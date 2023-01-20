Prep Boxes

BOYS
Virginia Invitational
Blue Ridge 74, Hamilton Heights 60
BLUE RIDGE (74) – Hairston 0 0-0 0, Martin 5 6-8 16, Brewer 4 5-7 15, Aguolu 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Horan 2 0-1 4, Nabli Brau 0 0-0 0, White 5 2-2 15, A. Robinson 2 2-2 7, Simango 7 1-1 15. Totals 26 16-21 74.
HAMILTON HEIGHTS (60) – C. Andrews 4 2-2 11, B. Andrews 1 3-3 6, Dumont 5 3-4 17, Slavik 0 0-0 0, Agbo 2 0-1 4, Nader-Kalombo 3 1-2 10, Tesfit 1 2-2 5, Pohto 2 1-2 7, Diaz 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-16 60.
Blue Ridge 17 22 15 20—74
Hamilton Heights 17 19 8 16—60
3-point goals – BR 6 (White 3, Brewer 2, A. Robinson), HH 12 (Dumont 4, Nader-Kalombo 3, Pohto 2, C. Andrews, B. Andrews, Tesfit). Total fouls – BR 15, HH 17. Fouled out – none. Technicals – none.
NC GBB National 72, Minnesota Prep 68
MINNESOTA PREP (68) – Nelson 3 1-2 9, A. Wright 6 6-12 18, C. Wright 1 0-1 2, Henderson 0 2-4 2, Patterson 7 2-2 19, Burton 8 1-2 18. Totals 25 12-23 68.
NC GBB NATIONAL (72) – Whitaker 5 3-3 13, Alston 1 4-6 6, Couch 0 0-0 0, Dell 4 3-3 11, Jal. Nicholls 2 3-6 8, Bostic 0 0-0 0, Jaj. Nichols 8 3-6 19, Otyaluk 6 0-0 15. Totals 26 16-24 72.
Minnesota Prep 23 11 11 23—68
NC GBB National 9 21 20 22—72
3-point goals – MP 6 (Patterson 3, Nelson 2, Burton), NC GBB 4 (Otyaluk 3, Jal. Nicholls). Team fouls – MP 19, NC GBB 20. Fouled out – Bostic. Technicals – none.
**
Northwood 53, Holston 46
HOLSTON (46)
Collie 3, Tweed 8, Du.Bott 4, Di.Bott 7, Ca.Caywood 11, Co.Caywood 13.
NORTHWOOD (53)
Harley Turley 12, Maiden 2, Sam Rhea 11, Johnson 2, Williams 5, Owen Doane 19, Surber 2.
Holston 9 13 10 14 - 46
Northwood 14 11 9 17 - 53
3-point goals: HL 3 (D.Bott 2, Ca.Caywood; NW 2 (Turley, Doane). JV-HL won.
Union 54, Lee High 35
LEE HIGH (35)
Caleb Leonard 14, Brayden Hammonds 12, Pendergraff 4, J.Leonard 3, Early 2, Troutman 0.
UNION (54)
Wharton 9, Bunch 4, Cam Bostic 15, Mitchell 2, Huff 7, Reyshawn Anderson 14, C.Anderson 0, Honeycutt 2, Cochran 1.
Lee High 14 9 6 6 - 35
Union 10 18 12 14 - 73
3-point goals: LE 3 (J.Leonard 2 Hammonds); UN 4 (Wharton 2, R.Anderson 20. JV-UN 32-21.
Twin Springs 79, Rye Cove 30
RYE COVE (30)
Barnette 0, McElyea 0, Osborne 5, Chavez 1, T.Darnell 2, Rollins 1, L.Jessee 7, J.Jessee 0, Carter Roach-Hodge 9, Bowen 5.
TWIN SPRINGS (79)
Bradley Owens 25, Connor Lane 22, Ryan Horne 11, BJ Castle 6, Counts 2, Mullins 0, Kilgore 2, Dinuas 0, Connor Hughes 10, Cox 1, Calhoun 0.
Rye Cove 13 10 4 3 - 30
Twin Springs 28 26 17 8 - 79
3-point goals: RC 2 (Osborne, L.Jessee); TS 3 (Owens 2, Castle).
West Ridge 75, Elizabethton 55
WEST RIDGE (75)
Horne 9, Wade Witcher 20, Houston Sherfey 11, Gill 1, Will Harris 16, Bright 0. Frazier 4, Leming 5, Tate 0, Dawson Arnold 9.
ELIZABETHTON (55)
Whaley 0, Stephens 3, Barnett 0, Dalton Mitchell 19, Churchill 6, Paulson 2, Hobbs 5, Mason Ball 20.
West Ridge 19 18 15 23 - 75
Elizabethton 15 11 18 11 - 55
3-point goals: WR 10 (Harris 4, Sherfey 3, Horne, Witcher, Leming ) ; EZ 6 (Mitchell 2, Churchill 2, Hobbs, Stephens).
Honaker 56, Grundy 40
HONAKER (56) – Musick 5 2-3 12, Whitt 2 0-0 5, Bandy 5 5-5 15, Hart 6 1-2 14, C. Boyd 1 2-2 4, Barnhart 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 2-2 2, Lowe 1 2-2 4, M. Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 14-16 56.
GRUNDY (40) – Looney 5 6-8 16, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Conaway 1 0-2 2, Lester 2 1-2 5, I. Boyd 5 1-1 11, Estep 0 0-0 0, D. Boyd 1 0-0 2, Combs 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-13 40.
Honaker 15 15 14 12—56
Grundy 9 8 10 13—40
3-point goals – Honaker 2 (Whitt, Hart), none. Total fouls – Honaker 12, Grundy 15. Fouled out - Johnson. Technicals – none.
East Ridge 75, Twin Valley 27
TWIN VALLEY (27) – C. Cooper 2, Fuller 4, I. Cooper 7, Lester 10, Presley 4.
EAST RIDGE (75) – Stanley 19, Howell 1, Mason 2, Keene 7, Adkins 10, Damron 5, Kendrick 11, Riley 5, Burdine 4.
Twin Valley 8 7 12 0—27
East Ridge 27 23 12 13—75
3-point goals – TV 2 (Lester 2), ER 14 (Stanley 5, Howell 3, Kendrick 3, Damron 2, Riley).
J.I. Burton 86, Castlewood 53
J.I. BURTON (86) – Williams 2, Co. Hart 0, Sturgill 2, Cl. Hart 28, Gilliam 10, Godsey 15, Tate 15, Lane 5, Reynolds 1, Keys 7, Sturgill 3.
CASTLEWOOD (53) – Sanders 8, King 2, A. Glovier 0, Dishman 24, Phillips 8, Harvey 0, Dotson 11, McConnell 0.
J.I. Burton 16 20 33 17—86
Castlewood 11 12 21 9—53
3-point goals – JIB 10 (Cl. Hart 5, Godsey 3, Tate, Lane), Castlewood 4 (Phillups 2, Dishman, Sanders)
Marion 57, Richlands 43
MARION (57) – Whitt 0, Dimit 0, Langston 0, Keheley 2, Ford 21, Osborne 14, Wofle 16, Carroll 2, Sayers 2.
RICHLANDS (43) – Ratliff 12, Blevins 0, Reynolds 10, Boyd 10, Mullins 11, Lewis 0, Akers 0, Herndon 0.
Marion 6 18 18 15—57
Richlands 10 15 8 10—43
3-point goals – Marion 3 (Ford 2, Osborne), Richlands 3 (Boyd 2, Ratliff)
Eastside 64, Thomas Walker 39
EASTSIDE (64) – C. Mullins 10, Sutherland 8, Ramey 3, Fields 5, Elliott 0, Gillenwater 4, S. Mullins 10, Collins 4, Hilton 2, Lawson 6, McCoy 12.
THOMAS WALKER (39) – Kimberlin 1, Lowe 0, A. Grabeel 2, Hollandsworth 6, Will 7, C. Grabeel 9, Epperly 11, Collins 3.
Eastside 16 30 12 6—64
Thomas Walker 4 19 7 9—39
3-point goals – Eastside 5 (C. Mullins 2, Sutherland, Ramey, Fields), TW 5 (Hollandswoth 2, Will, C. Grabeel, Epperly).
Chilhowie 71, Rural Retreat 54
CHILHOWIE (71) – Kilburne 0, Booth 9, Hall 8, Nash 9, Sturgill 10, Bartuski 11, Taylor 0, Goodwin 8, Tucker 0, Thomas 16.
RURAL RETREAT (54) – Smelser 2, Roberts 12, Shelton 10, Lockett 8, Hight 7, Musser 2, Hillman 2, Dutton 0, Worley 6, Carrico 5.
Chilhowie 24 16 10 21—71
Rural Retreat 8 16 19 11—54
3-point goals – Chilhowie 8 (Nash 3, Booth 2, Sturgill 2, Hall), RR 6 (Shelton 3, Roberts 2, Carico).
Ridgeview 52, Wise Central 49
RIDGEVIEW (52) – Counts 3, Sutherland 0, Owens 4, Honaker 3, Justice 11, Robinette 14, Steele 0, Hill 16, O’Quinn 1, Compton 0, Scanlon 0.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (49) – Kiser 0, Boggs 10, E. Collins 24, Church 3, Collie 0, Carter 7, Dotson 3, Gillenwater 2.
Ridgeview 12 16 10 6 8—52
Wise Central 6 18 9 11 5—49
3-point goals – Ridgeview 2 (Robinette 2), WC 3 (Boggs 2, Dotson)
Auburn 65, George Wythe 53
GEORGE WYTHE (53) – Delp 2, T. Rainey 2, Huff 12, B. Rainey 14, Kirtner 3, Luttrell 0, Goode 12, Campbell 8, Pulliam 0, Martin 0.
AUBURN (65) – Worrell 3, Duncan 8, Wilson 1, Dehart 6, Royal 2, Millirons 20, Hale 5, Gordon 16, Gill 4.
George Wythe 13 19 11 10—53
Auburn 16 17 16 19—65
3-point goals – GW 3 (B. Rainey, Kirtner, Goode), Auburn 3 (Worrell, Duncan, Millirons).
Abingdon 67, Gate City 58
GATE CITY (58) - Barnett 1 0-0 2, McMurray 0 2-2 8, Austin 1 0-0 2, Mullins 1 0-0 3, Cassidy 2 1-2 5, Garrett 7 6-6 22, Morris 8 0-0 16.
ABINGDON (67) – Honaker 3 3-5 10, Turman 3 0-0 6, Ketron 5 0-0 10, Ramsey 8 3-4 19, Osborne 6 1-5 13, Rogers 2 0-0 6, Dotson 1 0-0 3.
Gate City 11 9 19 19-58
Abingdon 15 11 20 21-67
3-point goals – GC 5 (Garrett 2, McMurray 2, Mullins), AHS 4 (Rogers 2, Honaker, Dotson). Total fouls – GC 14, AHS 11. Fouled out – none. Technical foul – GC bench. JV game – AHS 50-41
GIRLS
Tri-Cities Christian 41, Bethel 28
BETHEL (28)
L.Buchanan 3, Chavez 6, Jordan 2, C.Buchanan 1, Clark 0, Repard 2, Peight 4, Laws 0, Beach 10.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN (41)
McCready 3, Bosken 4, Sanders 3, Young 0, Barb 8, Pierce 8, Williams 15.
Bethel 3 8 8 9 - 28
Tri-Cities Christian 13 8 10 10 - 41
3point goals: BT 3 (Beach 3, L.Buchanan) ; TCC 1 (Pierce).
Wise County Central 66, Ridgeview 39
RIDGEVIEW (39)
Strouth 2, Perry 3, Sutherland 1, Ava Stanley 8, Hill 0, Grant 0, Tsega Mullins 10, Wright 3, Sykes 6, Abshire 6.
WISE COUNTY CENTRAL (66)
E.Mullins 3, Salyer 0, Slemp 0, Youmessi 0, Abbie Jordan 8, Lawson 0, Emilee Brickey 11, Tompkins 0, McAmis 30, Sturgill 5, Villanueva 0, Madison Looney 8.
Ridgeview 6 12 6 15 - 39
Wise County Central 18 19 12 17 - 66
3-point goals: RV 4 (T.Mullins 2, Abshire 2); WC 4 (McAmis 2, Mullins, Jordan). JV-WCC 43-32.
Lebanon 62, Patrick Henry 20
PATRICK HENRY (20)
Addair 6, Buckley 1, Cook 3, Sophie Wright 8, Barr 2.
LEBANON (62)
Morgan Varney 32, Horne 2, Couch 6, Brooks 6, Sykes 2, Hess 2, Keys 6, Jones 2, Campbell 4.
Patrick Henry 3 9 6 2 - 20
Lebanon 27 13 10 12 - 62
3-point goals: PH 1 (Cook); LB 4 (Varney 4). JV-LB won.
Union 73, Lee High 25
LEE HIGH (25)
Seals 3, Sage 0, Cassidy Hammons 7, Garrett 5, Carter 3, Duncan 5, Hall 2, Johnson 0, Bates 0.
UNION (73)
King 2, Blagg 4, Gracy McKinney 11, Lopez 0, Abby Slagle 25, Rutherford 2, Taylor Hughes 15, Brooke Bailey 11, Henderson 3.
Lee High 6 8 9 2 - 25
Union 24 18 16 15 - 73
3-point goals: LE 3 (Seals, Hammons, Garrett); UN 8 (Slagle 4, McKinney 2, Bailey 2). JV-UN 50-31
Honaker 61, Grundy 41
HONAKER (61) – Jessee 7 3-3 17, McNulty 5 3-6 13, Nolley 7 4-5 18, Miller 0 0-1 0, Stevens 4 0-0 11, Hart 1 0-0 2, Ray 0 0-0 0, Lowe 0 0-0 0, Barton 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-14 61.
GRUNDY (41) – Looney 5 5-9 16, Bostic 3 2-2 9, Dotson 1 0-0 2 Compton 5 0-2 12, M. Estep 1 0-4 2, Armendariaz 0 0-0 0, Belcher 0 0-0 0, C. Estep 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 7-17 41.
Honaker 12 5 23 21—61
Grundy 8 5 13 15—41
3-point goals – Honaker 3 (Stevens), Grundy 4 (Compton 2, Bostic, Looney). Total fouls – Honaker 13, Grundy 16. Fouled out - none. Technicals – none.
Twin Valley 52, East Ridge 40
EAST RIDGE (40) – Mann 4, Adkins 9, Thacker 4, Easterling 8, Sawyers 10, Stanley 5.
TWIN VALLEY (52) – Davis 2, Gross 2, Moore 17, H. Vencill 16, Bales 9, Hawthorne 6.
East Ridge 11 13 3 13—40
Twin Valley 17 7 10 18—52
3-point goals – ER 3 (Adkins 2, Mann), TV 6 (H. Vencill 4, Bales, Moore).
J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 9
J.I. BURTON (54) – R. Sensabaugh 7, T. Phipps 9, A. Phipps 0, Absher 0, Fields 23, Williams 9, Hollinger 4, M. Sensabaugh 2.
CASTLEWOOD (9) – J. Phillips 9, M. Sutherland 1, Summers 0, Worley 0, Amos 0, C. Hall 2, Varney 4, B. Phillips 2.
J.I. Burton 12 18 12 12—54
Castlewood 2 3 2 2—9
3-point goals – JIB 4 (Fields 3, Williams), Castlewood, none.
Eastside 75, Thomas Walker 48
THOMAS WALKER (48) – Woods 14, McPherson 4, Vanover 0, M. Marcum 4, C. Marcum 11, Spurlock 2, Bigge 11, Lee 2.
EASTSIDE (75) – Stanley 0, Bower 0, Bond 4, Carter 9, Clay 19, Compton 0, Rasnick 6, McCoy 3, Hammons 32, Johnson 2, Gibson 0.
Thomas Walker 17 7 13 11—48
Eastside 21 21 21 12—75
3-point goals – TW, none. Eastside 6 (Hammons 4, Rasnick 2)
Auburn 41, George Wythe 34
GEORGE WYTHE (34) – Luttrell 5, Cannoy 3, Scott 2, Faulkner 2, Leonard 0, Malavolti 6, Wolfe 3, Carter-Bennett 7, Repass 6.
AUBURN (41) – Chastian 5, Harris 16, Earnest 2, R. Rorrer 5, Bundy 10, Marshall 3.
George Wythe 3 8 13 10—34
Auburn 10 6 8 17—41
3-point goals – GW 2 (Cannoy, Repass), Auburn 1 (Harris)
Gate City 62, Abingdon 44
GATE CITY (62) - A. Gibson 9, J. Carrico 15, M. Bays 15, A. Bays 2, Steele 10, Ervin 9, Baker 2.
ABINGDON (44) - Matney 0, Green 9, Baker 9, O’Quinn 9, Waters 12, Jennings 2, Fuller 3, Buddington 0.
Gate City 18 16 22 6 - 62
Abingdon 7 13 17 7-44
3-point goals – GC 4 (Gibson 2, Ervin 2, M. Bays), AHS 5 (O’Quinn 3, Fullen, Baker). Total fouls – GC 8, AHS. Fouled out – none. JV game – GC 33-15