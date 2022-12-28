 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep Boxes

  • 0

BOYS

Arby's Classic

Tabernacle Baptist 52, Gate City 47

TABERNACLE BAPTIST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (52)

Jarr. Hall 2 2-4 8, Abraham 2 1-2 5, Minus 1 4-4 6, Williams 1 0-0 2, Bowles 0 0-0 0, Jari. Hall 0 2-2 2, Bain 3 2-2 9, Butler 2 0-0 4, Ranger 1 0-0 2, McDonald 7 0-0 14. Totals 19 11-14 52.

GATE CITY (47)

Barnett 0 0-0 0, McMurray 5 1-2 13, McDonald 0 0-0 0, Austin 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Byrd 0 0-2 0, Mullins 2 0-0 6, Cassidy 1 3-4 5, Garrett 6 1-1 15, Morris 3 2-3 8. Totals 17 7-12 47.

Tabernacle Baptist 16 19 6 11 – 52

Gate City 3 15 14 15 – 47

People are also reading…

3-point goals – Tabernacle Baptist 3 (Jarr. Hall 2, Bain), Gate City 6 (McMurray 2, Mullins 2, Garrett 2). Total fouls – Tabernacle Baptist 21, Gate City 16. Fouled out – Abraham, Bain. Technical – None.

Christ School 59, Pace Academy 42

PACE ACADEMY (42) – Madison 2-3 0-0 4, Greene 2-5 3-4 7, Chatfield 5-15 0-0 11, Bing 1-3 0-0 2, Ferry 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 2-9 0-0 4, Avery 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-5 0-0 0, Moore 3-7 3-4 9, Leach 0-0 0-0 0, Jeffries 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 6-8 42.

CHRIST SCHOOL (59) – Cokley 7-13 1-1 16, Richardson 4-10 2-4 11, Briggs 3-7 1-2 8, Wilkins 2-9 3-5 7, Robinson 6-6 5-9 17, Pethel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 12-21 59.

Pace 11 11 9 11—42

Christ School 13 9 17 20—59

3-point goals – PA 2-27 (Ferry 1-3, Chatfield 1-7, Bing 0-1, Madison 0-1, Avery 0-1, Moore 0-1, Greene 0-2, Rice 0-4, Evans 0-7 ), CS 3-13 (Briggs 1-2, Cokley 1-3, Richards 1-5, Wilkins 0-3). Rebounds – PA 29 (Moore 7), CS 34 (Cokley 10). Assists – PA 11 (Wilkins 4), CS 9 (Greene 4). Fouls – PA 20, CS 8. Fouled out – Greene. Flagrant – Greene. Technical – Pace Academy coach White.

Westminster 89, Twin Springs 60

TWIN SPRINGS (60) – Owens 7-13 2-2 21, Mullins 1-1 0-0 2, Lane 7-14 0-1 16, Kilgore 0-0 0-0, Horne 2-6 1-4 5, Dingus 0-0 0-0 0, Castle 2-5 4-6 10, Hughes 1-2 1-2 3, Cox 0-0 0-0, Calhoun 0-0 0-0 0, Counts 1-1 0-0 3, Salyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 8-15 60.

WESTMINSTER (89) - Harvin 0-0 0-0 0, Carey 7-9 3-3 17, Wimbley 11-14 0-0 22, Livingston 1-6 0-0 3, Lloyd 9-14 1-1 22, Costanza 6-10 1-1 15, Dorcivil 1-1 0-1 2, Police 2-3 0-0 5, Reece 0-1 0-0 0, Conningsby 1-5 0-0 3, Harvey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 5-6 89

Twin Springs 12 18 11 19-60

Westminster 25 26 26 12-89

3-point goals – TS 10-24 (Owens 5, Lane 2, Castle 2, Counts), W 8-27 (Lloyd 3, Costanza 2, Livingston, Conningsby.) Assists – TS 8 (Lane 4), W 20 (Costanza). Rebounds – TS 21 (Owens, Horne 4), W 26 (Carey, Costanza 8). Total fouls – TS 11, W 19. Technical foul – Police. Fouled out - Owens

North Mecklenburg 78, Dobyns-Bennett 60

NORTH MECKLENBURG (78) – I. Evans 11-25 2-2 27, Foy 7-13 3-4 20, Roach 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 4-10 0-0 11, Pierce 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Jenkins 2-3 2-5 6, C. Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Bass 0-2 0-0 0, Rowell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 9-13 78.

DOBYNS-BENNETT (60) – Gillespie 6-16 0-0 15, Stump 7-11 3-5 22, Potts 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Cassell 0-0 0-0 0, Hurd 0-0 0-0 0, McHugh 1-1 0-0 3, Dawson 3-8 4-6 10, Hayworth 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 1-1 0-0 2, Ali 1-4 0-0 2, Day 0-1 0-0 0, Godsey 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-47 7-11 60.

North Mecklenburg 28 19 20 11—78

Dobyns-Bennett 16 16 13 15—60

3-point goals – NM 9-24 (Foy 3-5, Maxwell 3-8, I. Evans 3-9, Murray 0-1, Williams 0-1), D-B 9-19 (Stump 5-7, Gillesipe 308, McHugh 1-1, Hayes 0-1, Ali 0-2). Rebounds – NM 32 (Foy 6), D-B 25 (McHugh 6). Assists – NM 15 (Pierce 4), D-B 9 (Stump 3). Total fouls – NM 14, D-B 16. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.

Webb School 72, St. Francis Prep 71

WEBB SCHOOL (72) - Lentz 3, Pompey 3, Walls 29, Swearangen 2, Hazelbaker 0, Young 15, Leeth 1, Ingram 8, Tolsma 2, Barrett 10. Totals 25-44 15-20 72

ST. FRANCIS (71) – Chen 0, Raymond 2, Pascarelli 21, Anthony 9, Moore 10, Michel 12, Sacko 17. Totals 25-49 15-30 71

Webb School 13 15 18 26-72

St. Francis 15 22 18 16-71

3-point goals – W 7-17 (Walls 3, Ingram 2, Lentz, Pompey), SF 6-16 (Pascarelli 4, Sacko, Moore) Assists – W 11 (Pompey 2) SF 15 (Anthony 5. Rebounds – W 29 (Walls 6), SF 24 (Moore 8). Total fouls – W 22, SF 17. Fouled out – Chen

***

Auburn 52, Abingdon 49 

ABINGDON (49) 

Honaker 3, Turman 2, Ketron 10, Osborne 17, Ramsey 15, Rogers 0, Pomrenke 0, Lambert 0, Dotson 2. 

AUBURN (52) 

Warren 5, Sutphin 0, Duncan 15, Wilson 3, Poyal 16, Tickle 0, Millirons 9, Hale 2, Morris 0, Gordon 2, Gill 0. 

Abingdon    13   7    17   12   -  49 

Auburn   13   16   8   15   -  52 

3-point goals: AB 0; AU 9 (Poyal 4, Duncan 3, Warren, Millirons). 

Wise County Central 51, J.I. Burton 47

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (51)

Kiser 0, Collins 5, Boggs 18, Collins 19, Church 3, Collie 4, Carter 0, Dotson 0, Gillenwater 2.

J.I. BURTON (47)

Williams 0, Co.Hart 0, D.Sturgill 4, Cl.Hart 7, Gilliam 23, Godsey 9, Tate 2, Keys 2.

Wise County Central 18 17 8 8 - 51

J.I. Burton 9 11 19 8 - 47

3-point goals: WC 5 (Boggs 4, Collins); JIB 3 (Godsey 2, Gilliam).

Virginia High 82, Chilhowie 49

CHILHOWIE (49) 

Kilbourne 0, Booth 12, Zac Hall 7, Nash 2, Sturgill 9, Bartuski 10, Taylor 0, Lee 0, Goodwin 8, Williams 0, Thomas 10. 

VIRGINIA HIGH (82)

Mozell 7, Worley 20, Owens 2, Lang 7, Woolen 4, Cheers 9, Green 5, Smith 9, Carpenter 19. 

Chilhowie    8   18   16   7   -  49

Virginia High   25   15   25   17   -  82 

3-point goals: CH 3 (Booth 2, Hall); VH 12 (Carpenter 4, Cheers 3, Mozell, Worley, Lang, Green, Smith). 

Honaker 57, Ridgeview 54 

HONAKER (57) 

P.Musick 8, Whitt 0, Bandy 12, Hilton 3, Gill 8, Taylon Hart 10, C.Boyd 14, A.Musick 2, M.Boyd 0. 

RIDGEVIEW (54) 

Counts 2, Sutherland 0, Owens 8, Justice 2, Robinette 19, Hill 12, O'Quinn 4, Compton 4, Honaker 2. 

Honaker   10   15   10   22   -  57 

Ridgeview   13   18   13   10   -   54 

3-point goals: HK 1 (Hilton); RV 4 (Robinette 2, Owens 2). 

GIRLS

Providence Academy 66, Sullivan East 57

SULLIVAN EAST (57)

Cox 0, McCarter 7, Hurley 6, Cairns 0, Brewer 0, Hicks 0, Hare 26, Ashbrook 6, Johnson 8, Woomer 4.

PROVIDENCE ACADEMY (66)

Wilhoit 24, Painter 28, L. Johnson 0, Drum 0, Hicks 2, Caldwell 4, M. Johnson 4, Nekuri 0.  

Sullivan East 14 20 6 17 -- 57

Providence Academy 18 13 18 17 -- 66

3-point goals: SE 8 (Hare 4, Hurley 2, McCarter 2), PA 5 (Wilhoit 3, Painter 2).

Lebanon 58, Fort Chiswell 55

FORT CHISWELL (55) 

Brown 13, King 6, Jackson 26, Robinson 3, Adams 2, Caldwell 5.

LEBANON (58) 

Varney 22, Horne 2, Couch 1, Brooks 4, Keene 24, Sykes 2, Hess 3. 

Fort Chiswell     4   12   22   17   -   55

Lebanon           11   17   17   11   -   58 

3-point goals: FC 9 (Brown 3, King 2, Jackson 2, Robinson, Caldwell); LB 0. JV-Leb won. 

North Bullitt (Ky.) 49, Tennessee High 37 

NORTH BULLITT (49) 

Thorpe 20, B.McKnight 0, Bauer 0, Dawson 0, Blair 12, T.McKnight 2, Downey 5, James 4, Souter 6. 

TENNESSEE HIGH (37) 

Carter 2, Flaherty 0, Cross 7, Kinch 6, Foote 6, Wilson 0, Wolfenbarger 4, West 3, Haga 0, Tabor 6, Canter 3. 

North Bullitt    16   11   17    5    -    49

Tennessee High    9    12    2   14   -   37

3-point goals: NB 7 (Thorpe 5, Blair, Downey); TH 2 (Kinch, West). 

Lord Botetourt 58, Abingdon 36 

LORD BOTETOURT (58) 

T.Orange 15, Anderson 15, Meade 0, Kingery 8, Holmes 0, Winkerton 18, Dann 0, B.Orange 2. 

ABINGDON (36)

Smith 0, Green 8, Baker 0, O'Quinn 8, Waters 14, Jennings 4, Ball 0, Fullen 2, Buddington 0.  

Lord Botetourt    13   19   10   16   -  58 

Abingdon     8   8   12   8   -   36 

3-point goals: LB 5 (Kingery 2, T.Orange 1, Anderson, Winkerton); AB 0. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Stiltner steps down as Grundy girls coach

Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.

McClung featured in G League doc

McClung featured in G League doc

The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts