Prep Boxes

BOYS
Arby's Classic
Tabernacle Baptist 52, Gate City 47
TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (52)
Jarr. Hall 2 2-4 8, Abraham 2 1-2 5, Minus 1 4-4 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Bowles 0 0-0 0, Jari. Hall 0 2-2 2, Bain 3 2-2 9, Butler 2 0-0 4, Ranger 1 0-0 2, McDonald 7 0-0 14. Totals 19 11-14 52.
GATE CITY (47)
Barnett 0 0-0 0, McMurray 5 1-2 13, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Austin 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Byrd 0 0-2 0, Mullins 2 0-0 6, Cassidy 1 3-4 5, Garrett 6 1-1 15, Morris 3 2-3 8. Totals 17 7-12 47.
Tabernacle Baptist 16 19 6 11 – 52
Gate City 3 15 14 15 – 47
3-point goals – Tabernacle Baptist 3 (Jarr. Hall 2, Bain), Gate City 6 (McMurray 2, Mullins 2, Garrett 2). Total fouls – Tabernacle Baptist 21, Gate City 16. Fouled out – Abraham, Bain. Technical – None.
Christ School 59, Pace Academy 42
PACE ACADEMY (42) – Madison 2-3 0-0 4, Greene 2-5 3-4 7, Chatfield 5-15 0-0 11, Bing 1-3 0-0 2, Ferry 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 2-9 0-0 4, Avery 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-5 0-0 0, Moore 3-7 3-4 9, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 6-8 42.
CHRIST SCHOOL (59) – Cokley 7-13 1-1 16, Richardson 4-10 2-4 11, Briggs 3-7 1-2 8, Wilkins 2-9 3-5 7, Robinson 6-6 5-9 17, Pethel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 12-21 59.
Pace 11 11 9 11—42
Christ School 13 9 17 20—59
3-point goals – PA 2-27 (Ferry 1-3, Chatfield 1-7, Bing 0-1, Madison 0-1, Avery 0-1, Moore 0-1, Greene 0-2, Rice 0-4, Evans 0-7 ), CS 3-13 (Briggs 1-2, Cokley 1-3, Richards 1-5, Wilkins 0-3). Rebounds – PA 29 (Moore 7), CS 34 (Cokley 10). Assists – PA 11 (Wilkins 4), CS 9 (Greene 4). Fouls – PA 20, CS 8. Fouled out – Greene. Flagrant – Greene. Technical – Pace Academy coach White.
Westminster 89, Twin Springs 60
TWIN SPRINGS (60) – Owens 7-13 2-2 21, Mullins 1-1 0-0 2, Lane 7-14 0-1 16, Kilgore 0-0 0-0, Horne 2-6 1-4 5, Dingus 0-0 0-0 0, Castle 2-5 4-6 10, Hughes 1-2 1-2 3, Cox 0-0 0-0, Calhoun 0-0 0-0 0, Counts 1-1 0-0 3, Salyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 8-15 60.
WESTMINSTER (89) - Harvin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 7-9 3-3 17, Wimbley 11-14 0-0 22, Livingston 1-6 0-0 3, Lloyd 9-14 1-1 22, Costanza 6-10 1-1 15, Dorcivil 1-1 0-1 2, Police 2-3 0-0 5, Reece 0-1 0-0 0, Conningsby 1-5 0-0 3, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 5-6 89
Twin Springs 12 18 11 19-60
Westminster 25 26 26 12-89
3-point goals – TS 10-24 (Owens 5, Lane 2, Castle 2, Counts), W 8-27 (Lloyd 3, Costanza 2, Livingston, Conningsby.) Assists – TS 8 (Lane 4), W 20 (Costanza). Rebounds – TS 21 (Owens, Horne 4), W 26 (Carey, Costanza 8). Total fouls – TS 11, W 19. Technical foul – Police. Fouled out - Owens
North Mecklenburg 78, Dobyns-Bennett 60
NORTH MECKLENBURG (78) – I. Evans 11-25 2-2 27, Foy 7-13 3-4 20, Roach 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 4-10 0-0 11, Pierce 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Jenkins 2-3 2-5 6, C. Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Bass 0-2 0-0 0, Rowell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 9-13 78.
DOBYNS-BENNETT (60) – Gillespie 6-16 0-0 15, Stump 7-11 3-5 22, Potts 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Hurd 0-0 0-0 0, McHugh 1-1 0-0 3, Dawson 3-8 4-6 10, Hayworth 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Ali 1-4 0-0 2, Day 0-1 0-0 0, Godsey 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-47 7-11 60.
North Mecklenburg 28 19 20 11—78
Dobyns-Bennett 16 16 13 15—60
3-point goals – NM 9-24 (Foy 3-5, Maxwell 3-8, I. Evans 3-9, Murray 0-1, Williams 0-1), D-B 9-19 (Stump 5-7, Gillesipe 308, McHugh 1-1, Hayes 0-1, Ali 0-2). Rebounds – NM 32 (Foy 6), D-B 25 (McHugh 6). Assists – NM 15 (Pierce 4), D-B 9 (Stump 3). Total fouls – NM 14, D-B 16. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
Webb School 72, St. Francis Prep 71
WEBB SCHOOL (72) - Lentz 3, Pompey 3, Walls 29, Swearangen 2, Hazelbaker 0, Young 15, Leeth 1, Ingram 8, Tolsma 2, Barrett 10. Totals 25-44 15-20 72
ST. FRANCIS (71) – Chen 0, Raymond 2, Pascarelli 21, Anthony 9, Moore 10, Michel 12, Sacko 17. Totals 25-49 15-30 71
Webb School 13 15 18 26-72
St. Francis 15 22 18 16-71
3-point goals – W 7-17 (Walls 3, Ingram 2, Lentz, Pompey), SF 6-16 (Pascarelli 4, Sacko, Moore) Assists – W 11 (Pompey 2) SF 15 (Anthony 5. Rebounds – W 29 (Walls 6), SF 24 (Moore 8). Total fouls – W 22, SF 17. Fouled out – Chen
***
Auburn 52, Abingdon 49
ABINGDON (49)
Honaker 3, Turman 2, Ketron 10, Osborne 17, Ramsey 15, Rogers 0, Pomrenke 0, Lambert 0, Dotson 2.
AUBURN (52)
Warren 5, Sutphin 0, Duncan 15, Wilson 3, Poyal 16, Tickle 0, Millirons 9, Hale 2, Morris 0, Gordon 2, Gill 0.
Abingdon 13 7 17 12 - 49
Auburn 13 16 8 15 - 52
3-point goals: AB 0; AU 9 (Poyal 4, Duncan 3, Warren, Millirons).
Wise County Central 51, J.I. Burton 47
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (51)
Kiser 0, Collins 5, Boggs 18, Collins 19, Church 3, Collie 4, Carter 0, Dotson 0, Gillenwater 2.
J.I. BURTON (47)
Williams 0, Co.Hart 0, D.Sturgill 4, Cl.Hart 7, Gilliam 23, Godsey 9, Tate 2, Keys 2.
Wise County Central 18 17 8 8 - 51
J.I. Burton 9 11 19 8 - 47
3-point goals: WC 5 (Boggs 4, Collins); JIB 3 (Godsey 2, Gilliam).
Virginia High 82, Chilhowie 49
CHILHOWIE (49)
Kilbourne 0, Booth 12, Zac Hall 7, Nash 2, Sturgill 9, Bartuski 10, Taylor 0, Lee 0, Goodwin 8, Williams 0, Thomas 10.
VIRGINIA HIGH (82)
Mozell 7, Worley 20, Owens 2, Lang 7, Woolen 4, Cheers 9, Green 5, Smith 9, Carpenter 19.
Chilhowie 8 18 16 7 - 49
Virginia High 25 15 25 17 - 82
3-point goals: CH 3 (Booth 2, Hall); VH 12 (Carpenter 4, Cheers 3, Mozell, Worley, Lang, Green, Smith).
Honaker 57, Ridgeview 54
HONAKER (57)
P.Musick 8, Whitt 0, Bandy 12, Hilton 3, Gill 8, Taylon Hart 10, C.Boyd 14, A.Musick 2, M.Boyd 0.
RIDGEVIEW (54)
Counts 2, Sutherland 0, Owens 8, Justice 2, Robinette 19, Hill 12, O'Quinn 4, Compton 4, Honaker 2.
Honaker 10 15 10 22 - 57
Ridgeview 13 18 13 10 - 54
3-point goals: HK 1 (Hilton); RV 4 (Robinette 2, Owens 2).
GIRLS
Providence Academy 66, Sullivan East 57
SULLIVAN EAST (57)
Cox 0, McCarter 7, Hurley 6, Cairns 0, Brewer 0, Hicks 0, Hare 26, Ashbrook 6, Johnson 8, Woomer 4.
PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (66)
Wilhoit 24, Painter 28, L. Johnson 0, Drum 0, Hicks 2, Caldwell 4, M. Johnson 4, Nekuri 0.
Sullivan East 14 20 6 17 -- 57
Providence Academy 18 13 18 17 -- 66
3-point goals: SE 8 (Hare 4, Hurley 2, McCarter 2), PA 5 (Wilhoit 3, Painter 2).
Lebanon 58, Fort Chiswell 55
FORT CHISWELL (55)
Brown 13, King 6, Jackson 26, Robinson 3, Adams 2, Caldwell 5.
LEBANON (58)
Varney 22, Horne 2, Couch 1, Brooks 4, Keene 24, Sykes 2, Hess 3.
Fort Chiswell 4 12 22 17 - 55
Lebanon 11 17 17 11 - 58
3-point goals: FC 9 (Brown 3, King 2, Jackson 2, Robinson, Caldwell); LB 0. JV-Leb won.
North Bullitt (Ky.) 49, Tennessee High 37
NORTH BULLITT (49)
Thorpe 20, B.McKnight 0, Bauer 0, Dawson 0, Blair 12, T.McKnight 2, Downey 5, James 4, Souter 6.
TENNESSEE HIGH (37)
Carter 2, Flaherty 0, Cross 7, Kinch 6, Foote 6, Wilson 0, Wolfenbarger 4, West 3, Haga 0, Tabor 6, Canter 3.
North Bullitt 16 11 17 5 - 49
Tennessee High 9 12 2 14 - 37
3-point goals: NB 7 (Thorpe 5, Blair, Downey); TH 2 (Kinch, West).
Lord Botetourt 58, Abingdon 36
LORD BOTETOURT (58)
T.Orange 15, Anderson 15, Meade 0, Kingery 8, Holmes 0, Winkerton 18, Dann 0, B.Orange 2.
ABINGDON (36)
Smith 0, Green 8, Baker 0, O'Quinn 8, Waters 14, Jennings 4, Ball 0, Fullen 2, Buddington 0.
Lord Botetourt 13 19 10 16 - 58
Abingdon 8 8 12 8 - 36
3-point goals: LB 5 (Kingery 2, T.Orange 1, Anderson, Winkerton); AB 0.