE ACADEMY (25) - Blair 0 Gilley 0, York 0, Thompson 2, Han.Daniels 2, Har.Daniels 0, Boger 0, Mayes 0, Kohlmeyer 16, Hudson 0, Turpin 4.
Tri-Cities Christian 21 16 23 10 - 60
J.Frank White Academy 8 7 6 4 - 25
3-point goals: TC 6 (Greene 2, Dixon 2, Bosken, Pierce); FW 0.
BOYS
Northside 82, Abingdon 48
ABINGDON (48) - Pomrenke 10, Rogers 3, Honaker 9, Lambert 0, Dotson 0, Ketron 8, Osborne 20, Dotson 0, Turman 0, Lambert 0, Perkins 0.
NORTHSIDE (82) - Anthony 15, Cole 18, Hardy 16, Garrison 2, Crawford 8, Via 2, Harvey 16, Logan 2, Lavender 2, Gibson 1, W. Smith 0. J.Smith 0, Parkey 0.
Abingdon 12 12 11 13 - 48
Northside 20 21 26 15 - 82
3-point goals: AB 2 (Rogers, Osborne); NS 7 (Harvey 3, Hardy 2, Crawford 2).
George Wythe 75, Parry McCluer 48
PARRY MCCLUER (48) - Cook 4 2-3 12, Cash 0 0-0 0, Glass 1 1-3 3, Houck 2 3-5 8, Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Catlett 5 1-2 14, Griffen 1 0-0 2, Snider 3 3-4 9. TOTALS 16 10-17 48.
GEORGE WYTHE (75) - Delp 1 0-0 3, T. Rainey 2 2-2 6, Huff 5 3-4 14, B. Rainey 2 1-2 5, Kirtner 5 0-1 12, Luttrell 0 0-1 0, Goode 5 0-0 14, Campbell 7 1-5 15, Pulliam 0 0-0 0, Martin 2 2-2 6. TOTALS 29 9-17 75.
Parry McCluer 12 10 12 14 – 48
George Wythe 23 13 20 19 – 75
3-point goals – PM 6 (Cook 2, Houck, Catlett 3), GW 8 (Delp, Huff, Kirtner 2, Goode 4). Total fouls – PM 17, GW 19. Fouled out – Snider. Technical – None.
Honaker 55, Eastside 34
EASTSIDE (34) – C. Mullins 3 0-0 7, Adkins 0 0-0 0, Sutherland 2 2-2 6, Ramey 0 0-0 0, Fields 0 0-0 0, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 0 0-0 0, S. Mullins 2 1-3 5, Collins 0 0-0 0, Raymond 0 0-0 0, Hilton 0 0-0 0, Lawson 0 1-2 1, McCoy 6 3-6 15. Totals 13 7-13 34.
HONAKER (55) – P. Musick 5 0-0 11, Whitt 5 0-0 14, Barnhart 0 0-0 0, Bandy 1 0-0 2, Hilton 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-2 0, Hart 1 2-5 4, Lowe 9 0-3 18, C. Boyd 2 0-0 6, A. Musick 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0, M. Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-10 55.
Eastside 8 10 10 6—34
Honaker 14 12 15 14—55
3-point goals – Eastside 1 (C. Mullins), Honaker 7 (Whitt 4, C. Boyd 2, P. Musick). Total fouls – Eastside 11, Honaker 19. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.