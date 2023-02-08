BOYS
Chilhowie 60, Union 57
CHILHOWIE (60)
Kilborne 0, Booth 2, Zac Hall 31, Nash 3, Sturgill 1, Aiden Bartuski 10, Goodwin 8, Thomas 6, Taylor 0.
UNION (57)
Brayden Wharton 21, Bunch 5, Kam Bostic 11, Mitchell 0, Huff 8, R.Anderson 8, C.Anderson 0, Cochran 4.
Chilhowie 9 15 19 17 - 60
Union 12 16 17 12 - 57
3-point goals: CH 6 (Hall 3, Bartuski 2, Nash); UN 8 (Wharton 5, R.Anderson 2, Bunch). JV-CH 30-22.
Galax 75, Northwood 68
GALAX (75)
J. Jemison 18, T.Gentry 13, Jones 2, A.Dillon 13, Mankins 6, B.Noel 16, Stuart 8.
NORTHWOOD (68)
Harley Turley 14, Ayers 8, Maiden 4, Sam Rhea 12, Caleb Johnson 10, Williams 2, Havens 2, Owen Doane 16.
Galax 19 23 22 12 - 75
Northwood 17 12 16 23 - 68
3-point goals: GX 11 (Noel 4, Gentry 3, Dillon 3, Jemison); NW 5 (Turley 2, Ayers 2, Doane). JV-GX 38-31.
Grundy 54, Eastside 49
EASTSIDE (49) – C. Mullins 11, Sutherland 5, Ramey 3, S. Mullins 3, Collins 2, Hilton 0, Lawson 4, McCoy 21.
GRUNDY (54) – Looney 15, Johnson 17, Conaway 8, Lester 9, I. Boyd 2, D. Boyd 3.
Eastside 9 13 7 20—49
Grundy 18 18 9 9—54
3-point goals – Eastside 4 (C. Mullins, Sutherland, Ramey, McCoy), Grundy 4 (Johnson 3, D. Boyd)
GIRLS
Honaker 50, Council 11
HONAKER (50) – Rasnake 8, I. Ratliff 0, M. Ratliff 0, Johnson 2, I. Stevens 0, M. Stevens 0, Street 0, Runyon 0, Keen 1.
COUNCIL (11) – Jessee 2, Hart 4, McNulty 8, Nolley 9, Miller 13, Ray 0, Lowe 0, Stevens 7, Barton 6, Farmer 1.
Honaker 9 18 13 10—50
Council 5 4 2 0—11
3-point goals – Honaker 2 (Miller, Stevens), Council 2 (Rasnake 2).